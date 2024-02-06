FYI 9-24-17

Immanuel Lutheran to host dinner today

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 496 Highway F in Jackson, will hold a dinner at 3:30 p.m. today. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, ham and sides. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carry out will be available for $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Camp SEMO Wappapello.

Suicide prevention walk to be held today

Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk will be held at noon today at Cape County Park North. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Preregistration can be completed at afsp.org/capegirardeau.

Sedgewickville Lutheran to hold chicken fry

An annual chicken fry will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Sedgewickville Lutheran Church, Main St. in Sedgewickville, Missouri.

Doggy Swim Day at Cape Splash planned

Cape Splash, 1565 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will hold a Doggy Swim Day 4 to 6 p.m. today. All dogs must be on a leash when entering the facility and have vaccinations. Small dogs (less than 25 pounds) are invited from 4 to 5 p.m. Large dogs are invited from 5 to 6 p.m. Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave. Cost is $8 per dog. Owners are free.

Blood drive at Guardian Angel gym

The Red Cross will hold a blood drive 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Guardian School, 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. The drive will be held in the school gym. For more information, call (573) 262-3583 or email dsgainesa@gmail.com.

Notre Dame to host activity week dinners

Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, will host a week of dinners as part of its annual activities week. A kettle-beef dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, a pulled-pork dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, a fried-chicken dinner is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and a pork-steak dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. All dinners will include sides and desserts. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 ages 5 to 11, and free for ages 4 and younger. Other activities will include a silent auction, car wash and raffle. For more information, call (573) 335-6774.

Run for Ragan will be held Saturday

The fifth annual Run for Ragan will be held 8 a.m. Saturday at the Southeast Cancer Center, 789 Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. The event will include 5K and 8K runs. Registration is free before Saturday and $35 on race day. There will also be a 1-mile Memory Walk and 1-mile Kids Run. Registration cost for the Memory Walk is $25 and Kids Run is $10. 5K, 8K and Memory Walk participants will receive a race shirt. For more information, call (573) 519-4922 or visit SEhealth.org/R4R.

Benefit event in Scopus scheduled for Saturday

The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Saturday on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.

Trinity Lutheran Fall Festival planned

The Trinity Lutheran Church, Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635, will hold its fall festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Food will include chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, sides and drinks. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger. A country store will have craft items, baked goods and more. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.