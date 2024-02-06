FYI 8-14-22

Healthy cooking: Bento boxes for beginners will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn how to prepare healthy and balanced on-the-go meals using bento boxes as a guide. A bento box is a single-portion boxed meal usually composed of a carb, a protein and an assortment of veggies. These boxes can be used to prep delicious and health meals for the week. The class is taught by Laura Vollink, HealthPoint nutritional services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Auditions will be held for "The Snow queen and the Goblin," from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Speakeasy Coffee Company in Cape Girardeau. Auditions will be held in a group setting so everyone must arrive at 6 p.m. Open to all children 6 years older and older. Auditions packets available upon request. For more information, go to facebook.com/radstudioscape.
The SoutheastHEALTH grief support group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metzger, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Grief 101." For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
SoutheastHEALTH will hold a seminar to discuss weight management first steps at 2 p.m. at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. Staff members will discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Register online at SEhealth.org/events or by calling (573) 986-4440.
What about the Dinosaurs? will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Bring the kids and the grandkids. There will be fossils on display (they can take a fossil home with them) and they'll see what happened to the dinosaurs from a Biblical worldview. See what the latest science has discovered about the dinosaurs and the scientific evidence that supports the Biblical account. The program is free and open to the public.
Chaffee German Days will be held from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 9 a.m. to midnight Aug. 20 at Frisco Park in Chaffee, Missouri. There will be food vendors, festival games for children, a kids' pageant and a pedal-tractor pull, cornhole tournament, men's softball tournament, bingo and more. New this year is a mud race. For more information, go to Facebook.com/chaffeegermandays/
A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Red Star Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau. A mobile food pantry for residents of Stoddard County will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 Advance United Methodist Church in Advance, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or a piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Lichtenstein Foundation.
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Jimmy Davis will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
It's been 35 years since Johnny and Baby danced their way into our hearts. Cape Ballroom will hold a tribute dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Hall in Cape Girardeau. There will be a 30 minute lesson in Cha Cha, followed by ballroom dancing to the movie's iconic songs. Electric slide and Cupid Shuffle line dances will be included. Dance partners are required and participants must arrange their own dance partner for the lessons and dance.
The 7th Annual Yak 'n run will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 at Cape County Park North. It is a fundraising event for myTeam Triumph of Missouri. Participants will kayak a lap around the lake, followed by a two-mile run on park roads. You can participate as an individual or as a team. All ages welcome. Life jackets are required and must be worn. Register at raceentry.com.
The SEMO Writers Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Jocelyn McClay will be the guest speaker. She is a Publisher's Weekly bestselling inspiration romance author.
Mud Puppy will be at from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Enjoy this duo in the wine garden.
Just Plain Fun in Chaffee, Missouri, will hold Elvis night with a movie, pizza and music from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20. The movie will begin at 4 p.m. with pizza served at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. showcasing local talent.
Burfordville Baptist Church will have a free community kettle beef dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Everyone is welcome.
The Mike Tuschhoff Band will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the American Legion Hall in Jackson.