FYI 9-18-22

Boy Scout sign-up night planned

A community sign up night for Boy Scouts of America programs will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School cafeteria. Learn about scouting in Cape Girardeau and meet local units to find the one that best fits your family and schedule. To learn more about scouting with the BSA, view programs at scouting.org. To sign up with a local unit online, visit BeAScout.org.

East Perry Community Fair to be held

The East Perry Community Fair will be held Friday and Sept. 24 at Altenburg Fairgrounds in Altenburg, Missouri. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday with opening ceremonies held at 2:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Another Round at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the 4x4 truck pull will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. The pedal tractor pull and dairy cattle show will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Music will be provided by Logan Chapman, Carly Green and Ian Ferguson at 1 p.m. Saturday. The jumping mules competition will be at 4 p.m. Saturday. Music will be provided by Generation at 7 p.m. Saturday and the antique tractor pull will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to facebook.com.

Music festival planned

The Shipyard Music Festival will be held be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 12:30 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. Shipyard is a curated event for people who love music, the outdoors and discovering something new. The festival is a blend of genres, food, drinks and a unique experience for the entire family. Performers include Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, LowDown Brass Band, Arkansauce, Wildermiss, Mike Mains & the Branches, Hounds, the Burney Sisters, Hunter Hathcoat, Mike Renick, Jessie Ritter, Jeremy Todd, Logan Chapman and Pfunk Dat. All ages are welcome and kids 10 and under get free admission. For more information, visit shipyardfest.com.

Annual Nolan Weber Believers run to be held

The the 9th Annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K, Family Fun Run and Kids Color Dash will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Jackson Junior High School. This event is a fundraiser to support Believing Beyond -- the Nolan Weber Foundation. The event consists of a 5K time run (Grand Prix Series -- Cape Girardeau Road Runners) as well as a 5K walk and a one-mile course. The kids 100-yard color dash will be held on the football field behind the school. There will be bouncy houses for the kids to enjoy. There will be food available after the race. Online registration is available at runreg.com/8th-annual-nolan-weber-believers-5k and believingbyond.org and many fitness clubs. Virtual runners can run their own course anytime and anywhere.

Doggy swim day to be held

Doggy swim day will be held Sept. 24 at Cape Splash. Dogs and humans can take a dip in the zero depth entry and lap pools. A private session will be held from 11 a.m. to noon with a limit of 20 dogs and must pre-register by calling (573) 339-6342. Other times are: Dogs under 25 pounds from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Dogs from 25 to 75 pounds from 2 to 3 p.m. and dogs larger than 75 pounds from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Humans are admitted free with a dog's paid admission and there is a limit of two dogs per human. Small dogs can attend the larger dog session but large dogs must attend designated session. All sessions except the private session have a limit of 785 dogs and participants can pre-register at the Osage Centre or online at cityofcape.org/aquaticevents. Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave.

Touch-a-truck event planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold touch-a-truck from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Shawnee Park Center. Explore trucks, tractors, machines and more. No pre-registration is necessary. If you are interested in providing a vehicle or machine for this event, email parks@cityofcape.org.

Scopus/Sedge Fest to be held

The 10th anniversary of the Scopus/Sledge Fest will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the home of Randy and Sherty Johnson near Sedgewickville, Missouri. It will be a fundraiser for Resurrection Lives Foundation, a foundation to benefit soldiers with traumatic brain injuries and PTSD and Heartland Down Syndrome Association. There will be live music by Callie and Kevin at 1 p.m. At 5 p.m., Curt Cook and the Damn Band, Route 67 and others will play. There will be food, live auction, raffles, door prizes and more. For more information, call (573) 238-5580 or (573) 282-0480. The Johnson home is located at the old BoCo Country Club in Sedgewickville. From Patton, Missouri, or Jackson take Highway 72 to Highway B South and watch for signs.

Kids cooking competition planned

The Tween Chopped Cooking Competition will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Osage Centre. This is for children ages 10 years old to 12 years old. Are you or someone you know a tween that is just waiting for their chance to shine with technical culinary skills and create delectable and creative dishes? Put you name in the hat to compete for the title of Top Tween Chef at the 2022 BeTween Initiative. Sign up and tell use why your or your nominee would be a great contestant. Participants will be selected by a committee and those participants will be put to the TWEEN kitchen test. For more information, visit thebetweeninitiative.org or call (573) 382-7576.

Mental health seminar to be held

Scott City Interactive Parks Program will hold a public education mental health seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Restoration Community Church in Scott City. There will be a panel of guest speakers and a question with a answer session to follow.