features September 7, 2019

FYI 9-8-19

A Free Dentistry Day will be conducted Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Dental Care, 7 Doctors Park. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis by Drs. David Kaelin and Richard Straus of Cape Girardeau Dental Care and Dr. Alina Gritsan of Jungermann Dental Care. During the day, patients will receive cleanings, fillings and extractions. For more information call 339-7070, or visit FreeDentistryDay.org...