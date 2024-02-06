FYI 9-13-20

Class reunion has been canceled

The Fruitand School reunion class of 1954 that was scheduled to be held Sept. 26 has been canceled.

Blood drives planned

The American Red Cross is in need of blood and is asking for donations. All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients.

Future blood drives are as follows:

1 to 6 p.m. Monday, American Legion Hall, Jackson

Noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Perry County

2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, St. Anthony Glennon Hall, Leopold, Missouri

1 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jackson Civic Center

2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 21, Trinity Lutheran Church, Altenburg, Missouri

2 to 6 p.m., Heartland Baptist Church, Perryville, Missouri

2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 25, First Baptist Church, Oak Ridge

2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 29, Nell Holcomb School, Cape Girardeau

1 to 6 p.m., Sept. 30, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jackson

Blood donations are also available at the Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center at 20 South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood,org or call (800) 733-2767.

Senior Scramble to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a senior two-person scramble at 8 a.m., Thursday at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.

This tournament is open to individuals age 50 and older. First place has a $300 cash payout. This tournament has three divisions to compete in: gold (both players are 65 and older), white (both players are in the age range of 50-64), and mixed division (one player from the gold fivision and one player from the white division).

Cart and lunch are included with entry fee.

Contact Cody at chinkebein@cityofcape.org or (573) 334.2031 for more information.