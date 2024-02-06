All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 4, 2021

FYI 9-5-21

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 for tours. It has recently been remodeled. Docents will give you the ultimate tour. Books on Tap: A Social Book Club will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Join the freeform book club for drinks and discussion of what was read for August's theme, "Blast from the Past," books about history or set in historical time periods...

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 for tours. It has recently been remodeled. Docents will give you the ultimate tour.

Book club to meet

Books on Tap: A Social Book Club will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations. Join the freeform book club for drinks and discussion of what was read for August's theme, "Blast from the Past," books about history or set in historical time periods.

A health and wellness seminar planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Schnucks Supermarket.

Meet at Schnucks for a fun grocery shopping experience and learn about healthier options to meet your goals. Maximum of eight participants. Must pre-register at cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Church to hold series of lessons

Cape County Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau will hold a series of lessons on arguments of God Sept, 9 through 12. On Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., the lesosn will be What is Faither, knowledge and apologetics? On Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. will be The absurdity of mind without God. On Sept. 11, there will be a singing at 3 p.m. with The aburdity of man without God at 4 p.m. On Sept. 12, The cosmological argument will be held at 9:15 a.m. The resurrection argument will be at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. will be question and answer. David Bunting from Sycamore, Illinois, will be the speaker.

The church is located at 2912 Bloomfield Road.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Tunes at Twilight will feature Lojo Russo at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.

Trathlon is planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Trail of Tears State Park's Lake Boutin. It consists of a 700-meter swim, 15-mile bike ride and 4-mile run. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. Online registration is available until noon on Sept. 9. Lunch will be provided for all participants. For more information, contact Ton at (573) 339-6340. Register online at cityofcape.org/coorstri.

Sausage supper to be held

A sausage supper will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ near Jackson from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Included in the carry-out only meal is grilled whole-hog sausage, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, homemade bread, cooked cheese, applesauce and dessert. For more information, call (573) 275-2824.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy