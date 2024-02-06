FYI 9-24-17

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 496 Highway F in Jackson, will hold a dinner at 3:30 p.m. today. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, ham and sides. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carry out will be available for $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Camp SEMO Wappapello.
Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk will be held at noon today at Cape County Park North. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Preregistration can be completed at afsp.org/capegirardeau.
An annual chicken fry will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Sedgewickville Lutheran Church, Main St. in Sedgewickville, Missouri.
Cape Splash, 1565 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will hold a Doggy Swim Day 4 to 6 p.m. today. All dogs must be on a leash when entering the facility and have vaccinations. Small dogs (less than 25 pounds) are invited from 4 to 5 p.m. Large dogs are invited from 5 to 6 p.m. Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave. Cost is $8 per dog. Owners are free.
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Guardian School, 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. The drive will be held in the school gym. For more information, call (573) 262-3583 or email dsgainesa@gmail.com.
Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, will host a week of dinners as part of its annual activities week. A kettle-beef dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, a pulled-pork dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, a fried-chicken dinner is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and a pork-steak dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. All dinners will include sides and desserts. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 ages 5 to 11, and free for ages 4 and younger. Other activities will include a silent auction, car wash and raffle. For more information, call (573) 335-6774.
The fifth annual Run for Ragan will be held 8 a.m. Saturday at the Southeast Cancer Center, 789 Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. The event will include 5K and 8K runs. Registration is free before Saturday and $35 on race day. There will also be a 1-mile Memory Walk and 1-mile Kids Run. Registration cost for the Memory Walk is $25 and Kids Run is $10. 5K, 8K and Memory Walk participants will receive a race shirt. For more information, call (573) 519-4922 or visit SEhealth.org/R4R.
The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Saturday on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.
The Trinity Lutheran Church, Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635, will hold its fall festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Food will include chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, sides and drinks. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger. A country store will have craft items, baked goods and more. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.
The St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams in Jackson, will hold a car, truck, motorcycle, tractor and craft show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Entry fee is $15 for the judging portion and $12 for the non-judging portion. The event will include food, drinks, games as well as music by Acts 29. For more information, contact Dave Jackson (573) 979-3454 or Dave Crites (573) 579-3407.
A ham and bean dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 by the Jackson Chapter No. 91 Order of the Eastern Star, 204 S. High St. in Jackson. The meal will include slaw, cornbread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. For more information, call (573) 243-3713.
The annual St. Denis Day dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the St. Denis Parish Center, 135 N. Winchester in Benton, Missouri. The dinner is an all-you-can-eat buffet that will feature chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, chicken and dressing, sides and deserts. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger.
The following are the age groups that we will host this year: 0-12 months (boys and girls) -- Mini category; 1-3 years (boys and girls) -- Tiny category; 4-6 years (boys and girls) -- Little category; 7-9 years (girls) -- Junior category; 10-13 years (girls) -- Teen category; and ninth-12th grade (girls) -- Miss category.
The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, starting with the Mini category. Registration will start at 5:30 p.m. that evening. The deadline to entry will be Tuesday, Oct. 10. Each category must have at least five entries before it will be held. The registration fee is $15 for 0 -- 13 years old and ninth through 12th grade will be $25. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group.
Registration forms will be available at Chaffee Banking Center (Bank of Advance) and Chaffee City Hall. For more information, contact Chaffee Banking Center at (573) 887-3551 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A coed volleyball tournament will be held Oct. 14 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2426 Jim Drury Way. Teams must include three males and three females and cost is $60 per team. Registration deadline is Oct. 6. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email tbollinger@cityofcape.org.
The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association, 2307 Broadway, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy and beverages. Cost is $6 for adults and free for children 5 and younger.
St. Paul Lutheran School will host a 5K Reformation Run/Walk on Oct. 28 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Registration will be held 7 a.m. the day of the race, and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger by Oct. 14. Registration thereafter is $30 for adults. The proceeds will benefit the SPLS Class of 2018 class trip, Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation and Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Register at www.stpauljackson.com/5k.
A pickleball tournament for ages 50 and older will be held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. There will be brackets for men, women and mixed doubles. Registration deadline is Oct. 29. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or emailcmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
