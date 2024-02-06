Gambling on himself: Limbaugh followed instincts

On March 11, 1987, the Southeast Missourian printed a story in which Rush Limbaugh explained his business secrets. This was after he achieved success in California but before he hit it big nationally.

Limbaugh enjoys life at top in controversial radio show

Early in his life, Rush "Rusty" Limbaugh III rebelled against doing what was expected of him.

He rebelled against his well-known Cape Girardeau family's expectations of going to law school "or-for-heaven's-sake-just-finish-college."

Now, a grown man, Limbaugh is still rebelling against doing what is expected. The result, much to his own surprise, has been one of the most successful radio shows in the nation.

In this Jan. 1, 2010, file photo, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks during a news conference at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. Associated Press

His show, which airs on KFBK in Sacramento, California, not only has people talking -- it has people yelling. It has people phoning his station trying to get him fired.

And Limbaugh couldn't be happier.

"I really don't think I'm as outrageous as everybody thinks I am," says Limbaugh, though he'd never admit it publicly.

He says his show is based on his own philosophy about media.

And that philosophy is that people don't want to be educated, they want to be entertained.

Rush Limbaugh speaks June 2, 1989 at Houck Stadium at Cape Girardeau Central High School's commencement. Southeast Missourian

"EVEN IF IT'S NEWS, people want to have it presented in an entertaining way," said Limbaugh in a recent telephone interview with the Southeast Missourian.

Limbaugh listened to a lot of talk shows over the years, and he consistently found one thing wrong with them -- the hosts are too dependent on their guests for providing the show's entertainment.

"The great rule of talk shows is that you have to have guests and you have to interview them. But I think that's boring. I don't feel comfortable or trusting in that. If you get a bad guest, you're stuck with him for at least an hour. The worst that can happen in radio is for people to tune out. I don't want to take that chance," says Limbaugh.

Instead, he'd rather gamble on himself. And that's what he does every week day from 9 a.m. to noon.

"IT'S JUST ME AND THE PHONES and total spontaneity," says Limbaugh enthusiastically. "Every call is a new excitement."

But callers who phone into Limbaugh's show can't expect that they will be treated with courtesy or even respect for their ideas.

"I see myself as a benevolent dictator," explains Limbaugh. "Nobody has any rights on my show but me. Nobody has the right to be dull and boring and ruin my show."

Limbaugh calls his show "issue-oriented." Critics call him shallow and a stoolie for the Republican Party.

"Really, my purpose isn't to get people mad," says Limbaugh, "Even though that happens. The way I figure it, whatever I say, at least half the people are going to disagree with my anyway. I figure I might as well say what I think."

But even Limbaugh admits that he doesn't say exactly what he thinks.

"I guess I put my tongue in my cheek a lot, to get a response," agrees Limbaugh.

But Limbaugh says he's careful not to make the same mistake that other call-in show hosts have made.

"A LOT OF TALK SHOW HOSTS become phone dependent. They judge the number of people listening by how many calls they get, and they start gearing their show to the caller instead of the listener," said Limbaugh.

But Limbaugh says the problem with that is that statistically only about 1.5% of the audience is actually going to call in.

"I have 48,000 people listening, but a maximum of 30 calls in three hours. The lesson to be learned is to be clear... your empathy has to be with the listeners, not the callers. You can't pander to people just to get them to call you," says Limbaugh.

The Cape Girardeau native began his show in Sacramento two years ago, but he notes that it's been in the last year and a half that it has "really snowballed."

"The first year and a half was a time of people getting used to me," says Limbaugh, noting that meant even his own employer getting used to him.

As it so happens, KFBK radio is owned by the same people that own the Sacramento Bee newspaper, which Limbaugh describes as being very much affiliated with the Democratic party.

NOT A LIKELY FORUM FOR his very Republican political views.

"But the truth is Democrats like money as much as anybody," says Limbaugh. "The show is making money, so (they've) been very fair and open-minded with me."

In radio lingo, Limbaugh's show is rated number one with a 10 share in the adult audience of 18 and over. There are 28 radio stations in his market.

"The closest thing to me is an easy listening station," says Limbaugh, noting he's not quite sure of the ramifications of that fact.