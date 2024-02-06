All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 10, 2022

FYI 9-11-22

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast. It will be served buffet-style and will include pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake. A new paint for a cause is ready for painters. ...

Breakfast to be held

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast. It will be served buffet-style and will include pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.

Paint for the cause will be at the fair

A new paint for a cause is ready for painters. It will benefit Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship and will be held in the Arena Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Stop by its booth to donate $1 for each triangle they want to paint. Local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will put paint on a brush and show each person where to paint. The finished painting will hang in the MVTH facility and will measure 6 feet by 10 feet.

Fall dinner planned

The annual fall dinner will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. Joseph School gym in Scott City. The menu includes kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert and tea or coffee. The meal will be served buffet-style and carry-outs will be available. There will also be a country store and bakery shop.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Sensory craft time will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to attend, however this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities. Pine cone bird feeders will be the project this month.
  • Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The library will provide the pages and colored pencils.
  • Preschool storytime will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. This storytime is designed to help build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics and song.
  • Let's talk tween books: Get in the game will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sports books aren't just stories about kids playing sports. They are stories about the challenges kids face on and off the field, court or mat. Ms. Sharon will share an assortment of stories -- some uplifting, some difficult -- that depict the very true experiences of tweens and the sports that help them find themselves. Join via Facebook.
  • Hot takes: Banned books will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Join library staff as they celebrate Banned Books Week by digging into the history of banned books. Additionally, you'll have a short session looking into the library's policies and how it approaches modern "banned books." Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/hot-takes.
  • Science rocks will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Dispersal of seeds is very important for the survival of a plant species. Seed dispersal allows plants to spread out and avoid competing with each other for resources. Join science teacher Becky Hicks to learn more about the different ways plants send their seed out into the world. Register at capelibrary.org/event'science-rocks-2 to reserve a kit and then join library staff via Facebook to get hands-on with science.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • An after-school homework club will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Get a head start on your homework and receive some help if needed.
  • Story time and craft will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Scott City branch and at 10:30 Friday at the Jackson branch. Join library personnel for a fun, fall, leafy story time and craft.
  • Living with diabetes program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch. To register, contact the Scott county Extension at (573) 545-3516.

Parkinson's support group to meet

The Parkinson's support group will be meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The support group is for individuals who have Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers. There are speakers invited who present information on Parkinson's disease treatments and research.

Weight manage class to be held

Weight management first steps will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This is an informative seminar with discussion of strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Class size is limited so register online at sehealth.org/events or call (573) 986-4440.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Diabetes support group to meet

Southeast Diabetes Center will host a support group from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic is finding balance in life. When you're living with diabetes, balance is important, whether it's balancing lifestyle or emotional highs and lows that sometimes accompany a frustrating glucose number. Lynn Boren, community educator with SoutheastHEALTH's Home Care Services, will discuss options to find this important balance.

Golf tournament to be held

The 17th Annual Senior Two-Person Scramble will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. This tournament is open to individuals 50 years old and older. Cart and lunch are included with registration. For more information, go to cityofcapegirardeau.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=5730427&pageId=9166989 or call (573) 334-2031.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Homeschool: Feathered fliers will be held virtually from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday or in person from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Missouri is home to a variety of feathered friends that can be found in a variety of habitats. We will discover the special features that help different birds thrive in different habitats and learn how we can do our part to help birds around us. This program is designed for you 7-years-old to 11-years-old but all are welcome.
  • Conservation teens: All about trout will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Trout are fun to catch but you won't find them in most Missouri streams. We'll take a trip to Meramec Spring Park to learn all about trout as you tour its fish hatchery. After the tour, you'll spend the afternoon fishing in the trout park. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
  • Babes in the woods: Building like a beaver will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Busy beavers build big impressive lodges to live in, but what else do they do? Through some pretend play and hands-on exploration, you will learn how beavers use their powerful teeth, flat tails, slick fur and webbed feet.
  • Paper garden bouquet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17. Create a beautiful arrangement of native flowers from paper and make some native insects from paper too. Together they will make a lovely arrangement for your home this winter while you are missing flowers and insects. You will learn about the parts and structure of plants and insects.

Diabetes assessment class to be held

A diabetes annual assessment class will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau. The more you know and understand about diabetes, the better you will be able to manage the chronic disease day by day. SoutheastHEALTH is offering this annual assessment class for those who have been living with type 2 diabetes for a year or longer. Topics will include healthy coping, healthy eating, being active, taking medications, monitoring, problem-solving and reducing risks. A referral form your physician or qualified non-physician practitioner is required. For more information, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.

Movie night with friends is planned

S.T.A.R. movie with friends will be held for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre. Bring a comfy blanket and enjoy friends, popcorn and a movie.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will host Noah's flood, fossils and the question of time from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Zack Klein of the Missouri Association for Creation will make an eye-opening presentation that addresses: do the rocks and fossils show evidence of millions of years of history? What is the "geologic column?" What are radiometric dating methods? Is the present the key to the past? Is the Bible reliable? Free and open to the public.'

Kettle beef fundraiser dinner to be held

The Jackson Senior Center will hold a kettle beef fundraiser dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The menu includes kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, green beans, roll, dessert and drinks. Meal is served in house only, no carry outs.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy