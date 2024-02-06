FYI 7-31-22

One-year celebration to be held

Cape Family Medical is turning 1 and wants to celebrate with you from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. It's a celebration of trust-based relationships they've built with patients, dedicated staff and the community. Celebrate with refreshments and giveaways.

Conservation Nature Center events

Nature Center at night: Six-legged superstars will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. About half of all living things on the planet are insects. Isn't it about time you took an opportunity to meet them? Join nature center staff for an evening of six-legged fun. There will be buggy crafts and games all evening but the real adventure begins when the sun goes down. The staff will be on the front law to introduce you to the insects that show up at the giant outdoor light traps and you won't believe how many critters come by to visit. You will find moths of every color and shape, lacewings, beetle and so many others.

Little acorns: Icky insects? will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 9. Do you think insects are icky? Some people do but you should give them another chance. These six-legged crawlers help with all kinds of things, like pollination and decomposition. Come explore the exciting world of insects.

Sensory Saturday will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. August 6. Find out who lives in the water by participating in several sensory-friendly activities. These child-directed activities are designed to provide many tactile opportunities and hands-on exploration. Feel free to come and go as you like.

Self-defense seminar to be held

Get your child ready for back to school with a shot of confidence, awareness and information regarding bullying, understanding and preparedness at this youth anti-bullying and self-defense seminar to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cape Martial Arts. There will be take-home information for parents, three-rules of self-defense, verbal martial arts, take-home good bag, interactive, introduction to basic, age appropriate self-defense, full supervision by an experienced teacher, fun games and drinks, snacks and pizza. For children ages 7 years old to 14 years old. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at fb.me/e/1JtKBaftG or call (573) 381-0111.

R.A.D. Studios presents play

R.A.D. Studios will present "Hansel and Gretel" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 6 and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Directing Studios in the Dobbins Center at the River Campus. For tickets, go to bit.ly/RADSTUDIOSTICKETS.

Bridal swap meet to be held

A bridal swap meet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Deerfield Lodge. Resell, reuse and re-purpose new and used wedding items including linens, centerpieces, decor and much more. Tickets must be purchased via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/bridal-swap-meet-tickets-343232998137?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse. Vendor booths available.

Church dinner planned

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold a kettle beef/chicken and dumpling dinner from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. It is all-you-can-eat inside dining or carry out. For more information, call Alice Crites at (573) 803-9637.