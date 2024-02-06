Gadgets, comfort, luggage: A gift guide for travelers

NEW YORK -- What's in your bag when you take a trip? What gadgets, tools and comfort items are essential?

The Associated Press crowdsourced that question on a Facebook thread as fodder for a holiday gift guide for travelers. We heard from folks around the world, from millennials to retirees, from frequent-flying business travelers to once-in-a-while vacationers. Here are their recommendations, plus a few of our favorites.

Gadgets

This undated image provided by Morpher Helmet shows the Morpher bike helmet. The helmet collapses to a flat shape when not in use, which makes it easy to store and carry, especially for cyclists who don't want to lug their own helmets when they travel, but who want to use bike share systems in cities where helmets may not be provided. Morpher Helmet via Associated Press

A universal travel adapter that converts electric current around the world. The travel store Flight 001 has a "5-in-1" color-coded adapter, $35.

Portable chargers to keep devices running on the road. Anker's PowerCore 26800, $48, can charge an iPhone more than six times. For hikers and beach bums, Anker's PowerPort Solar Lite, $51, was deemed the best solar charger by The New York Times' Wirecutter product-testing company.

The Tile, $35, to keep track of belongings. Attach the Tile to an object like keys or bags, or tuck it inside a passport case or wallet, and you can locate the item with Bluetooth technology. For outdoor gear, try Tile Sport.

Tiny Bluetooth speakers, like the $28 Oontz, to fill a hotel room or vacation rental with music.

Power strip or cube tap (a cube-shaped adapter with multiple outlets) to charge multiple devices in hotel rooms and airports.

Headlamp for hiking, reading and crafting. Or the mini Lumio lamp and battery pack, which opens and closes like a book, $150.

Packing and luggage

This undated image provided by Tile shows the Tile device. By attaching the Tile hardware to an item you don't want to lose, you can use Bluetooth technology to locate the item. Travelers have begun using Tile to keep track of passports and other items on the road. Tile via Associated Press

This undated image provided by trtl shows the trtl travel pillow connected to the backpack. The trtl pillow supports the head and neck with a system of ribs inside a soft fleece, in a design that is very different from traditional U-shaped travel pillows. Trtl via Associated Press