FYI 8-22-21

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold a healthy cooking class, Meal planning for busy moms, at 6 p.m. Monday.
You will learn more about meal prepping tips that can help make feeding yourself or your family a little bit easier. Healthy cooking classes are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Laura Vollink, RD, LD.
Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
This is a free, informative seminar discussing strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Are you just beginning your fitness journey? Or perhaps picking back up where you left off? Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Class size is limited. Register online at SEhealth.org/Events or by calling (573) 986-4440.
Bolllinger County Library will hold a fall gardening program at 7 p.m. Thursday. Learn about growing vegetable plants in the fall, cleaning up for winter, starting a composting bin and pruning shrubs and small trees. For more information and to register, call (573) 238-2420.
Tunes at Twilight will feature Brody Buster at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It will be held on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page and website on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.
Crafternoons are back from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month, create a bright and beautiful picture using buttons. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register at capelibrary.org/event/crafternoon-button-collage.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 through 27 and 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29. Fly or tour one of the most iconic bombers of World War II when the B-25 Mitchell comes to Cape Girardeau.
The B-25 was developed by North American Aviation and used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced and "Maid in the Shade" is one of 34 still flying today. You can purchase your ground tour at the gate, no reservation required. Rides are available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
For more information, go to azcaf.org/location/cape-girardeau-tour-stop/.
