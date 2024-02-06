All sections
FeaturesJuly 9, 2017

FYI 7-9-17

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department wil host a cheerleading clinic Monday through Thursday at the Osage Centre. The clinic will be held 9 a.m. to noon each day. The clinic will teach the fundamentals of cheering, motion technique, jump technique, cheers, chants and performance. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email cdennis@cityofcape.org...

Cheerleading clinic to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department wil host a cheerleading clinic Monday through Thursday at the Osage Centre. The clinic will be held 9 a.m. to noon each day. The clinic will teach the fundamentals of cheering, motion technique, jump technique, cheers, chants and performance. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email cdennis@cityofcape.org.

St. Lawrence Parish to host picnic

St. Lawrence Parish in New Hamburg will hold its annual picnic July 14-15. The hours will be 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 14 and 3 to 11:30 p.m. July 15. Activities will include the Little Mr. and Miss New Hamburg Contest (ages 3 to 5, 7:30 p.m. July 14), corn-hole tournament (6:30 p.m. July 14), talent show (2 p.m. July 15), horseshoe tournament (1 p.m. July 15), turtle races (6 p.m. July 15), kids tractor pull (6 p.m. July 15), antique tractor display and smorgasbord dinner (4 to 7 p.m. July 15). The dinner will include fried chicken, dumplings, beef and gravy, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink. Dinner cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Deadline for talent show is July 13 (call Marlene at 573-979-2291). The picnic also will offer food, petting zoo, games and raffle. No coolers allowed on grounds.

Whitewater Presbyterian to hold annual picnic

Whitewater Presbyterian Church, Highway KK in Whitewater, Missouri, will hold its annual picnic Saturday. The day will include a home-style buffet from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. Music will include Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang. Turtle races will begin at 7 p.m.

Concert set to raise money for Cape PD K-9 Unit

"Sounds for Hounds," a benefit concert to raise funds for the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Unit, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 29 in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Performers will include Jerry Ford Orchestra & Friends, Dr. Andrew Moore, Mike Renick, Steve Schaffner, Tina Trickey, Brodrick Twiggs and Bruce Zimmerman. Tickets are $12.50 and are available through the River Campus Box Office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or at rivercampus.org.

Community
