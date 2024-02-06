FYI 8-29-21

Art exhibit on display at Crisp Museum

"Interwoven: The Lives and Roles of Women" by Jean Rissover, is on display 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 19 in the Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Rissover's art is mostly narrative and her focus is mainly women. There are no models or photos. Rather, her paintings have their roots in people she's known or seen somewhere and in their stories of people she has encountered. The characters who populate the paintings are never representations of specific individuals or situations. The characters she paints live in her head, and act out their lives there.

Sunday at the Movies to be held

Sunday at the Movies will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Music Recital Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

This celebration of film music features the musicians of Southeast Missouri State University. The concert will showcase beloved pieces from iconic films, arranged for various small ensembles. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Suicide awareness and prevention workshop planned

A suicide awreness and prevention workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Family Life Center at Centernary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Guest speaker will be Nita Dubose, a guidance counselor.

Chances are that you know someone who is struggling with depression or anxiety, or both. And you may not even be aware of it. This workshop will provide valuable information on how to recognize distress and where to go for help. Parents, grandparents, family, friends, coworkers, neighbors can all learn the signs and be equipped to respond. DuBose has worked in public education for 26 years. In 1999, she was hired to teach physics and math at Cape Central High School. For the past 12 years she has worked as a school counselor at the high school.