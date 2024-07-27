FYI 8-21-22

Church to hold special services

Cape County Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau will hold special services with Ron Daly from Indianapolis, Indiana. "One generation away from Apostacy will be given at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 21 and "God used water will be given at 10 a.m. Aug. 21; "the magnitude of Jesus' death" will be given at 7 p.m. Monday; "The world in which we not live will be given at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and "Things God says that most people reject,: will bie given at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call (573) 837-1001 or email capecountycoc@gmail.com.

Apple Creek Winery lineup

Wayne Givens will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and Chef's Special Jazz Quartet will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Apple Creek Winery near Friedheim.

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland Writers' Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. A presentation will be given by Rachel Ashworth from Sikeston, Missouri. She is author of "The Promise," an Advent devotion. She will discuss social media strategy -- the difference betwee the platforms, how to speak to each audience and how the right strategy can help you meet your goals, Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Hemman Winery lineup

Mud Puppy will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and Shannon Cox will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at Hemman Winery near Brazeau, Missouri. Callie and Kevin will play from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Ian Ferguson will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28.

Bereaved parents support group will meet

The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child if welcome to attend. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Riverside Regional Library events

Riverside virtual book club will meet via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. The discussion will be on "The Cartographers" by Peng Shepherd. To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

DivorceCare support group to be held

DivorceCare will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 15 at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau. Separation and divorce can be a confusing time when you feel isolated with questions about issues you have never faced before. This group is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing. During this 13-week support group program, you'll find suggestions to manage the emotional turmoil and practical toosl for decision making. For more information, contact Teresa at (573) 339-0302 ext. 149.

MVTH volunteer training planned

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship will hold volunteer training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. MVTH believes that "Miracles happen at the barn" through its equine-assisted activities and therapetuci riding programs. A good volunteer staff is crucial to its existence. It relies on the kindness and generosity of people to help it nourish the potential for miracles. For more information go to ridemvth.org or call (573) 579-3256.

Cape Girardeau County Democratic Club will meet

The Cape Girardeau County Democractic Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This will be a working meeting where plans will be finalized for participation in the SEMO District Fair parade, fair booth operations and the club's annual fundraiser. This meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.