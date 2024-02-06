FYI 9-20-20

Notre Dame activity week schedule

Notre Dame Regional High School activity week will be held Monday through Thursday. Each class will have a dinner served 5 to 7 p.m. Dinners will be available as curbside pickup only and students will deliver the meals to patrons' cars.

Monday night is freshman night with kettle beef.

Tuesday night is senior night with fried chicken.

Wednesday night is sophomore night with fried fish.

Thursday night is junior night with pork steaks.

For more information call (573) 335-6772 or go www.notredamehighschool.org/activityweek2020/.

Digital markting courses to be held

Coedfi will host virtual class to add tech skills to your resume. A Zoom virtual event will be held noon to 1 p.m Thursday and 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1.

Find out how you can add up-to-date tech skills to your resume with fully sponsored courses in Digital Marketing, Business Analytics and Front-End Web Development through The Future is Digital Challenge. We've invited local industry leaders who use those skills every day to talk about what they're looking for when they hire, and how keeping these skills updated can help advance your career in this virtual event. You'll leave with a solid overview of The Future is Digital Challenge, how you can start learning immediately, and future scholarship opportunities.

Learn more about the Future is Digital Challenge here: www.codefiworks.com/blog/codefi-announces-future-is-digital-challenge.

To join the Sept. 24 event, go tous02web.zoom.us/j/87562762582. To join the October event, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/86018705171

Nolan Weber Believers run/walk planned

The 7th Annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K/Fun Run/Walk, 1 Mile, Kids COLOR Dash will be held 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Jackson Junior High School.

The event is a fundraiser to support Believing Beyond, The Nolan Weber Foundation. The event consists of a 5K timed run (Grand Prix Series -- Cape Girardeau Road Runners) on a great course as well as a 5K walk and a 1-mile course. The kids 100-yard COLOR Dash will be held on the football field behind the Jackson Junior High School. There will be bouncy houses for children and adults to enjoy. There will be participation medals for everyone and individual awards for the 5K run in many age brackets. Make sure to enjoy the food available after the race.

Online registration is available atrunreg.com/7th-annual-nolan-weber-believers-5k.

Registration forms are available online atbelievingbeyond.org and many local fitness clubs.

Virtual Runners can run their own course anytime/anywhere.

Online Registration: www.runreg.com/7th-annual-nolan-weber-believers-5k (+processing fee).