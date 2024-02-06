Games people play

Many of us, perhaps most of us, were weaned on games.

The best games teach us something about life.

My late mother and maternal grandmother used to host card parties at their homes on Friday nights.

The living room was jammed with small tables at which the action would commence.

Our family played Euchre, a game said to have been brought into my home state of Pennsylvania by German settlers in the early 1800s.

As a high school senior growing up in Pittsburgh, four of us boys would finish our lunch in the cafeteria as quickly as possible in order to get to the game.

We'd play until the bell rang summoning us all back to class,

The random nature of the deal of every Euchre hand was exciting, and I can still recall the exasperated voice of Grandma often exclaiming as she received her five cards, "Who dealt this mess?"

It's a simple game, and while this column is not about the rules of Euchre, it should be pointed out that one plays with the ace, king, queen and jack plus lesser 10s and 9s.

The object is to win the trick, which is done most easily if you have a "trump" card in your hand.

If hearts are declared trump, for example, any heart, even a 9 card, can defeat an ace of another suit.

Honor

Whoever leads the play of a trick, all others must follow with a card from the same suit even if playing that card is to your detriment.

Groans are often heard as cards are dropped into the pile that players had hoped to save for a future trick.

When learning the game as a child, my grandfather, who took the game quite seriously, would often shout, "You reneged!"

Not following suit, holding back when honor demanded the most valuable card in your hand be thrown down, is reneging.

Another word for reneging, at least from Grandpa Sam's point of view, is cheating.

It only took one or two shouts from Grandpa's side of the table, and this boy received a life lesson.

Be honorable even if it costs you.