FYI 8-29-21

"Interwoven: The Lives and Roles of Women" by Jean Rissover, is on display 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 19 in the Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
Rissover's art is mostly narrative and her focus is mainly women. There are no models or photos. Rather, her paintings have their roots in people she's known or seen somewhere and in their stories of people she has encountered. The characters who populate the paintings are never representations of specific individuals or situations. The characters she paints live in her head, and act out their lives there.
Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Sunday at the Movies will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Music Recital Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
This celebration of film music features the musicians of Southeast Missouri State University. The concert will showcase beloved pieces from iconic films, arranged for various small ensembles. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
A suicide awreness and prevention workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Family Life Center at Centernary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Guest speaker will be Nita Dubose, a guidance counselor.
Chances are that you know someone who is struggling with depression or anxiety, or both. And you may not even be aware of it. This workshop will provide valuable information on how to recognize distress and where to go for help. Parents, grandparents, family, friends, coworkers, neighbors can all learn the signs and be equipped to respond. DuBose has worked in public education for 26 years. In 1999, she was hired to teach physics and math at Cape Central High School. For the past 12 years she has worked as a school counselor at the high school.
For more information, go to fb.me/e/1cFbBWr2I or call (573) 334-2869.
Tunes at Twilight will feature Carl Banks at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.
An encampment will be held at Fort D Historic Site over Labor Day weekend. It will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 thorugh 6.
In the fall of 1861 soldiers and civilians were laboring to complete Fort D. 160 years later the soldiers and civilians at Fort D will be busy preparing for fall. Join reenactors from the Turner Brigade Association at this living history encampment. New recruits and public welcome.
Burfordville Baptist Church will have a free clothes closet from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4. This event is free to anyone.
The church relies on donations and are accepting gently used clothes and shoes for all ages. You can drop off at the church on the left-hand side of the church by the door under the pavilion.
For more information, call (573) 243-5602.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, will hold its parish picnic from 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 4. There will be games, a country store, fancy stand, raffles for prizes, bingo for a quilt and cash starting at 4 p.m. the all-you-can-eat buffet will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. in the airconditioned and handicapped accessible hall. The meal features kettle cooked beef and fried chicken. A lunch stand that also have hamburgers, fish, grilled cheese, ice cream, soda and beer. The Rev. Patrick Christopher will hold mass at 4 p.m. Nuff Said Band with Kevin Engert will be provide music.
