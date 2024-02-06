It all started with a leather cuff on a stranger's wrist.

Last summer, Gabriela Castillo, owner of Sunkissed Creationz, noticed a lot of girls wearing leather cuffs as bracelets, and she says she thought, "I could do that!"

Not just wear them, that is, but make them, too.

Castillo says she's always loved crafting, loved to create things, so this felt like a natural step for her. She and her mother decided to start their own little business, bought several pieces of leather at a local hobby store, and that was the beginning.

"We made our own creations," Castillo says. "That's what I love to do."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Gabriela Castillo, owner and artist behind Sunkissed Creationz, poses for portrait inside Brickwood at The Indie House in Cape Girardeau.

Right now, Castillo's jewelry is being sold at Threadz at 115 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, and at Brickwood Boutique, inside the Indie House, at 605 Broadway in Cape.

"Everyone keeps asking if I have an online store, telling me I need to do it," Castillo says, "but right now I don't. Hopefully I'll have one by the end of summer."

She is on Instagram as sunkissedcreationz, Castillo says.

Castillo estimates she can make about 40 pieces of jewelry in one night, and says she thinks she's made at least a thousand pieces, probably more.

"That's all I did last summer," she says, laughing. "Some nights, literally I would not sleep, just work on jewelry."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com A variety of necklaces from Sunkissed Creationz, are seen inside Brickwood at The Indie House in Cape Girardeau.

Her pieces range from plain leather cuffs or tassels to more detailed designs, some incorporating semi-precious stones or pieces she just thinks are interesting.