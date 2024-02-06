FYI 8-28-22

AWANA Club kickoff planned

Bethany Baptist Church in Cape girardeau will hold AWANA Kickoff from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Register for AWANA Club, meet the leaders and have fun with games and challenges on the church parking lot. AWANA Club is a Bible club where children ages third grade to fifth grade learn the Bible in fun, interactive ways. The club will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Sept. 7.

United Way Kickoff luncheon planned

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will hold its kickoff luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838. Attendees will be introduced to the 2022-2025 network of funded partners, recognize invaluable volunteers, donors and corporate investors and share data and progress reports on the impact being made. Purchase tickets at unitedwayofsemo.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/7597 or call (573) 334-9634,

Highway 61 yard sales to be held

The Highway 61 yard sales will be held Sept. 1 through 5 and the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson will have space available to vendors to sell their items. More than 20 vendor spaces have already been reserved. Call Dave at (573) 243-5464 to reserve your space.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Rip Lee Pryor will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.

Fall muster planned

Fort D Historic Site will hold fall muster from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3 through 5. In the fall of 1851, soldiers and civilians were laboring to complete Fort D. 161 years later the soldiers and civilians at Fort D will be busy preparing for fall. Join reenactors from the Turner Brigade Association at this living history encampment. A Victorian Christmas themed ladies tea will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3.