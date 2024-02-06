FYI 7-30-17

The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will have a benefit yard sale Thursday through Saturday. The sale hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds will benefit local individuals with disabilities. For more information, call (573) 651-6464.
A free pediatric and safety fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Attendees should enter through Fitness Plus (Entrance 8), 150 S. Mount Auburn. The fair will include snacks, beverages, free bike helmets for children, a bicycle safety course, cooking demonstrations, tours of emergency vehicles, vendor booths and other activities. For more information, call (573) 331-3996.
Sedgewickville United Methodist Church, Route K in Sedgewickville, will hold its annual dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The menu will include kettle-cooked beef, chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beens, slaw, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, fruit salad, cake and drinks. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Scopus United Methodist Church, Highway UU and Highway B in Scopus, Missouri, will hold a back-to-school barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The event will include free food and school supplies.
First General Baptist Church, 1812 Cape LaCroix Road, in Cape Girardeau, will hold a back-to-school carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The free event will include carnival games, prizes, food, jump house and free school supplies for children entering grades K-6.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will hold its annual Nightfall Glowball Tournament on Saturday at Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, 3280 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Play begins with a 4:30 p.m. shotgun start. Nine holes will be played during the evening and the last nine holes after dark. The event includes prizes and barbecue dinner. Cost is $40 per person (cart not included). For more information, call (573) 334-2031 or email ahalter@cityofcape.org.
The second Cape Comic Book, Books, Toys and Collectibles Trade Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free and will feature local dealers and retailers. For more information, call (573) 335-9908 or email mobettercomics@hotmail.com.
Registration is open for the Fall Youth Soccer League to be held at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the league, which has pre-K to eighth-grade divisions, is open until Aug. 14. Registration can be made online at www.cityofcape.org/soccer. For more information, call (573) 339-6788.
Registration is open for an NFL Youth Flag Football League that will be held this fall in Cape Girardeau. The league is for youths ages 5 to 13. Registration is $60 per child, which includes an NFL replica jersey, until Aug. 20. Cost is $70 thereafter, with the deadline Aug. 26. For more information is available at www.cityofcape.org/football, or by call (573) 339-6626 or email tweatherby@cityofcape.org.
Zalma General Baptist Church will hold a back-to-school luau from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11. The event will include water games, an ice-cream social and door prizes. Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The Bootheel Quilters' Guild will host their biennial quilt and craft show Aug. 12 and 13 at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri. Admission is $5, with all proceeds from the show to benefit local charities. For more information, call (573) 471-8701 or email sjames47@rocketmail.com.
The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for a fall youth baseball league until Aug. 17. The league is for youths ages 8 to 15. For more information, call (573) 204-8848.
Registration is open for an adult coed sand and indoor volleyball league in Cape Girardeau. The recreational league will consist of five weeks of sand volleyball and five weeks of indoor volleyball. League play will be on Mondays and Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/volleyball. For more information, contact Chris Eastridge at (573) 339-6608 or at ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
Registration for a fall pickleball league at the Osage Centre is open until Aug. 25. Cost is $50 per two-person team. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7. For more information, contact Chad Unterreiner at cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
The St. Joseph Parish Picnic will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 in Apple Creek. Activities will include games (Bingo at 5 p.m.), raffles and music. There will be a kettle cooked beef and fried chicken dinner from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Cost of dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children age 6 and younger.
The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.
