FYI 9-5-21

Church to hold series of lessons

Cape County Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau will hold a series of lessons on arguments of God Sept, 9 through 12. On Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., the lesosn will be What is Faither, knowledge and apologetics? On Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. will be The absurdity of mind without God. On Sept. 11, there will be a singing at 3 p.m. with The aburdity of man without God at 4 p.m. On Sept. 12, The cosmological argument will be held at 9:15 a.m. The resurrection argument will be at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. will be question and answer. David Bunting from Sycamore, Illinois, will be the speaker.

The church is located at 2912 Bloomfield Road.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Tunes at Twilight will feature Lojo Russo at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.

Trathlon is planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Trail of Tears State Park's Lake Boutin. It consists of a 700-meter swim, 15-mile bike ride and 4-mile run. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. Online registration is available until noon on Sept. 9. Lunch will be provided for all participants. For more information, contact Ton at (573) 339-6340. Register online at cityofcape.org/coorstri.

Sausage supper to be held

A sausage supper will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ near Jackson from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Included in the carry-out only meal is grilled whole-hog sausage, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, homemade bread, cooked cheese, applesauce and dessert. For more information, call (573) 275-2824.