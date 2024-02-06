All sections
FeaturesSeptember 28, 2019

FYI 9-29-19

VFW offers scholarship to teachers

The VFW wants to identify and recognize America's best educators who instill a sense of national pride in students. It offers cash awards, commeroative plaques and all-expenses-paid trips to the VFW National Convention for these worthy teachers.

Local posts will recognize one outstanding teacher in kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. Posts then submit these winners' names and required documents to their district-level judging who will forward the winners to the state level.

Nominations must be submitted to your local post by Oct. 31. Judging will take place Nov, 1 through 15.

