FYI 7-3-22

Celebrate with family and friends at the Jackson Parks and Recreation's annual July 4th Celebration. The Independence Day 5K run will start at 7:04 a.m. The start and finish line will be at HealthPoint Fitness at 414 West Main Street. Events include a firecracker 1-mile walk or run, a 5K walk, a 5K run and a virtual run/walk. It is a Cape Road Runners Grand Prix race. Proceeds to benefit SoutheastHEALTH Children's Health and Wellness programs. Online registration are accepted until July 1 at

SEhealth.org/July4race