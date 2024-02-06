All sections
featuresAugust 27, 2022

FYI 8-28-22

A bluegrass gospel concert featuring Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The service will be followed by fellowship and a light meal in the church fellowship hall. Everyone is encouraged to participate and bring their own favorite foods to share...

Bluegrass gospel concert to be held

A bluegrass gospel concert featuring Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The service will be followed by fellowship and a light meal in the church fellowship hall. Everyone is encouraged to participate and bring their own favorite foods to share.

After-school program planned

Cape Martial Arts will hold MAST After School Program from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through December. Children 5 years old to 12 years old are welcome. For more information, call (573) 381-0111 or go to capemartialarts.com/cp/mast-after-school-program/

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Can I cycle here to there will be held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Were you aware the MDC recently updated the policy regarding bicycles on many conservation areas? It has expanded the use of bicycles and e-bikes on service roads and multi-use bike trails, however there are some things to be aware of. For some conservation areas, bicycles are allowed year-round and others they're allowed outside of certain hunting seasons. Bridge Jackson, recreation use specialist with the MDC will host a virtual presentation to discuss what this means for those who enjoy the Southeast and Ozark region conservation areas and what to look out for.
  • Creature feature: American bullfrog will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. On a warm summer night, you might hear the deep, bellowing call of the American bullfrog. This large frog makes itself home in a variety of aquatic habitats and is know to have a voracious appetite. Get a close look at this web-footed amphibian as you explore its natural history. Please make sure you MDC account includes an account email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Let's talk graphic novels: Manga & anime will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Join Ryan as he shares manga graphic novels and the anime shows that were inspired by them.
  • Welcome back bash will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Come to the library to hang out after school and enjoy some snacks and get ready for the new school year.
  • Nature Center at Night: Feeding Frenzy will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep the center's education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family and watch as nature center personnel introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.
  • Little Acorns: Hummingbirds will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 3. These quick little birds are known for their fast flight, emerald green feathers and long beaks. You'll learn how to recognize hummingbirds, what they like to eat and how you can help them.
  • Archery basics will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. Archery equipment and instruction will be provided. Adult supervision is required for ages 9 years old to 17 years old. This program will take place outdoors so dress for the weather.
AWANA Club kickoff planned

Bethany Baptist Church in Cape girardeau will hold AWANA Kickoff from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Register for AWANA Club, meet the leaders and have fun with games and challenges on the church parking lot. AWANA Club is a Bible club where children ages third grade to fifth grade learn the Bible in fun, interactive ways. The club will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Sept. 7.

United Way Kickoff luncheon planned

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will hold its kickoff luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838. Attendees will be introduced to the 2022-2025 network of funded partners, recognize invaluable volunteers, donors and corporate investors and share data and progress reports on the impact being made. Purchase tickets at unitedwayofsemo.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/7597 or call (573) 334-9634,

Highway 61 yard sales to be held

The Highway 61 yard sales will be held Sept. 1 through 5 and the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson will have space available to vendors to sell their items. More than 20 vendor spaces have already been reserved. Call Dave at (573) 243-5464 to reserve your space.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Rip Lee Pryor will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.

Fall muster planned

Fort D Historic Site will hold fall muster from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3 through 5. In the fall of 1851, soldiers and civilians were laboring to complete Fort D. 161 years later the soldiers and civilians at Fort D will be busy preparing for fall. Join reenactors from the Turner Brigade Association at this living history encampment. A Victorian Christmas themed ladies tea will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

