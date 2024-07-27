All sections
featuresAugust 20, 2022
FYI 8-21-22
Cape County Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau will hold special services with Ron Daly from Indianapolis, Indiana. "One generation away from Apostacy will be given at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 21 and "God used water will be given at 10 a.m. Aug. 21; "the magnitude of Jesus' death" will be given at 7 p.m. ...

Church to hold special services

Cape County Church of Christ in Cape Girardeau will hold special services with Ron Daly from Indianapolis, Indiana. "One generation away from Apostacy will be given at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 21 and "God used water will be given at 10 a.m. Aug. 21; "the magnitude of Jesus' death" will be given at 7 p.m. Monday; "The world in which we not live will be given at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and "Things God says that most people reject,: will bie given at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call (573) 837-1001 or email capecountycoc@gmail.com.

Apple Creek Winery lineup

Wayne Givens will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and Chef's Special Jazz Quartet will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Apple Creek Winery near Friedheim.

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland Writers' Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. A presentation will be given by Rachel Ashworth from Sikeston, Missouri. She is author of "The Promise," an Advent devotion. She will discuss social media strategy -- the difference betwee the platforms, how to speak to each audience and how the right strategy can help you meet your goals, Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Hemman Winery lineup

Mud Puppy will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and Shannon Cox will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at Hemman Winery near Brazeau, Missouri. Callie and Kevin will play from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Ian Ferguson will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28.

Bereaved parents support group will meet

The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child if welcome to attend. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Riverside virtual book club will meet via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. The discussion will be on "The Cartographers" by Peng Shepherd. To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

DivorceCare support group to be held

DivorceCare will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 15 at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau. Separation and divorce can be a confusing time when you feel isolated with questions about issues you have never faced before. This group is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing. During this 13-week support group program, you'll find suggestions to manage the emotional turmoil and practical toosl for decision making. For more information, contact Teresa at (573) 339-0302 ext. 149.

MVTH volunteer training planned

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship will hold volunteer training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. MVTH believes that "Miracles happen at the barn" through its equine-assisted activities and therapetuci riding programs. A good volunteer staff is crucial to its existence. It relies on the kindness and generosity of people to help it nourish the potential for miracles. For more information go to ridemvth.org or call (573) 579-3256.

Cape Girardeau County Democratic Club will meet

The Cape Girardeau County Democractic Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This will be a working meeting where plans will be finalized for participation in the SEMO District Fair parade, fair booth operations and the club's annual fundraiser. This meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Let's talk teen books: School stories will be held virtually from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Check out this genre-smorgasbord of stories with one uniting theme: They all take place at school. Join Alli via Facebook.
  • Craft supply swap will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Drop off any unwanted and unused supplies at the information desk beginning at 1 p.m. Participants may also pick up some new supplies and materials to continue an old hobby or start a new one.
  • Reptiles and amb=phibians will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Naturalists from the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be at the library to let you take a look at a few of the reptiles and amphibians that call Southeast Missouri home and discover ways to recognize them.
  • Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join library personnel via Facebook Live.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Finding flavorful Fall fungi will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is a whole world of delicious wild mushrooms outside of the famed morel. Come join mushroom enthusiast and naturalist Alex for an introductory look at some of fall's finest table fare. Learn the basics of foraging for mushrooms, several easy to identify fall treats and maybe even a recipe or two.
  • Homeschool: Stream study will be held from 10 to 11:30 and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape LaCroix Trail. Help monitor the health of Cape LaCroix Creek by conducting a stream team survey. Get an up close look at someo f the cool creatures that calls tream ecosystems home. You will be wading in the creek so please wear clothing and closed-toe shoes that can get wet. Meet in the parking lot next to the recreation trail just south of the Lexington/Route W round-about behind Banterra Bank.
  • Nature's escape room will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Who is hiding in our woods? Are you a good detective? Can you help nature center personnel find who calls the Missouri forest home? Then come to the Forest Friends Nature Escape Room and help find all of our friends. Using puzzles, mazes and secret coding, you will help locate six Missouri forest natives and solve the riddle to be released from the mock forest escape room. Your team will have 30 minutes to gather up the six correct animals and unlock the lock to claim your prize and escape room bragging rights. Recommended for families, teens and adults. Please register each person from your group separately. To go mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
  • Babes in the woods; Ants go marching will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Find out more about these tiny and mighty insects and learn why lift without them would not be the same. You'll discover life as an ant through imaginary plan and wild exploration.
  • Geocaching 101 will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Geocaching is a fun pastime in which you follow CPS coordinates to a specific location or box filled with trinkets. In this program you will learn about different types of caces, safety and GPS use. Then you'll hit the trails to find some "treasure."
  • Botanical prints will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 27. Flowers seem to get all the attention in the plant world but leaves are just as beautiful and iimportant. You'll studyu a few of the plants around the nature center and collect interesting leaves. You'll then experiment with gelli plates to create botanical prints.

Career fair to be held

SoutheastHEALTH will host a career fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. On-site interviews will be held. Bring your resume. Positions to be hired are administrative assistant, central strile technician, food service worker, housekeeping assistant, medical lab tech/scientist, patient care technician, pharmacy technician, phlrbotomist, LPN and RN positions. Complimentary professional headshot photos will be taken for each attendee. Masks are required. Visit SEhealth.org/careers to view all open positions.

Blood drive planned

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. There will also be a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Southeast Cancer Center. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.

Free cancer screening available

A free cancer screening will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and worldwide. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. The good news is that, when detected early, many skins cancers can be cured. To register, visit SEhealth.org/events. Space is limited so register early.

Oran Fall Festival to be held

The Optimist Club of Oran, Missouri, and Life360 Oran Ministries will host the Oran Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at George Tilles Memorial Park. There will be food, free music, free car show, a fire truck display, carnival games, crafts, free miniature golf, free visit with Santa, free bounce houses, free barbecued chicken, free face painting, etc. Bubz Beatz will play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Classy Chassy Country will play from 1 to 3 p.m.

Auditions planned

Auditions will be held for the River city Players comedy "Your play or mine?" by Barry Lambert. will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Port Cape Girardeau. Roles for three men, two women will be filled. The show dates are Nov. 3 through 6.

CommUnity Block Party to be held

Authetic Voices will hold a CommUnity Block Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. This end-of-summer block party will be held to promote the unity of the community while having a blast. There will be Mega Battle Ship, Yardzee, Super Tic-Tac-Toe and free grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and snow cones. Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is located at 40 South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

CASA fundraiser planned

Voices for Children/CASA will hold the Red Shoe BBQ from 4:30 p.m to midnight at Amor on the River. For more information, go to facebook.com/Cape.CASA or call (573) 335-1726.

Community
