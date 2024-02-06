Gabriel's Food + Wine sounds the fine dining horn

Cape Girardeau is lucky to have a restaurant such as Gabriel's Food + Wine gracing its downtown. Personal and cozy, classy and chic, Gabriel's lends a much-needed boost to upscale dining in the River City.

Reservations are recommended, but Gabriel's definitely didn't give off that intimidating "reservation restaurant" feel. You know what I mean: "What do I do when I walk in the door? How do I dress? What if I pronounce something wrong?!" Our waiter was kind and attentive from the moment we walked in the door to the moment we walked out of it. He let us pick our own table, gave us plenty of time to look at the menu, recommended an amazing wine and did all of these things while making us feel welcomed. He did something even more impressive after our food was served however. He left us alone.

We have all had those servers who are too attentive, who bother us every five minutes in an effort to please us, but our waiter managed to keep an eye on us and keep us happy unobtrusively. We never wanted for anything, and he did all this without drawing attention to himself. That my friends, is a real gift.

The kitchen and the chefs are right in the middle of the restaurant, out in the open and Gabriel's truly has nothing to hide. They are proud of their food and their ingredients, and the smells that slowly fill the dining room make the anticipation all that more delightful.

Now, let's get down to the food. Gabriel's starts off by serving bread in a beautiful wooden bowl. The bread is chewy and airy, but robust and with a certain elasticity that lets you know that you are, indeed, eating homemade bread. It was yeasty and wonderful.