FYI 8-21-22

Cape County Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau will hold special services with Ron Daly from Indianapolis, Indiana. "One generation away from Apostacy will be given at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 21 and "God used water will be given at 10 a.m. Aug. 21; "the magnitude of Jesus' death" will be given at 7 p.m. Monday; "The world in which we not live will be given at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and "Things God says that most people reject,: will bie given at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call (573) 837-1001 or email capecountycoc@gmail.com.
Wayne Givens will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and Chef's Special Jazz Quartet will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Apple Creek Winery near Friedheim.
The Heartland Writers' Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. A presentation will be given by Rachel Ashworth from Sikeston, Missouri. She is author of "The Promise," an Advent devotion. She will discuss social media strategy -- the difference betwee the platforms, how to speak to each audience and how the right strategy can help you meet your goals, Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.
Mud Puppy will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and Shannon Cox will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at Hemman Winery near Brazeau, Missouri. Callie and Kevin will play from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Ian Ferguson will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child if welcome to attend. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.
DivorceCare will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 15 at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau. Separation and divorce can be a confusing time when you feel isolated with questions about issues you have never faced before. This group is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing. During this 13-week support group program, you'll find suggestions to manage the emotional turmoil and practical toosl for decision making. For more information, contact Teresa at (573) 339-0302 ext. 149.
Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship will hold volunteer training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. MVTH believes that "Miracles happen at the barn" through its equine-assisted activities and therapetuci riding programs. A good volunteer staff is crucial to its existence. It relies on the kindness and generosity of people to help it nourish the potential for miracles. For more information go to ridemvth.org or call (573) 579-3256.
The Cape Girardeau County Democractic Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This will be a working meeting where plans will be finalized for participation in the SEMO District Fair parade, fair booth operations and the club's annual fundraiser. This meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
SoutheastHEALTH will host a career fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. On-site interviews will be held. Bring your resume. Positions to be hired are administrative assistant, central strile technician, food service worker, housekeeping assistant, medical lab tech/scientist, patient care technician, pharmacy technician, phlrbotomist, LPN and RN positions. Complimentary professional headshot photos will be taken for each attendee. Masks are required. Visit SEhealth.org/careers to view all open positions.
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. There will also be a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Southeast Cancer Center. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
A free cancer screening will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and worldwide. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. The good news is that, when detected early, many skins cancers can be cured. To register, visit SEhealth.org/events. Space is limited so register early.
The Optimist Club of Oran, Missouri, and Life360 Oran Ministries will host the Oran Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at George Tilles Memorial Park. There will be food, free music, free car show, a fire truck display, carnival games, crafts, free miniature golf, free visit with Santa, free bounce houses, free barbecued chicken, free face painting, etc. Bubz Beatz will play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Classy Chassy Country will play from 1 to 3 p.m.
Auditions will be held for the River city Players comedy "Your play or mine?" by Barry Lambert. will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Port Cape Girardeau. Roles for three men, two women will be filled. The show dates are Nov. 3 through 6.
Authetic Voices will hold a CommUnity Block Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. This end-of-summer block party will be held to promote the unity of the community while having a blast. There will be Mega Battle Ship, Yardzee, Super Tic-Tac-Toe and free grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and snow cones. Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is located at 40 South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
Voices for Children/CASA will hold the Red Shoe BBQ from 4:30 p.m to midnight at Amor on the River. For more information, go to facebook.com/Cape.CASA or call (573) 335-1726.
