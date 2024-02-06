FYI 9-3-17

Entrepreneur workshop to be held

A workshop to help potential entrepreneurs will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Missouri Extension Center, 321 N. Main St. Suite 1 in Perryville. The University of Missouri Extension Small Business Technology Development Center of Cape Girardeau County is offering the workshop, entitled "Starting a Small Business: The First Steps." Participants will receive materials to help guide the process of starting a business. Registration is $30. For more information, call the Extension office at (573) 243-3581.

First Presbyterian to host garage sale

First Presbyterian Church will host a garage sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Boy Scout Troop 4 Activity Building directly across the street from the church at 235 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. All proceeds will go to the local Safe House for Women.

Trail of Tears Triathlon to be held Sept. 9

The Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Trail of Tears State Park. Entry fee is $55 by Sept. 7 and $60 on race day. Team fees are $50 by Aug. 26, $60 by Thursday and $65 race day. For more information, call Chris Eastridge at (573) 339-6340 or email ceastridge@cityofcape.org.

Annual Hutson Auction to be held Sept. 9

The 30th annual Charles L. Hutson Auction to benefit Old Town Cape, Inc. will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Isle Casino, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Individual seats are $50 and tables of eight are $375. Reservations include heavy hors d'oeurves and can be made by contacting Old Town Cape, Inc. at (573) 334-8085 or info@oldtowncape.org.