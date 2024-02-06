FYI 9-11-22

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast. It will be served buffet-style and will include pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.
A new paint for a cause is ready for painters. It will benefit Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship and will be held in the Arena Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Stop by its booth to donate $1 for each triangle they want to paint. Local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will put paint on a brush and show each person where to paint. The finished painting will hang in the MVTH facility and will measure 6 feet by 10 feet.
The annual fall dinner will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. Joseph School gym in Scott City. The menu includes kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert and tea or coffee. The meal will be served buffet-style and carry-outs will be available. There will also be a country store and bakery shop.
The Parkinson's support group will be meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The support group is for individuals who have Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers. There are speakers invited who present information on Parkinson's disease treatments and research.
Weight management first steps will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This is an informative seminar with discussion of strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Class size is limited so register online at sehealth.org/events or call (573) 986-4440.
Southeast Diabetes Center will host a support group from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic is finding balance in life. When you're living with diabetes, balance is important, whether it's balancing lifestyle or emotional highs and lows that sometimes accompany a frustrating glucose number. Lynn Boren, community educator with SoutheastHEALTH's Home Care Services, will discuss options to find this important balance.
The 17th Annual Senior Two-Person Scramble will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. This tournament is open to individuals 50 years old and older. Cart and lunch are included with registration. For more information, go to cityofcapegirardeau.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=5730427&pageId=9166989 or call (573) 334-2031.
A diabetes annual assessment class will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau. The more you know and understand about diabetes, the better you will be able to manage the chronic disease day by day. SoutheastHEALTH is offering this annual assessment class for those who have been living with type 2 diabetes for a year or longer. Topics will include healthy coping, healthy eating, being active, taking medications, monitoring, problem-solving and reducing risks. A referral form your physician or qualified non-physician practitioner is required. For more information, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.
S.T.A.R. movie with friends will be held for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre. Bring a comfy blanket and enjoy friends, popcorn and a movie.
SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will host Noah's flood, fossils and the question of time from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Zack Klein of the Missouri Association for Creation will make an eye-opening presentation that addresses: do the rocks and fossils show evidence of millions of years of history? What is the "geologic column?" What are radiometric dating methods? Is the present the key to the past? Is the Bible reliable? Free and open to the public.'
The Jackson Senior Center will hold a kettle beef fundraiser dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The menu includes kettle beef, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, green beans, roll, dessert and drinks. Meal is served in house only, no carry outs.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.