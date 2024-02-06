All sections
FeaturesJuly 30, 2022

FYI 7-31-22

Church collecting school supplies

The Rock of Cape Church and its mission "Impact one more" with partnership of Eagle Ridge Christian School will hold a school supply drive. Cape Martial Arts will accept school supply donations for the mission from July 31 through Aug. 9. Supplies that are needed are 100-sheet filler paper, two-pocket folders, pencil pouches, 100-sheet composition books, erasers, glue sticks, pencil sharpener, crayons, pencils, pen, colored pencils, colored markers, highlighters and 12-inch rulers. For more information, call (573) 381-0111.

Musical entertainment planned

Ivas John will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 31 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery in Friedheim.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Bermuda Triangle escape room will be held Monday. Gather your team or work solo and sign up for a time slot to try and escape. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/events/bermuda-triangle-escape-room.
  • Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join vis Facebook Live at facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
  • Books on Tap: A social book club will meet from 7 to 9 pm. Tuesday at Ebb and Flow Fermentations. The theme for discussion will be 1920s and the past 100 years of the library's centennial anniversary. The theme for reading during August is "Whodunnit?" mystery and thriller books.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Caring for the river program will be held from 10 a.m. Monday at the Perryville branch; 1 p.m. Monday at the Jackson branch and 3 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch. Discover how your landscaping can improve drainage and control runoff and improve the health of the Mississippi River and local waterways.

Support group to meet

The Neuro-therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The group will meet momentarily and then reconvene at the Arena Golf Teehouse. This support group is fr survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, contact Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552 or email tristate.group@yahoo.com.

One-year celebration to be held

Cape Family Medical is turning 1 and wants to celebrate with you from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. It's a celebration of trust-based relationships they've built with patients, dedicated staff and the community. Celebrate with refreshments and giveaways.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Nature Center at night: Six-legged superstars will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. About half of all living things on the planet are insects. Isn't it about time you took an opportunity to meet them? Join nature center staff for an evening of six-legged fun. There will be buggy crafts and games all evening but the real adventure begins when the sun goes down. The staff will be on the front law to introduce you to the insects that show up at the giant outdoor light traps and you won't believe how many critters come by to visit. You will find moths of every color and shape, lacewings, beetle and so many others.
  • Little acorns: Icky insects? will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 9. Do you think insects are icky? Some people do but you should give them another chance. These six-legged crawlers help with all kinds of things, like pollination and decomposition. Come explore the exciting world of insects.
  • Sensory Saturday will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. August 6. Find out who lives in the water by participating in several sensory-friendly activities. These child-directed activities are designed to provide many tactile opportunities and hands-on exploration. Feel free to come and go as you like.

Self-defense seminar to be held

Get your child ready for back to school with a shot of confidence, awareness and information regarding bullying, understanding and preparedness at this youth anti-bullying and self-defense seminar to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cape Martial Arts. There will be take-home information for parents, three-rules of self-defense, verbal martial arts, take-home good bag, interactive, introduction to basic, age appropriate self-defense, full supervision by an experienced teacher, fun games and drinks, snacks and pizza. For children ages 7 years old to 14 years old. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at fb.me/e/1JtKBaftG or call (573) 381-0111.

R.A.D. Studios presents play

R.A.D. Studios will present "Hansel and Gretel" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 6 and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Directing Studios in the Dobbins Center at the River Campus. For tickets, go to bit.ly/RADSTUDIOSTICKETS.

Bridal swap meet to be held

A bridal swap meet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Deerfield Lodge. Resell, reuse and re-purpose new and used wedding items including linens, centerpieces, decor and much more. Tickets must be purchased via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/bridal-swap-meet-tickets-343232998137?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse. Vendor booths available.

Church dinner planned

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold a kettle beef/chicken and dumpling dinner from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. It is all-you-can-eat inside dining or carry out. For more information, call Alice Crites at (573) 803-9637.

Community
