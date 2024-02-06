FYI 8-22-21

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Tunes at Twilight will feature Brody Buster at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.

Craft class will be held

Crafternoons are back from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month, create a bright and beautiful picture using buttons. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register at capelibrary.org/event/crafternoon-button-collage.

Flying Legends of Victory tour coming to Cape Girardeau

Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 through 27 and 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29. Fly or tour one of the most iconic bombers of World War II when the B-25 Mitchell comes to Cape Girardeau.

The B-25 was developed by North American Aviation and used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced and "Maid in the Shade" is one of 34 still flying today. You can purchase your ground tour at the gate, no reservation required. Rides are available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information, go to azcaf.org/location/cape-girardeau-tour-stop/.