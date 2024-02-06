All sections
FeaturesAugust 31, 2019

FYI 9-1-19

SEABEES to meet Sept. 14

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The regional Island 5 SEABEE Chapter will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at Perryville's Vietnam Wall for its quarterly "Bee's Swarm" in the memorial meeting room. According to a news release, all local and regional Navy SEABEE veterans and active duty Navy SEABEES, as well as their spouses, may attend this special gathering. The event will include a short business meeting and a visit to the Vietnam Wall, during which the deceased SEABEES listed on the memorial will be recognized. Special recognition will also be given to all SEABEES in attendance, the release said. Refreshments will be served.

Community
