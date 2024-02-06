FYI 9-19-21

Bliss to hold book signings

Mark H. Bliss will sign copies of his inaugural mystery novel, "Foul Rising," at book signings over the next three weekends in Cape Girardeau. He will be at the Glenn House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Book Rack; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

This is Bliss's first novel and is centered in the fictitious, present-day, Southeast Missouri, Mississippi River town of Elmwood. As flood waters rise in the city, which has many similarities to Cape Girardeau, so do tensions between city dwellers there and rural residents across the Big Muddy, where homes and farmland are bieng flooded. A recent murder, believed to be linked to this conflict, puts newspaperman Connor Tate and fellow reporter Rachel Short on a who-done-it trail of find the murderer.

Church to hold 200-year celebration

Apple Creek Presbyterian Church near Pocahontas will celebrate its 200th year Sept. 19.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be available for purchase. The cemetery walk begins at noon with the church service starting at 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, contact Todd Rushing at (573) 243-8504. The church is located at 2006 County Road 543 near Jackson.

Writers guild will meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in the fellowship hall of St. John's Lutheran Church, 158 Little Street, Pocahontas. A presentation will be given by Mark Bliss, retired reporter from the Southeast Missourian. Bliss will discuss his journey from reporter to mystery writer. His book "Foul Rising" is a murder mystery that takes place in a small fictitious town along the Mississippi, similar to Cape Girardeau. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Syphony sampler to be held

A light-hearted introduction to the symphony, featuring student musicians from the symphony in a variety of chamber ensembles, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 19 in in the Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Admission is free. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Learn about cumin

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a Facebook Live event about cumin from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday. You can then pick up a sample of the spice from the information desk at the library. This spice often used in Mexican cuisine. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-cumin or call (573) 334-5279.

Healthy cooking class to be held

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold Healthy Cooking; Mystery Meat at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Join HealthPoint Fitness to learn more about the many plant based alternatives to meat. They can be a way to up the nutrition while replacing beef, chicken and pork in traditional recipes. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Laura Vollink, RD, LD. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Faculty performance is planned

"Conversations and Quotations for Oboe," a faculty performance featuring works for oboe and English horn, will be heldat 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Women's prayer breakfast to be held

The 6th Annual Power of Praying Women Prayer Breakfast will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdayat Centenary United Methodist Church. Doors will open at 5:45 a.m.

This year's speaker is Dr. Rondy Smith. Rondy is the founder and executive director of Rest Stop Ministries, Inc., a faith-based organization in the Nashville area dedicated to comprehensively restoring female survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

For more information, go to facebook.com/PowerofPrayingWomenCapeGirardeau or call (573) 382-8368.

Program on lasagna gardening planned

Learn about lasagna gardening at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill, Missouri. Learn about a gardening technique that makes great growing soil, easy weeding and healthy growing plants while using up all those fallen leaves in Autumn. For more information or to register, call (573) 238-2420.