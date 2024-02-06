FYI 8-8-21

Seminar on non-surgical options

PC Medical Centers will host a seminar to explain non-surgical options to hip and knee replacement surgery from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesay at Rosati's in Cape Girardeau.

There will be attendance prizes. There are limisted spaces available and registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188.

GriefShare support group to meet

LaCroix Church will hold GriefShare-- Loss of a spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Are you grieving the loss of your spouse? Or know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at this Loss of a Spouse Class.

For more information, go to lacroixchurch.org or call (573) 339-0302.

Ice cream socials to be held