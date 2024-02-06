FYI 8-14-22

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Adult coloring will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Join library staff for a casual adult coloring session where the pages, colored pencils and fun atmosphere to color and socialize are provided.

Let's talk Tween books: Coming of age stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's hard being a tween. Sometimes you want nothing more than to be independent -- other times, all you want is to be a kid. It can feel like you're on a roller coaster that you didn't want to ride. While the last thing a kid this age wants is advice from their parents, try suggesting one of these power coming-of-age books (or leaving it on their bed). You just may be rewarded with a hug. Join via Facebook.

Hot takes: American sign language will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Get ready for some upcoming ASL classes by discovering how learning sign language can benefit you and the community around you.

Kids in the kitchen will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Join library staff in the galley for the last of a three-part series featuring Ann Knight, nutrition program associate with the University of Missouri Extension. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/kids-in-the-kitchen-3 .

Science rocks: Exploding science will be held virtually from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Mrs. Hicks is back with messy science experiments you can do outside. Register to reserve a kit then pick up the kit at the library. Register at capelibrary.org/event/scence-rocks .

Author showcase will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20. A panel discussion of all things related to publishing and marketing books. Followed by a meet-and-green with authors from around the area. Many will have their books or merchandise for purchase. Stop by and learn about writing, whether you consider it your hobby or are looking to take it to a higher level.

Healthy cooking class planned

Healthy cooking: Bento boxes for beginners will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn how to prepare healthy and balanced on-the-go meals using bento boxes as a guide. A bento box is a single-portion boxed meal usually composed of a carb, a protein and an assortment of veggies. These boxes can be used to prep delicious and health meals for the week. The class is taught by Laura Vollink, HealthPoint nutritional services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Riverside Regional Library events

Riverside Book Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jackson branch. "The cartographers" by Peng Shepherd will be discussed.

Jokes Scavenger Hunt will be held at the Perryville branch all week. Enjoy a display of jokes in the library's windows. Also, look for other "secret" jokes around the library.

Living with diabetes program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Scott City branch. Receive information and advice during week two or this six-week program. To register, contact the Scott County Extension at (573) 545-3516.

Back2-school bingo will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Go to the library for a great game of bingo or two and win some great back--to-school supplies.

Conservation Nature Center events

Diggin' Deep: Are those flowers dead? will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Brown on a plant usually means dead, especially in August when it is so hot and dry. But we do have some brown flowers among our native plants. You will learn about them and how unique they are.

Beginning to backpack will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Backpacking may seem daunting at first. This program will help get you one step closer to the trail and night under the stars. You will learn to select the right gear for your needs and budget, how to find places to visit and everything else in between.

Native plants at noon will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Hit the road with MDC staff as you explore some of Missouri's unsung habitats. This month, Sand Prairie Conservation Area will be explored. You will explore these rare prairies that were formed from river channels that once flowed through the area. This program is a partnership with Deep Roots. Registration is required at deeproots.org/native-plants-at-noon/

Snakes alive will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Snakes are often feared because they are misunderstood. Do you wish you knew more about these secretive reptiles? Here's you chance. Tune in to meet some of the nature center snakes, learn to identify common snakes and how to tell venomous from nonvenomous. You'll also learn the benefits of having snakes around.

Meet the artist, Suzanne Asaturian, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. Asaturian uses her lens to really "see" the beauty and awe found in nature daily. She uses her science background to observe and research each organism's details. The photographs on display were taken with her zoom or macro lenses to capture nature close up right outside her back door.

Auditions to be held

Auditions will be held for "The Snow queen and the Goblin," from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Speakeasy Coffee Company in Cape Girardeau. Auditions will be held in a group setting so everyone must arrive at 6 p.m. Open to all children 6 years older and older. Auditions packets available upon request. For more information, go to facebook.com/radstudioscape.

Grief support group to meet

The SoutheastHEALTH grief support group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metzger, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Grief 101." For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.

Weight management seminar to be held

SoutheastHEALTH will hold a seminar to discuss weight management first steps at 2 p.m. at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. Staff members will discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Register online at SEhealth.org/events or by calling (573) 986-4440.

SEMO Bible Fellowship to meet

What about the Dinosaurs? will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Bring the kids and the grandkids. There will be fossils on display (they can take a fossil home with them) and they'll see what happened to the dinosaurs from a Biblical worldview. See what the latest science has discovered about the dinosaurs and the scientific evidence that supports the Biblical account. The program is free and open to the public.

Chaffee German Days planned

Chaffee German Days will be held from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 9 a.m. to midnight Aug. 20 at Frisco Park in Chaffee, Missouri. There will be food vendors, festival games for children, a kids' pageant and a pedal-tractor pull, cornhole tournament, men's softball tournament, bingo and more. New this year is a mud race. For more information, go to Facebook.com/chaffeegermandays/