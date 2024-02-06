All sections
August 8, 2020

FYI 8-9-20

Weight management seminar to be held

SoutheastHEALTH will offer a free, information seminar to discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. August 27 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. Nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification will be discussed and you will receive details about the options HealthPoint Fitness offers to assist with this challenging effort. You will learn how our individualized approach evaluates your current fitness level, personal goals and medical issues before recommending any weight loss or fitness program. The program includes: starting point and biometrics weight loss programs; nutritional coaching; personal training; and more. Pre-registration is required. Register online at SEhealth.org/classes-events or call (573) 986-4440.

Diabetes self-management support group to meet

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's meeting will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This month's topic is "Use Your Noodle." Come sample zucchini noodles, cauliflower rice and other foods that are tasty and reduce blood glucose response after a meal. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this free program.

Charity golf tournament to be held

Golf for a cause, helping the Baptist Student Center of SEMO serve the local and greater community! A charity golf tournament will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson.

Players fee includes meal, food and beverages on course, special competitions, and free mulligans

Cash payout for all prizes.

For more information call (573) 986-8181 or go to baptiststudentcenter.org/golf-tournament/.

Community
