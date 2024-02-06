FYI 7-9-17

Cheerleading clinic to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department wil host a cheerleading clinic Monday through Thursday at the Osage Centre. The clinic will be held 9 a.m. to noon each day. The clinic will teach the fundamentals of cheering, motion technique, jump technique, cheers, chants and performance. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email cdennis@cityofcape.org.

St. Lawrence Parish to host picnic

St. Lawrence Parish in New Hamburg will hold its annual picnic July 14-15. The hours will be 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 14 and 3 to 11:30 p.m. July 15. Activities will include the Little Mr. and Miss New Hamburg Contest (ages 3 to 5, 7:30 p.m. July 14), corn-hole tournament (6:30 p.m. July 14), talent show (2 p.m. July 15), horseshoe tournament (1 p.m. July 15), turtle races (6 p.m. July 15), kids tractor pull (6 p.m. July 15), antique tractor display and smorgasbord dinner (4 to 7 p.m. July 15). The dinner will include fried chicken, dumplings, beef and gravy, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink. Dinner cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Deadline for talent show is July 13 (call Marlene at 573-979-2291). The picnic also will offer food, petting zoo, games and raffle. No coolers allowed on grounds.