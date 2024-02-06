FYI 9-25-22

Eastern Ozark Rendezvous to be held

The Eastern Ozark Rendezvous will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Barks Plantation RV Park & Camping on Route ZZ west of Marble Hill, Missouri. This is a pre-1840's living history encampment. There will be demonstrations, vendors and food. All participants will have a camp displayed, be dressed in period wear and live the life for that weekend. Some of the participants will share their skills from that period for you to learn. There will also be a candy cannon, tomahawk throw, skillet toss and fire start. There will be a shooting competition with traditional muzzleloaders Saturday morning.

Fall conference planned

Cape Bible Chapel will hold The Gospel & Work -- Fall Conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Most Christians fall into one of two main problems when it comes to work: Either they are idle at work or they make an idol of work. Both of these mindsets -- idleness in work and idolatry of work -- are deadly misunderstandings of how God intends for us to think aobut our jobs. Sebastian Traeger will unpack the powerful way in which the gospel can transform our work and bring meaning and purpose to it. Childcare is available for children of registered attendees. Register online at capebiblechapel.org/events/fall-conference. Registration deadline is Sept. 25.

Quilt show to be held

River Heritage Quilters' Guild will hold its 13th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. There will be a children's quilt compettion, viewer's choice award, vendor stalls, scissor sharpening, free demonstrations, bed turnings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and a charity sale table with proceeds donated to local breast cancer treatment and care. Quilt appraisals will be done by Ann Hazelwood, AQS certified best selling author. For more information, go to riverquilters.org.

Family reunion planned

The Crader family reunion will be held Oct . 1 at The Bridge, annex of First Baptist Church in Jackson. The time to gather is at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and cookies. The Crader Cemetery Board meeting will be held at 11 a.m. The potluck lunch will be at noon with the whole group family meeting to be held at 1 p.m.

Backyard BBQ to be held

Competitors will compete in a barbecue competition from 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jackson City Park. Samples will be available for attendees. Pulled pork sandwiches and draft beer will be included with general admission. Matt Kennon will sing at 4 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. with live music by Heath Sanders at 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Backstoppers Inc.

NAACP membership drive planned

The Cape Girardean NAACP will hold its annual membership drive at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Osage Centre. The speaker will be Arnold Woods Jr. He is a native of Carbondale, Illinois, and graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He holds a lifetime membership with the national NAACP and has served the organization in many capacities. he is currently first vice president of the Des Moines, Iowa, branch, immediate past president of the Des Moines branch, immediate past president of the Iowa and Nebraska state Conference of branches. Free refreshmentsand entertainment will be provided. For more information, contact Pat McBride, president of the Cape Girardeau NAACP, at (573) 353-7334 or capegirardeaunaacp@gmail.com.