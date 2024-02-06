FYI 9-26-21

Revival to be held

Father's Arms Fellowship in Scott City will hold a Hearing and Experiencing Heaven revival Sunday through Wednesday. Service times are at 10 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The revival will be filled with music from the award winning Douglas Family Band of from North Carolina and guest preachers each service. Speakers Include Pastor Zack Strong of Christ Church for the Heartland, Pastor Aaron Boyd of the Spark Ministries in McClure, Illinois, the Rev. Jeff Clark of New Life Temple Branson, Missouri, and Ryan Sutton of The Grace Center in Festus, Missouri. This will be an unusually festive celebration with amazing ministries combining their praises together for an explosion of glory. For more information, go to fathersarmsfellowship.org/ministries/upcoming-events/ or call (573) 225-5294.

Notre Dame activity week dinners to be held

Notre Dame Regional High School will host the annual activity-week dinners Monday through Thursday. Dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be available for curbside pickup with students delivering meals to your car.

Monday is senior night and pork steaks will be served. Tuesday is freshman night and pulled pork on bun will be served. Wednesday is junior night and fried chicken will be served. Thursday is sophomore night and kettle beef will be served.

For more information call (573) 335-6772 or email development@notredamecape.org.

Class will teach how to avoid shoulder surgery

PC Medical Centers will hold a virtual class to teach people how to avoid shoulder surgery. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the class, call (573) 335-9188.

Senior health fair to be held

You are invited to attend the 2021 Senior Health, Awareness and Information Fair 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City. Organizations and agencies will have information regarding health issues and other resources available. The event is free for senior citizens and a free lunch will be provided. Agencies will also be providing door prizes. Flu shots will be offered -- they will be free if covered by your insurance. It they are not covered, the cost would be $30.

For more information, call (573) 264-2762 or email eislebenlutheranchurch@gmail.com.

Community dance and social to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building.

A meal will be served at 4:30 p.m. and Bob Dolle and Variety Band will play from 6 to 9 p.m.

Relax, socialize and dance to some great classic music. Big dance floor, plenty of seating and concessions available.

'Guys and Dolls' will be performed

"Guys and Dolls" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast's River Campus.

One of the greatest musicals of all time, and for good reason: this Broadway classic is everything we love in musical theatre. The small-time hoods and showgirls are guaranteed to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face. Frank Loesser's music will remind you how much fun it is to see a top-notch Dobbins Conservatory show! For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Marler exhibit to be displayed

Louise Marler: Digital Americana will be on display from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14 at Crisp Museum at the River Campus. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

An artist talk till be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the reception held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.