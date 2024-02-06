FYI 9-20-20

Notre Dame Regional High School activity week will be held Monday through Thursday. Each class will have a dinner served 5 to 7 p.m. Dinners will be available as curbside pickup only and students will deliver the meals to patrons' cars.
Monday night is freshman night with kettle beef.
Tuesday night is senior night with fried chicken.
Wednesday night is sophomore night with fried fish.
Thursday night is junior night with pork steaks.
For more information call (573) 335-6772 or go www.notredamehighschool.org/activityweek2020/.
Coedfi will host virtual class to add tech skills to your resume. A Zoom virtual event will be held noon to 1 p.m Thursday and 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1.
Find out how you can add up-to-date tech skills to your resume with fully sponsored courses in Digital Marketing, Business Analytics and Front-End Web Development through The Future is Digital Challenge. We've invited local industry leaders who use those skills every day to talk about what they're looking for when they hire, and how keeping these skills updated can help advance your career in this virtual event. You'll leave with a solid overview of The Future is Digital Challenge, how you can start learning immediately, and future scholarship opportunities.
Learn more about the Future is Digital Challenge here: www.codefiworks.com/blog/codefi-announces-future-is-digital-challenge.
To join the Sept. 24 event, go tous02web.zoom.us/j/87562762582. To join the October event, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/86018705171
The 7th Annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K/Fun Run/Walk, 1 Mile, Kids COLOR Dash will be held 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Jackson Junior High School.
The event is a fundraiser to support Believing Beyond, The Nolan Weber Foundation. The event consists of a 5K timed run (Grand Prix Series -- Cape Girardeau Road Runners) on a great course as well as a 5K walk and a 1-mile course. The kids 100-yard COLOR Dash will be held on the football field behind the Jackson Junior High School. There will be bouncy houses for children and adults to enjoy. There will be participation medals for everyone and individual awards for the 5K run in many age brackets. Make sure to enjoy the food available after the race.
Online registration is available atrunreg.com/7th-annual-nolan-weber-believers-5k.
Registration forms are available online atbelievingbeyond.org and many local fitness clubs.
Virtual Runners can run their own course anytime/anywhere.
Online Registration: www.runreg.com/7th-annual-nolan-weber-believers-5k (+processing fee).
For more information, please visit the Believing Beyond Website at believingbeyond.org or like us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/believingbeyond.
For more information call (573) 587-2929 or (573) 587-2002 or email webers34@yahoo.com.
Cape Parks: Touch-A-Truck
Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Shawnee Park Center
The Cape Parks and Recreation Department will hold touch-a-truck 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Shawnee Park Center.
You'll be able to touch, climb and explore trucks, tractors, machines and vehicles. This is a free event and no pre-registration is required. For more information, go to www.cityofcape.org/touchatruck.
The eighth Annual Scopus/Sedge Fest will be start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the home of Randy and Sherty Johnson (the old BoCo Country Club Sedgewickville).
There will be games/ chicken, poop bingo, an auction, live music with Route 67 and Curtis Cook at the Dam Band. Food will be available from Curly's Kitchen. Gates open at 11 a.m.
This is a fundraiser for Resurrection Lives Foundation (soldiers with traumatic brain injuries and PTSD).
Take Highway 72 from Patton or Jackson to Highway B south and watch for signs.
For more information, call (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.
The 19th annual Gospel Fest will be held 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Beal Farm at Highway 51 and H Highway in Zalma, Missouri.
Singers include: Ozark Foothills, the Richmond Quartet, Pastor Brad and Leighton Moore with Kathy and Debby Barry, Blue Bird Music, Jennifer Krepps, Emily Fountain Music, The McAtee's, Bollinger County Gospel Strings, Cotton Ridge and Pumpkin River.
Refreshments will be avaiable. No alcohol or pets allowed. Bring your lawn chairs.
