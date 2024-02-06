All sections
FeaturesAugust 7, 2021

FYI 8-8-21

PC Medical Centers will host a seminar to explain non-surgical options to hip and knee replacement surgery from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesay at Rosati's in Cape Girardeau. There will be attendance prizes. There are limisted spaces available and registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188...

Seminar on non-surgical options

PC Medical Centers will host a seminar to explain non-surgical options to hip and knee replacement surgery from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesay at Rosati's in Cape Girardeau.

There will be attendance prizes. There are limisted spaces available and registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188.

GriefShare support group to meet

LaCroix Church will hold GriefShare-- Loss of a spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Are you grieving the loss of your spouse? Or know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at this Loss of a Spouse Class.

For more information, go to lacroixchurch.org or call (573) 339-0302.

Ice cream socials to be held

  • Celebrate Missouri's Bicentennial with an ice cream social from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in uptown Jackson.
There will be ice cream, live music and giveaways. Provided by the Jackson Revatlization Organization.

  • Join the Red House Interpretive Center in celebrating the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood with an ice cream social from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Red House, along with communities across the state, will be commemorating the bicentennial with a celebration featuring the official state dessert ... ice cream cones.

A presentation will be given by John Fisher at 7:15 p.m. on the history of ice cream and the invention of the cone at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. Music entertainment will be provided by the Back Porch Company, an acoustic band with a range of musical styles including folk and American traditional. And of course, ice cream.

In case of inclement weather, an indoor location will be announced on social media (facebook.com/redhouseinterpretivecenter) and on Rainout Hotline (573) 975-1024). For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6340.

  • Cape River Heritage Museum will celebrate the Bicentennial with free ice cream and petit fours.

Tunes at Twilight features Doug MacLeod

Tunes at Twilight will feature Doug MacLeod at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.

Glowball golf tournament to be held

This Parks & Recreation Foundation tournament will make you feel like a kid again. The 8th Annual Nightfall Glowball Tournament will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Jaycee Golf Course. Participants will play nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine holes in the dark by glow light (shotgun start at 3 p.m.). For more info contact us at (573) 334-2031. Register by Aug. 12 at the Pro Shop or online at cityofcape.org/golf. For more information, call (573) 334-2031.

Community
