FYI 9-3-17

A workshop to help potential entrepreneurs will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Missouri Extension Center, 321 N. Main St. Suite 1 in Perryville. The University of Missouri Extension Small Business Technology Development Center of Cape Girardeau County is offering the workshop, entitled "Starting a Small Business: The First Steps." Participants will receive materials to help guide the process of starting a business. Registration is $30. For more information, call the Extension office at (573) 243-3581.
First Presbyterian Church will host a garage sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Boy Scout Troop 4 Activity Building directly across the street from the church at 235 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. All proceeds will go to the local Safe House for Women.
The Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Trail of Tears State Park. Entry fee is $55 by Sept. 7 and $60 on race day. Team fees are $50 by Aug. 26, $60 by Thursday and $65 race day. For more information, call Chris Eastridge at (573) 339-6340 or email ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
The 30th annual Charles L. Hutson Auction to benefit Old Town Cape, Inc. will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Isle Casino, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Individual seats are $50 and tables of eight are $375. Reservations include heavy hors d'oeurves and can be made by contacting Old Town Cape, Inc. at (573) 334-8085 or info@oldtowncape.org.
Cruise for a Cure will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the pool parking lot in Jackson City Park. All proceeds from the free car show will go to the American Cancer Society. The public donates to their car of choice for Best in Show. Barbecue will be available starting at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Paul Westrich at (573) 318-0037.
The Jackson Community Outreach Board is holding a free event for children to learn about emergency vehicles as well as construction and military equipment from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Dr. in Jackson. There will be a bounce house, informational displays from community businesses and not-for-profit organizations.
A 90th birthday celebration will be held for Betty Hahs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy, Missouri. Family and friends are invited to attend.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its annual fall dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the St. Joseph School gym, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.
