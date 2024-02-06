FYI 9-15-19

Crader family reunion to be held

The Crader family is celebrating 300 years in America. Jacob, Martin and Barbara Greter came to Pennsylvania in 1719 as minor children wth their mother and stepfather. They were from Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. Martin Greter moved to Missouri where the name was changed to Crader.

The reunion will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the First Baptist Church annex (The Bridge) at 326 South High Street in Jackson. Coffee and cookies will be available.

An outline of the early family history will be shared. All present are asked to sign the banner celebrating the event. Each family group is to be represented by a spokesman. Any pertinent information should be shared, each as where they live, any special accomplishments, etc. Picture taking of family groups will be held.

A potluck meal will be shared at noon. The cemetery board members are providing the hame and chicken. Papers products will also be furnished.

The Crader Cemetery board will meet and a report will be given to the group after the meal. Business will be conducted as needed and to replace any board member whose term is expiring.