FeaturesAugust 1, 2020

FYI 8-2-20

Harmony Church will have a gospel singing featuring Karen Peck and New River at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. This is rescheduled from an earlier date. Harmony Church is located on Highway 34 between Jackson and Marble Hill, Missouri. For more information call (573) 238-4126 or (573) 561-3591...

Gospel concert to be held

Harmony Church will have a gospel singing featuring Karen Peck and New River at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. This is rescheduled from an earlier date.

Harmony Church is located on Highway 34 between Jackson and Marble Hill, Missouri. For more information call (573) 238-4126 or (573) 561-3591.

Light pollution to be discussed

How to measure light in the night will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.

The Globe at Night project is an international campaign to raise public awareness of the impact of light pollution. Light pollution not only affects our view of the stars, but it also wastes energy and money, causes sleep disorders in people, and disrupts the sleeping and breeding habits of animals.

Meet Dr. Connie Walker, Globe at Night Project Lead, during a live virtual event. The Children's/Youth Services librarian at Riverside Regional Library, Alynda Smithey, will be joining to ask about how Dr. Walker became an astronomer, her education, and her career path, as well as her research for the Globe at Night project. Join us on Zoom and submit questions on the Q&A/Chat features during the event.

Want to try the project before the event? Check out scistarter.org/nlm/Globe-at-night-nlm.

For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Gardening workshop planned

A gardening workshop will be held -- canning and preserving your garden, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.

Join Bethany Bachmann, from the University of Missouri Extension, on a lesson in making sweet spreads. This topic will cover water-bath and steam canning, with a short hands-on freezer jam demonstration.

Space is limited for each class; register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses, or call (573) 339-6340.

Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation and Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.

Community
