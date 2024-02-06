FYI 9-4-22

Support group to meet

The Neuro-Therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Among the topics discussed will be the SEMO District Fair information booth.This support group is open to the public with emphasis on those hwo have survivd a brain injury or stroke, their family members and caregivers. For more information contact the gropu by email at tristate.group@yahoo.com.

Senior information day to be held

Seniors and Lawmen Together will hold a senior information day from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Eagles 3775. The event is free for Cape Girardeau County seniors. There will be an information program, vendors, door prizes and a free lunch. Discussions will be held on scam targeting seniors and a question and answer session with local law enforcement and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department will be held.

Native pasture tour planned

The Cape Girardeau County Natural Resources Conservation Service will hold a native pasture tour and producer panel will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Aufdenberg Farm at 1725 State Highway F in Jackson. Do you want to know how you can boost your forage production during the summer slump? Learn from cattle producers utilizing native forages in their grazing systems. State and federal cost-share programs will be discussed. Register by calling (573) 243-1467, ext. 3.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Logan Chapman will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.