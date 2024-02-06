FYI 7-3-22

During the Civil War, the soldiers of Fort D in Cape Girardeau were very patriotic. At the national holiday, they would celebrate by firing their rifles and cannon and flying their flags proudly. The celebration continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2 through 4. The old stone blockhouse with its interpretive displays on life during the Civil War will be open for visitors.
The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. July 3. Docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.
The Neuro-Therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The meeting topic will be ice cream social. The group will meet at the library and then decide on the place to go for ice cream. The support group is open to the public with emphasis on those who have survived a brain injury or stroke and their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, contact the group by email at tristate.group@yahoo.com.
For more information on any of these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The River Valley Carvers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elks Lodge 639 in Cape Girardeau. The meeting is held to promote and support the art of carving. Beginners are welcome. The group meets the first Thursday of each month.
Cape Martial Arts will hold a parents' night off from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Parents can go watch a movie, have a nice romantic dinner or take a good-old fashioned nap. Drop off the kids for a movie of their own. The snacks will even be covered. For children ages 5 years old to 12 years old. For more information, call (573) 381-0111.
The 35th Annual Capaha Classic 5K, the city of Cape Girardeau's longest-running 5K, will be held at 8 a.m. on July 9 at Capaha Park. It also features a children's one-mile run. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Register online at cityofcape.org/capahaclassic. For more information, contact kwalley@cityofcape.org.
