FYI 9-23-18

Flu shots available at Broadway, Park pharmacies

Seasonal flu shots are available at Broadway Pharmacy, 710 Broadway, and Park Pharmacy, 37 Doctors Park, in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, shots are available without appointment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The shots will be given in private, and no appointment or prescription is necessary. In addition Broadway and Park pharmacies will hold a clinic at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, 921 Clark St., on Thursday fropm 10 a.m. to noon. To schedule a workplace clinic, phone (573) 335-8207.

Health fair raises awareness of falls

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Fall prevention awareness/balance screenings will be offered by Mid America Rehab during regular clinic hours this Monday through Friday at each of the clinics at Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Altenburg, Ste. Genevieve and Bloomsdale, Missouri, according to a news release. Screenings will also be available through statewide members of the Show-Me Falls-Free Missouri State Coalition and the Missouri Physical Therapy Association (MPTA). The screenings are free to any adults and take only 15 minutes. The event aims to increase awareness of fall risks to seniors and to prevent falls, the release said.

More information is available from the clinics by emailing info@midamericarehab.com, or by telephoning: