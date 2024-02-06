All sections
September 12, 2020

FYI 9-13-20

The Fruitand School reunion class of 1954 that was scheduled to be held Sept. 26 has been canceled. The American Red Cross is in need of blood and is asking for donations. All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients...

Class reunion has been canceled

The Fruitand School reunion class of 1954 that was scheduled to be held Sept. 26 has been canceled.

Blood drives planned

The American Red Cross is in need of blood and is asking for donations. All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients.

Future blood drives are as follows:

  • 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, American Legion Hall, Jackson
  • Noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Perry County
  • 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, St. Anthony Glennon Hall, Leopold, Missouri
  • 1 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jackson Civic Center
  • 2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 21, Trinity Lutheran Church, Altenburg, Missouri
  • 2 to 6 p.m., Heartland Baptist Church, Perryville, Missouri
  • 2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 25, First Baptist Church, Oak Ridge
  • 2 to 6 p.m., Sept. 29, Nell Holcomb School, Cape Girardeau
  • 1 to 6 p.m., Sept. 30, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jackson
  • Blood donations are also available at the Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center at 20 South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood,org or call (800) 733-2767.

Senior Scramble to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a senior two-person scramble at 8 a.m., Thursday at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.

This tournament is open to individuals age 50 and older. First place has a $300 cash payout. This tournament has three divisions to compete in: gold (both players are 65 and older), white (both players are in the age range of 50-64), and mixed division (one player from the gold fivision and one player from the white division).

Cart and lunch are included with entry fee.

Contact Cody at chinkebein@cityofcape.org or (573) 334.2031 for more information.

Golf tournament to be held

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation 26th Annual Golf Tournament will be held Friday at Dalhousei Golf Club. Play will be different this year to follow recommended social distancing guidelines. In lieu of morning and afternoon groups, each team will have tee times running throughout the day with the first being available at 7 a.m. To register go to sehealth.org/classes-events/foundation/golf-tournament.

Events planned by the Nature Center

The following events are planned, either in person or virtually, by the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

  • Virtual homeschool plant presses, 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday

Plants are the foundation of our food chains and vital to our life. We will take an in-depth look at plant structures and learn some basics of plant identification. We will then learn how to press plants for our own study.

Register each student who would like their own, small plant press. Plant press supplies can be picked up at the nature center prior to the virtual program. For ages 10 to 15 years old.

  • Virtual homeschool flower presses, 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday

Missouri has flowers of all shapes, sizes, and colors. We will learn about flowers, why they are so pretty, and how we can use them to make fun crafts. We will be making a flower press and a fun, pressed flower craft together. Supplies will need to be picked up at the nature center prior to the program. For ages 6 to 10 year old.

  • Photography hike, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Friday at the Nature Center

Beat the heat and spend the morning practicing nature photography. We will take a short hike, stopping often to capture things we see along the way. This program is intended for beginners, but all are welcome. Bring your camera-phone or a full-size camera. For ages 12 years old and older.

