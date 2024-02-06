FYI 9-4-22

The Neuro-Therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Among the topics discussed will be the SEMO District Fair information booth.This support group is open to the public with emphasis on those hwo have survivd a brain injury or stroke, their family members and caregivers. For more information contact the gropu by email at tristate.group@yahoo.com.
Seniors and Lawmen Together will hold a senior information day from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Eagles 3775. The event is free for Cape Girardeau County seniors. There will be an information program, vendors, door prizes and a free lunch. Discussions will be held on scam targeting seniors and a question and answer session with local law enforcement and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department will be held.
The Cape Girardeau County Natural Resources Conservation Service will hold a native pasture tour and producer panel will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Aufdenberg Farm at 1725 State Highway F in Jackson. Do you want to know how you can boost your forage production during the summer slump? Learn from cattle producers utilizing native forages in their grazing systems. State and federal cost-share programs will be discussed. Register by calling (573) 243-1467, ext. 3.
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Logan Chapman will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
A swap meet and flea market will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept 10 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri. There will be a variety of items for sale. There will be a concession stand. To rent a booth, call (573) 620-1957 or go to bentonspeedway.com.
Bollinger County Eagles 4473 will hold a UTV benefit ride for St. Jude Children's Hospital at 9 a.m. Sept. 10. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with departure at 11 a.m. and approximate arrival time back will be 4:30 p.m. Food will be available during registration. Each ticket purchased will go into a drawing to win 20% ride revenue. The Eagles Club is located at 104 Sample Street in Marble Hill. For more information, call (573) 238-2709.
Dyeing for color: Goldenrod willb e ned from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. The nature center is offering a monthly class focused on dyeing fiber with materials you can find and harvest nearby. Each month, a new plant will be explored, how and when it can be harvested and how it can beused to create a natural palette. This month's color is goldenrod which can incorporate golds, greens, yellow, browns and maybe orange, peach or red. All materials will be supplied including fiber. If you prefer to bring your own fiber you can dye up to 100 g additional animal-based fiber. To register, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
St. Mary School Alumni Association will hold a goft tournament at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Cape Girardeau Country Club. Teams of four can register at stmarycathedralschool.weebly.com.
A whole-hog sausage supper will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland. Menu includes whole-hog sausage, grilled link sausage, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, homemade bread, cooked cheese, cake and drink. Dine in, outside dining and carry out available.
