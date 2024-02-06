All sections
September 21, 2019
FYI 9-22-19
Notre Dame Activity Week planned

Notre Dame Regional High School's annual activity week will be held through Sept. 28. The purpose of activity week is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising funds to reduce the operating budget of the school.

Many activities and promotions will take place: Raffles, magazine subscriptions, candy, trash bags, butter braids, mums, Imo's Pizza and fruit will be sold with all proceeds utilitzed in an incentive contest among each class. The class providing the largest profit per capita will have their king and queen candidate crowned at the dance to be held Sept. 28.

Public dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m and car washes by each class will provide the largest event for the students. Monday is senior night and pork steaks will be served. Tuesday is freshmen night and fried fish will be served. Wednesday is junior night and fried chicken will be served. Thursday is sophomore night and kettle beef will be served. Price is $9 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 11 years old and children 4 years old and under eat free.

Community
