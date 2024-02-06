All sections
FeaturesSeptember 22, 2018

FYI 9-23-18

Flu shots available at Broadway, Park pharmacies

Seasonal flu shots are available at Broadway Pharmacy, 710 Broadway, and Park Pharmacy, 37 Doctors Park, in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, shots are available without appointment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The shots will be given in private, and no appointment or prescription is necessary. In addition Broadway and Park pharmacies will hold a clinic at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, 921 Clark St., on Thursday fropm 10 a.m. to noon. To schedule a workplace clinic, phone (573) 335-8207.

Health fair raises awareness of falls

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Fall prevention awareness/balance screenings will be offered by Mid America Rehab during regular clinic hours this Monday through Friday at each of the clinics at Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Altenburg, Ste. Genevieve and Bloomsdale, Missouri, according to a news release. Screenings will also be available through statewide members of the Show-Me Falls-Free Missouri State Coalition and the Missouri Physical Therapy Association (MPTA). The screenings are free to any adults and take only 15 minutes. The event aims to increase awareness of fall risks to seniors and to prevent falls, the release said.

More information is available from the clinics by emailing info@midamericarehab.com, or by telephoning:

  • Mid America Rehab-Cape Girardeau: 3047 William St., Suite 100; 339-5989
  • Mid America Rehab-Perryville: 206 Hospital Lane, Ste 100; 573-768-3349
  • Mid America Rehab-Altenburg: 376 Maple St.; 573-824-5800
  • Mid America Rehab-Ste. Genevieve: 21964 Highway 32; 573-833-9366
  • Mid America Rehab-Bloomsdale: 490 U.S. 61, Bloomsdale; 573-483-5040

Questions on long-term care answered

Jennifer Berck will offer answers to long-term care questions, when she speaks at a free seminar on Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. Berck will discuss financial options available to those needing long-term care. Some of the topics she will cover include private pay, veteran's benefits, private long-term care insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid and Mason's/Eastern Star programs. Those wishing to attend the seminar should RSVP Berck at 573-382-1978. The seminar is sponsored by Capetown assisted living, independent living and memory care by Americare and Auburn Creek assisted living and memory care by Americare.

Church celebrates 190th anniversary

APPLE CREEK, Mo. -- St. Joseph Catholic Church at Apple Creek, 138 St. Joseph Lane, will observe its 150th anniversary on Oct. 7 with a 1 p.m. Mass at the church shrine. Those attending should bring lawn chairs for the outdoor service. In case of rain, the Mass will be moved to the church. Following the mass, a reception will be held in the parish hall and complimentary refreshments and dessert will be served. Plate lunches will be available for purchase from Brush Hawks of Old Appleton. Parishioners and visitors are encouraged to visit the church museum and spend the afternoon reminiscing and sharing past stories with family and friends. For more information, phone (573) 788-2330.

Community
