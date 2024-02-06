FYI 7-31-22

The Rock of Cape Church and its mission "Impact one more" with partnership of Eagle Ridge Christian School will hold a school supply drive. Cape Martial Arts will accept school supply donations for the mission from July 31 through Aug. 9. Supplies that are needed are 100-sheet filler paper, two-pocket folders, pencil pouches, 100-sheet composition books, erasers, glue sticks, pencil sharpener, crayons, pencils, pen, colored pencils, colored markers, highlighters and 12-inch rulers. For more information, call (573) 381-0111.
Ivas John will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 31 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery in Friedheim.
The Neuro-therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The group will meet momentarily and then reconvene at the Arena Golf Teehouse. This support group is fr survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, contact Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552 or email tristate.group@yahoo.com.
Cape Family Medical is turning 1 and wants to celebrate with you from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. It's a celebration of trust-based relationships they've built with patients, dedicated staff and the community. Celebrate with refreshments and giveaways.
Get your child ready for back to school with a shot of confidence, awareness and information regarding bullying, understanding and preparedness at this youth anti-bullying and self-defense seminar to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cape Martial Arts. There will be take-home information for parents, three-rules of self-defense, verbal martial arts, take-home good bag, interactive, introduction to basic, age appropriate self-defense, full supervision by an experienced teacher, fun games and drinks, snacks and pizza. For children ages 7 years old to 14 years old. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at fb.me/e/1JtKBaftG or call (573) 381-0111.
R.A.D. Studios will present "Hansel and Gretel" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 6 and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Directing Studios in the Dobbins Center at the River Campus. For tickets, go to bit.ly/RADSTUDIOSTICKETS.
A bridal swap meet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Deerfield Lodge. Resell, reuse and re-purpose new and used wedding items including linens, centerpieces, decor and much more. Tickets must be purchased via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/bridal-swap-meet-tickets-343232998137?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse. Vendor booths available.
Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold a kettle beef/chicken and dumpling dinner from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. It is all-you-can-eat inside dining or carry out. For more information, call Alice Crites at (573) 803-9637.
