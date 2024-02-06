FYI 9-26-21

Father's Arms Fellowship in Scott City will hold a Hearing and Experiencing Heaven revival Sunday through Wednesday. Service times are at 10 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The revival will be filled with music from the award winning Douglas Family Band of from North Carolina and guest preachers each service. Speakers Include Pastor Zack Strong of Christ Church for the Heartland, Pastor Aaron Boyd of the Spark Ministries in McClure, Illinois, the Rev. Jeff Clark of New Life Temple Branson, Missouri, and Ryan Sutton of The Grace Center in Festus, Missouri. This will be an unusually festive celebration with amazing ministries combining their praises together for an explosion of glory. For more information, go to fathersarmsfellowship.org/ministries/upcoming-events/ or call (573) 225-5294.
Notre Dame Regional High School will host the annual activity-week dinners Monday through Thursday. Dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be available for curbside pickup with students delivering meals to your car.
Monday is senior night and pork steaks will be served. Tuesday is freshman night and pulled pork on bun will be served. Wednesday is junior night and fried chicken will be served. Thursday is sophomore night and kettle beef will be served.
For more information call (573) 335-6772 or email development@notredamecape.org.
PC Medical Centers will hold a virtual class to teach people how to avoid shoulder surgery. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the class, call (573) 335-9188.
You are invited to attend the 2021 Senior Health, Awareness and Information Fair 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City. Organizations and agencies will have information regarding health issues and other resources available. The event is free for senior citizens and a free lunch will be provided. Agencies will also be providing door prizes. Flu shots will be offered -- they will be free if covered by your insurance. It they are not covered, the cost would be $30.
For more information, call (573) 264-2762 or email eislebenlutheranchurch@gmail.com.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building.
A meal will be served at 4:30 p.m. and Bob Dolle and Variety Band will play from 6 to 9 p.m.
Relax, socialize and dance to some great classic music. Big dance floor, plenty of seating and concessions available.
"Guys and Dolls" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast's River Campus.
One of the greatest musicals of all time, and for good reason: this Broadway classic is everything we love in musical theatre. The small-time hoods and showgirls are guaranteed to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face. Frank Loesser's music will remind you how much fun it is to see a top-notch Dobbins Conservatory show! For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Louise Marler: Digital Americana will be on display from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14 at Crisp Museum at the River Campus. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
An artist talk till be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the reception held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Marler's art has been largely influenced by her father, who collected and repaired old typewriters. Her artistic style integrates modern digital photography with her passion for vintage items' the result is a composite of thought and form. She seeks to create art collections and events which incorporate history, education and entertainment.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is hosting Project Hope (formerly Project Homeless Connect) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Osage Centre. We provide free services for the day for low income or homeless families. Free medical, free dental, lunch, groceries to take home, haircuts, free childcare for the day, etc. This is open to everyone in Cape Girardeau County.
For more information, call (573) 651-3747 or email dotty@cpsemo.org.
Nature Center at Night: Show Me Strange Plants
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host Nature Center at Night: Show Me Strange Plants from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.
A carnivorous swamp monster, exploding seed bombs, and vampires that suck the life from the forest around them, Missouri is home to some unusual plants! Join us for fun look at the peculiar ways that some of Missouri's flora make a living. While this program is open to all ages, it has been designed for ages 12 and up. This program is part of the center's "Nature Center at Night" series and exhibits will be open until 7 p.m.
For more information and other programs please go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents
Eastern Ozark Rendezvous will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Barks Plantation RV and Campground in Glen Allen, Missouri.
Come participate with them for the weekend while they step back in time to the pre-1840's Mountain Man Era in living history. All participants will have a camp displayed, be dressed in period wear, and live the life for the weekend. Some of the participants will be sharing their skills from that period. The public is welcome. This is a family-friendly event. No pets allowed. Food vendors and traders' stores will be on site. There will be a candy cannon for the kids, skillet toss for women and black powder shooting competition. (Public welcome to shoot their muzzleloaders, be in period wear to compete). Tomahawk throw available to all ages. Take Highway 34 to Highway ZZ. Follow the signs.
For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/745462215636068/?ref=share or call (573) 979-5140.
A ladies golf scramble will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 2 at Jaycee Municipal Golf Course in Cape Girardeau.
This tournament is open to women of all ages. This is a $300 first place cash payout tournament. Other cash prizes determined by number of teams. Cart and lunch are included with entry fee. For more information or to register, visit cityofcape.org/golf. Register by Wednesday.
The Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club and the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club join forces to bring the Tour de Cape Girardeau charity bike ride on Oct. 2 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The ride will begin at 8:30 a.m. This year the ride will include a partial gravel route as one of the options. The gravel route will take riders across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and on to the gravel levee road. The total mileages for the route is 25 miles. A rest stop will be provided at the Spark Ministries on the corner of Grapevine Trail and Route 3 in McClure. There will also be 15-mile, 30-mile and 60-mile routes. This is the 22nd year the Tour de Cape Girardeau has been held. All proceeds from the ride go to benefit area charities including Mississippi therapeutic Horsemanship. To participate, to go tourdecapegirardeau.com and register online for your preferred route. For more information, go totourdecapegirardeau.com.
The 2021 Women's March will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Freedom Corner at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
There is power in numbers, and together women will send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to the attacks on our reproductive freedom and abortion rights. The Safe House of Southeast Missouri will be there handing out information and answering questions.
You can find more information and RSVP to this event go to facebook.com/womensmarchonwash.
