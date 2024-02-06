FYI 9-19-21

Mark H. Bliss will sign copies of his inaugural mystery novel, "Foul Rising," at book signings over the next three weekends in Cape Girardeau. He will be at the Glenn House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Book Rack; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
This is Bliss's first novel and is centered in the fictitious, present-day, Southeast Missouri, Mississippi River town of Elmwood. As flood waters rise in the city, which has many similarities to Cape Girardeau, so do tensions between city dwellers there and rural residents across the Big Muddy, where homes and farmland are bieng flooded. A recent murder, believed to be linked to this conflict, puts newspaperman Connor Tate and fellow reporter Rachel Short on a who-done-it trail of find the murderer.
Apple Creek Presbyterian Church near Pocahontas will celebrate its 200th year Sept. 19.
The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be available for purchase. The cemetery walk begins at noon with the church service starting at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, contact Todd Rushing at (573) 243-8504. The church is located at 2006 County Road 543 near Jackson.
The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in the fellowship hall of St. John's Lutheran Church, 158 Little Street, Pocahontas. A presentation will be given by Mark Bliss, retired reporter from the Southeast Missourian. Bliss will discuss his journey from reporter to mystery writer. His book "Foul Rising" is a murder mystery that takes place in a small fictitious town along the Mississippi, similar to Cape Girardeau. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.
A light-hearted introduction to the symphony, featuring student musicians from the symphony in a variety of chamber ensembles, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 in in the Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Admission is free. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a Facebook Live event about cumin from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday. You can then pick up a sample of the spice from the information desk at the library. This spice often used in Mexican cuisine. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-cumin or call (573) 334-5279.
HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold Healthy Cooking; Mystery Meat at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Join HealthPoint Fitness to learn more about the many plant based alternatives to meat. They can be a way to up the nutrition while replacing beef, chicken and pork in traditional recipes. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Laura Vollink, RD, LD. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
"Conversations and Quotations for Oboe," a faculty performance featuring works for oboe and English horn, will be heldat 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The 6th Annual Power of Praying Women Prayer Breakfast will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdayat Centenary United Methodist Church. Doors will open at 5:45 a.m.
This year's speaker is Dr. Rondy Smith. Rondy is the founder and executive director of Rest Stop Ministries, Inc., a faith-based organization in the Nashville area dedicated to comprehensively restoring female survivors of domestic sex trafficking.
For more information, go to facebook.com/PowerofPrayingWomenCapeGirardeau or call (573) 382-8368.
Learn about lasagna gardening at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill, Missouri. Learn about a gardening technique that makes great growing soil, easy weeding and healthy growing plants while using up all those fallen leaves in Autumn. For more information or to register, call (573) 238-2420.
The Heart2help Foundation will hold a one-year anniversary weekend. A ribbon cutting will be held at noon on Friday at 302 Powell Street, New Madrid, Missouri. At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, a comedy show featuring Ms. Shirleen will be held at Sikeston Minder Convention Center. For more information or to purchase tickets go to eventbrite.com/e/heart2help-one-year-anniversary-comedy-show-tickets-162439349467?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
The Deuce Denninger Band will be playing from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. This is also a fundraiser for the VFW National Home for Children. The VFW and Auxiliary will be raising awareness of the National Home, POW/MIA and Membership. Come learn more what your local VFW does for veterans and families and the communities they live in. For more information, go to vfwpost3838.org or call (573) 334-4438.
Jaycee Golf Course will hold Course Championship golf tournament on Sept. 25 and 26 at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.
Open to all paid members, non-paid members and the general public. Entry fee includes greens fees and cart fees for both days, plus practice round. Junior to senior divisions offered. Reserve your Saturday tee time in the Pro Shop by Sept. 22. Sunday tee times will start at 8 a.m. and will be based on Saturday scores. Practice round is available on Sept. 24 and tee times for the practice round can be reserve in the Pro Shop. For more information, contact them at jayceegolf@cityofcape.org or (573) 334-2031.
The 3rd annual It's Fall Y'all will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Osage Centre. This is a fundraiser for Show Me Care Bags. Show Me Care Bags provided care bags, free of charge, to patients of all ages receiving cancer treatment for all types of cancer. We give a personally prepared care bag filled with items to uplift and comfort during treatments.
Enjoy new products and designs from local businesses and crafters, and some awesome sales. RSVP to this event, and bring your ticket with you, in print form or show us on our smartphone to receive an extra entry to the door prize. There will be raffles to raise money and awareness for this local not-for-profit organization and lots of other fun stuff to be announced. For more information, go to showmecarebags.org/.
The 8th Annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K, fun run and kids color dash will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 25. The event is a fundraiser to support Believing Beyond -- The Nolan Weber Foundation (a 501(c)3 charity). The event consists of a 5K timed run (Grand Prix Series-Cape Girardeau Road Runners) on a great course as well as a 5K walk and a 1-mile course. The kids 100-yard color dash will be held on the football field behind the Jackson Junior High School. There will be bouncy houses for kids and adults to enjoy! Participation medals for everyone and individual awards for the 5K run in many age brackets. Make sure to enjoy the food available after the race. Hopefully you won't need the services of the onsite trainers but they will be there just in case.
Online registration is available at runreg.com/8th-annual-nolan-weber-believers-5k. Registration forms are available online at believingbeyond.org and many local fitness clubs.
Virtual Runners can run their own course anytime/anywhere. For more information, go to believingbeyond.org.
The 2nd Annual Bill Wooten Memorial Poker Run will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Lawless Harley Davidson.
The run sponsored by Disabled American Veterans Cape Girardeau Chapter 16. Kickstands up at 10 a.m. Contact Pat Aldredge Commander DAV Chapter 16 at (573) 513-2175.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor touch-a-truck from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Shawnee Park Center. Explore trucks, tractors, machines and more. No pre-registration necessary. Interested in providing a vehicle or machine for this event? Contact Nathan at nmartin@cityofcape.org.
The Fruitland School reunion will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Delmonico's Steak House near Jackson. For more information, call Shirley at (573) 2704923.
Dogs and humans can take a dip in the zero depth entry and lap pools at Cape Splash for Doggy Swim Day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. All dogs must be on a leash when entering the facility, and vaccinations are required. A private session will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. Must pre-register for private session by calling (573) 339-6342. Dogs under 25 pounds are invited from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; dogs 25 to 75 pounds from 2 to 3 p.m.; and dogs 75 pounds and larger from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Owners are admitted free with a dog's paid admission. Limit of two dogs per person and small dogs can attend a larger dog session, but large dogs must attend designated session. Sessions (except private session) have a limit of 75 dogs, and participants can pre-register at the Osage Centre or online at cityofcape.org/aquaticevents. Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave.
