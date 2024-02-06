Garden club announces April yard of the month

Ramblewood Garden Club awarded the April Yard of the Month to Gabriele Eckart and husband Terry Heins who garden at 1403 Bertling Street. They have been planting trees, shrubs, and flowers for over 20 years at their home in Cape Girardeau. In fact, the couple was given a Yard of the Month certificate in 2008 from the Cape Chamber of Commerce. The yard continues to be a delight in the spring with blooming flowers, trees, and shrubs. Much has changed since then according to aGabriele, as previously the front yard was planted with a profusion of tulips and hostas which were all eaten by the many deer who wander through their neighborhood.

“What the deer like most is hostas.” reports Gabriele. She has since filled the curving flower beds with ‘deer resistant’ plantings with many varieties of daffodils (Narcissus), hellebores (Helleborus), colorful red, white, pink, and coral peonies (Paeonia); azaleas (Rhododendron), both native and Exbury varieties, and Iris.

The front yard beds invoke a thought of an English garden with foxglove (Digitalis), Japanese painted fern (Athyrium niponicum), columbine (Aquilegia), coral bells (Heuchera), surprise lilies (Lycoris squamigera), and Asiatic lilies (Lilium auratum) among the other plants filling in the spaces.