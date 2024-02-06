FYI 9-11-22

Breakfast to be held

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast. It will be served buffet-style and will include pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.

Paint for the cause will be at the fair

A new paint for a cause is ready for painters. It will benefit Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship and will be held in the Arena Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Stop by its booth to donate $1 for each triangle they want to paint. Local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will put paint on a brush and show each person where to paint. The finished painting will hang in the MVTH facility and will measure 6 feet by 10 feet.

Fall dinner planned

The annual fall dinner will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. Joseph School gym in Scott City. The menu includes kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert and tea or coffee. The meal will be served buffet-style and carry-outs will be available. There will also be a country store and bakery shop.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Sensory craft time will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to attend, however this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities. Pine cone bird feeders will be the project this month.

Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The library will provide the pages and colored pencils.

Preschool storytime will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. This storytime is designed to help build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics and song.

Let's talk tween books: Get in the game will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sports books aren't just stories about kids playing sports. They are stories about the challenges kids face on and off the field, court or mat. Ms. Sharon will share an assortment of stories -- some uplifting, some difficult -- that depict the very true experiences of tweens and the sports that help them find themselves. Join via Facebook.

Hot takes: Banned books will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Join library staff as they celebrate Banned Books Week by digging into the history of banned books. Additionally, you'll have a short session looking into the library's policies and how it approaches modern "banned books." Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/hot-takes .

Science rocks will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Dispersal of seeds is very important for the survival of a plant species. Seed dispersal allows plants to spread out and avoid competing with each other for resources. Join science teacher Becky Hicks to learn more about the different ways plants send their seed out into the world. Register at capelibrary.org/event'science-rocks-2 to reserve a kit and then join library staff via Facebook to get hands-on with science.

Riverside Regional Library events

An after-school homework club will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Get a head start on your homework and receive some help if needed.

Story time and craft will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Scott City branch and at 10:30 Friday at the Jackson branch. Join library personnel for a fun, fall, leafy story time and craft.

Living with diabetes program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch. To register, contact the Scott county Extension at (573) 545-3516.

Parkinson's support group to meet

The Parkinson's support group will be meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The support group is for individuals who have Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers. There are speakers invited who present information on Parkinson's disease treatments and research.

Weight manage class to be held

Weight management first steps will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This is an informative seminar with discussion of strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Class size is limited so register online at sehealth.org/events or call (573) 986-4440.