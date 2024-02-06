All sections
FeaturesSeptember 24, 2022

FYI 9-25-22

The Cat Ranch Art Guild near Marble Hill, Missouri, will host its annual fall festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. There will be music, food, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, a new Paint for a Cause painting and demonstrations. Drive through Marble Hill and follow County Road 300...

Fall festival to be held

The Cat Ranch Art Guild near Marble Hill, Missouri, will host its annual fall festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. There will be music, food, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, a new Paint for a Cause painting and demonstrations. Drive through Marble Hill and follow County Road 300.

Notre Dame holds activity week

Notre Dame Regional High School's annual acitivity week began Friday and will be held through Sept. 29. Raffles, candy, trash bags, butter braids and Imo's Pizza will be sold throughout the week. You can order directly from a Notre Dame student or make a purchase online at notredamehighschool.org/activityweek. The annual dinners will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and are available as dine in, carry out or curbside options. Monday's meal will support the seniors and will feature pork steaks. Tuesday will support the sophomores and will feature chicken and dumplings. Wednesday is kettle beef and will support Juniors. Thursday will be pulled pork and will support the freshmen.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • How to draw Fly Guy will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Want to learn how to draw like Tedd Arnold? Follow along step-by-step with Ms. Sharon. With just a little practice, you'll soon be drawing Fly Guy like a pro. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/how-to-draw-fly-guy.
  • Let's talk graphic novels: What's new this month will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Join Ryan via Facebook as he shares some of the newest graphic novels at the library.

Parent seminar to be held

A parent's road map to protecting their children in the digital world will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center. Melissa J. Straub will present the program which is hosted by Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. Green Bear Educators will be able to provide abuse prevention and body safety programming to any children in attendance. Children must be at least 4 years old and able to use the restroom by themselves.

Genealogical society to meet

The Cape Girardeau County Gemealogical Society will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson. The program will be given by Marybeth Niederkorn, Archice Center director and genealogical society member, on the ghost town of Houk in southwestern Cape Girardeau County. The event is open to the public.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Attracting more wildlife to your land will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Are you a private landowner interested in attracting wildlife to your property? This workshop will discuss habitat needs and how to manage your property for wildlife. It will also cover information on federal, state and local programs that provide financial assistance to improve and enhance wildlife, forst and aquatic resources on private land. The speaker will be Brad Probst, Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.
  • The forage that bison loved and your cows will too will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. Diverse native grasslands are a mix of native grasses, forbs and legumes. They make an excellent forage because they are so diverse; the soil health is improved and there is something green for forage all year round. The livestock do better because of this fact. They grow well without fertilizer because of the diverse selection of legumes that provide and even out the nitrogen already in the soil. Not only are DNGs great for livestock and soil health, at the same time they provide excellent wildlife habitat. Research has shown that, aside from great grazing for livestock and fuel for prescribed fires, a DNG is the best known quail habitat in Missouri. This seminar will discuss these benefits as well as establishment.
  • Native plant sale and connecting to the land will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. Native plants are the foundation of a healthy habitat and are essential for wildlife. Vendors will be on site who specialize in native trees, shrubs, vines and flowers. Vendors, staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide advice on your purchases. There will be demonstrations of historic and modern uses of Missouri native plants. You could see basketmakkng, wood carving, bow making or other skills.
  • Jump start your native plant seeds will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Can't afford that greenhouse you've been dreaming of to start your native plant seeds in? There is a cheaper and easier way. Learn how to use a gallon milk jug to get those seeds to germinate in time for spring planting. Donna Aufdenberg, field specialist in horticulture with the University of Missouri Extension in Jackson, will lead the program and help you plant native seeds in a milk jug you will take home.
Eastern Ozark Rendezvous to be held

The Eastern Ozark Rendezvous will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Barks Plantation RV Park & Camping on Route ZZ west of Marble Hill, Missouri. This is a pre-1840's living history encampment. There will be demonstrations, vendors and food. All participants will have a camp displayed, be dressed in period wear and live the life for that weekend. Some of the participants will share their skills from that period for you to learn. There will also be a candy cannon, tomahawk throw, skillet toss and fire start. There will be a shooting competition with traditional muzzleloaders Saturday morning.

Fall conference planned

Cape Bible Chapel will hold The Gospel & Work -- Fall Conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Most Christians fall into one of two main problems when it comes to work: Either they are idle at work or they make an idol of work. Both of these mindsets -- idleness in work and idolatry of work -- are deadly misunderstandings of how God intends for us to think aobut our jobs. Sebastian Traeger will unpack the powerful way in which the gospel can transform our work and bring meaning and purpose to it. Childcare is available for children of registered attendees. Register online at capebiblechapel.org/events/fall-conference. Registration deadline is Sept. 25.

Quilt show to be held

River Heritage Quilters' Guild will hold its 13th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. There will be a children's quilt compettion, viewer's choice award, vendor stalls, scissor sharpening, free demonstrations, bed turnings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and a charity sale table with proceeds donated to local breast cancer treatment and care. Quilt appraisals will be done by Ann Hazelwood, AQS certified best selling author. For more information, go to riverquilters.org.

Family reunion planned

The Crader family reunion will be held Oct . 1 at The Bridge, annex of First Baptist Church in Jackson. The time to gather is at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and cookies. The Crader Cemetery Board meeting will be held at 11 a.m. The potluck lunch will be at noon with the whole group family meeting to be held at 1 p.m.

Backyard BBQ to be held

Competitors will compete in a barbecue competition from 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jackson City Park. Samples will be available for attendees. Pulled pork sandwiches and draft beer will be included with general admission. Matt Kennon will sing at 4 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. with live music by Heath Sanders at 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Backstoppers Inc.

NAACP membership drive planned

The Cape Girardean NAACP will hold its annual membership drive at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Osage Centre. The speaker will be Arnold Woods Jr. He is a native of Carbondale, Illinois, and graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He holds a lifetime membership with the national NAACP and has served the organization in many capacities. he is currently first vice president of the Des Moines, Iowa, branch, immediate past president of the Des Moines branch, immediate past president of the Iowa and Nebraska state Conference of branches. Free refreshmentsand entertainment will be provided. For more information, contact Pat McBride, president of the Cape Girardeau NAACP, at (573) 353-7334 or capegirardeaunaacp@gmail.com.

Community
