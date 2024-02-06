FYI 7-30-17

SADI to hold benefit yard sale

The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will have a benefit yard sale Thursday through Saturday. The sale hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds will benefit local individuals with disabilities. For more information, call (573) 651-6464.

SFMC to host free pediatric, safety fair

A free pediatric and safety fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Attendees should enter through Fitness Plus (Entrance 8), 150 S. Mount Auburn. The fair will include snacks, beverages, free bike helmets for children, a bicycle safety course, cooking demonstrations, tours of emergency vehicles, vendor booths and other activities. For more information, call (573) 331-3996.

Church to hold dinner Saturday

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church, Route K in Sedgewickville, will hold its annual dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The menu will include kettle-cooked beef, chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beens, slaw, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, fruit salad, cake and drinks. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for children ages 5 and younger.

Scopus United Methodist to host barbecue

Scopus United Methodist Church, Highway UU and Highway B in Scopus, Missouri, will hold a back-to-school barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The event will include free food and school supplies.

First General Baptist back-to-school carnival set

First General Baptist Church, 1812 Cape LaCroix Road, in Cape Girardeau, will hold a back-to-school carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The free event will include carnival games, prizes, food, jump house and free school supplies for children entering grades K-6.

Glowball benefit tournament scheduled

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold its annual Nightfall Glowball Tournament on Saturday at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, 3280 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Play begins with a 4:30 p.m. shotgun start. Nine holes will be played during the evening and the last nine holes after dark. The event includes prizes and barbecue dinner. Cost is $40 per person (cart not included). For more information, call (573) 334-2031 or email ahalter@cityofcape.org.

Comic book show to be held at VFW on Aug. 6

The second Cape Comic Book, Books, Toys and Collectibles Trade Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free and will feature local dealers and retailers. For more information, call (573) 335-9908 or email mobettercomics@hotmail.com.

Registration open for youth soccer league

Registration is open for the Fall Youth Soccer League to be held at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the league, which has pre-K to eighth-grade divisions, is open until Aug. 14. Registration can be made online at www.cityofcape.org/soccer. For more information, call (573) 339-6788.