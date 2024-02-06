Garden seed

Probably 10 or 12 years ago, we planted some Mr. Stripy tomatoes. Totally awesome tomato. I never thought about saving some seed at the time, so we used up all the seeds and bought new the next year. Totally disappointing. The initial Mr. Stripy tomatoes were at least a pound or more in weight and were an orange/yellow/red striped tomato. Awesome taste. The second year they were maybe a quarter of a pound to half a pound and pathetic as far as taste. Sad! So I bought from different suppliers the following few years and had no luck whatsoever. All the tomatoes were small, really small. The were not worth growing and not even worth picking.

Why? I don't know for sure, but I have my suspicions. Last year I planted a number of zucchini seed, both yellow and dark green. We grow zucchini in the hill garden, and the row is close to 100 feet long, so say 30 to 35 plants. I typically plant a 36- or 48-hole 1022 planter tray. All the yellow zucchini came right up with no problem whatsoever. We had probably close to 100% germination on the yellows, but zero on the dark green zucchini. So I replanted and got maybe a couple. Disappointing. This year I reordered yellow and dark green seed with exactly the opposite results. The green came up and the yellow simply refused to germinate.

For the past six or seven years our favorite cucumber has been Tasty Jade. It's a European-type cucumber that's about 12 to 13 inches long and about 1 inch in diameter. They came up great, and the plants were healthy. When I transplanted them, they grew like weeds. A few years ago it was as if the seed wasn't the same seed. The seed germinated, but the new plant didn't seem to want to root down and grow. And when I transplanted it, the new seedling seemed anemic and most of them died. So I started to try different cucumbers which were close to Tasty Jades specs. I planted probably a dozen varieties in my starter trays. Most came right up and rooted down and were ready to transplant in a couple weeks.

Most of the zucchini seeds we plant are hybrids. But in all reality more than half of our garden plants are hybrids. The Mr. Stripy seed though is open-pollinated. Hybrids are developed to enhance the desirable characteristics of some veggie that we really like. These characteristics might be disease resistance or size or taste or even lessen the cracks that tomatoes are prone to.

One fine hybrid is Better Boy. Better Boy was bred and developed to improve the quality of Big Boy which was the first hybrid red tomato marketed by W. Atlee Burpee Seed Company. This hybrid is a cross between Teddy Jones, which is a large, pink beefsteak from the Midwest, and a red parent tomato. This red tomato parent plant has been kept secret. It is interesting that the Teddy Jones tomato seed is unavailable. I thought it would be fun to grow the Teddy James tomato, but there isn't any seed available. The current owner of the existing TJ tomato wants sole rights to the seed so Better Boy tomatoes can't be recreated by some outsider.