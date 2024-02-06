All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 2, 2022

FYI 7-3-22

During the Civil War, the soldiers of Fort D in Cape Girardeau were very patriotic. At the national holiday, they would celebrate by firing their rifles and cannon and flying their flags proudly. The celebration continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2 through 4. The old stone blockhouse with its interpretive displays on life during the Civil War will be open for visitors...

Fourth at the fort to be held

During the Civil War, the soldiers of Fort D in Cape Girardeau were very patriotic. At the national holiday, they would celebrate by firing their rifles and cannon and flying their flags proudly. The celebration continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2 through 4. The old stone blockhouse with its interpretive displays on life during the Civil War will be open for visitors.

Oliver House Museum open

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. July 3. Docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.

Fourth of July celebrations

  • Celebrate with family and friends at the Jackson Parks and Recreation's annual July 4th Celebration. The Independence Day 5K run will start at 7:04 a.m. The start and finish line will be at HealthPoint Fitness at 414 West Main Street. Events include a firecracker 1-mile walk or run, a 5K walk, a 5K run and a virtual run/walk. It is a Cape Road Runners Grand Prix race. Proceeds to benefit SoutheastHEALTH Children's Health and Wellness programs. Online registration are accepted until July 1 at SEhealth.org/July4race. For more information, call (573) 755-2301. A car show will be held in the park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mud volleyball tournament will begin at 9 a.m. It is a double-elimination coed contest. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. on June 29. Go to jacksonmo.org or registration information or contact Jason Mouser at (573) 576-8709. The beer garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the food stands will open at 9 a.m. A golf-ball drop will be held at 4:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by The Quarantine Band from 7 to 8 p.m. at the band shell and from 8 to 9:30 p.m. by the Jackson Municipal Band. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.
  • The Great American Fourth of July fireworks will be held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will play patriotic music at 8 p.m. with the fireworks show following at dusk, approximately 9 p.m. Lawn chairs are welcome and parking will be available throughout the park. The Southeast Missourian Spirit of America winner, Wayne Wallingford, will be recognized.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Tech tutoring will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one tutoring session. You can request help with a computer program, devise or other tech-related questions. To ensure your question is answered, please register and include what you would like to cover during your appointment. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/tech-tutoring/2022-07-05
  • Mermaid breakout boxes will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Can you figure out the mermaid clues to "break in" and claim prize? Register at capelibrary.org/event/mermaid-breakout-boxes/all.
  • Books on Tap: A Social Book Club will be held from 7 to 9 pm. Tuesday at Ebb and Flow Fermentations. Join library staff every month for the library's freeform, read-what-you-want book club. This month, you will discuss title we read for last month's theme of "Oceans of possibilities." Next month's theme, "100 years of reading," will be discussed.
  • Paper Lantern Jellyfish will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Make and take this simple paper lantern jellyfish home with you. Registration is required, capelibrary.org/event/paper-lantern-jellyfish.
  • Bug collecting demonstration will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Roxane Mangus of the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will give a short demonstration on bug collecting. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/bug-collecting-demonstration.
  • Wave art will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Capture the movement of an ocean wave with this step-by-step painting program. This project will have participants hands-on in the pain. Dress for a mess. Registration required: capelibrary.org/event/wave-art. This class is for children 6 years old to 8 years old
  • Secret Treasure Hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Pirates have left mysterious boxes at the library for safekeeping. You will sneak a peek, grab some of the loot and then create new clues to lock them away from the pirates. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/events/secret-treasure-hunt-2022-07-08. This class is for children 9 years old to 11 years old.
  • Jim Gill Concert will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. Gill and his banjo are here to help celebrate the library's centennial. You'll be clapping, singing and dancing along to the silly and inspiring music of this award-winning artist.
  • Sensory Craft Time: Beach signs will be held from noon and 1:30 p.m. July 9. This month, you'll make small beach signs out of Popsicle sticks. The library will have seashells and rocks to personalize and decorate your painted sign with. The library's sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities. Register at capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time-6/2022-07-09.
  • Saturday Crafternoon; Nail-and-String Art will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. July 9. This month, you will use nails and string to create fun sea creatures that fit right in with the library's summer reading program theme: Oceans of Possibilities. You will use a hammer and nails to create this craft project. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/saturday-craftnoon-5.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Support group to meet

The Neuro-Therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The meeting topic will be ice cream social. The group will meet at the library and then decide on the place to go for ice cream. The support group is open to the public with emphasis on those who have survived a brain injury or stroke and their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, contact the group by email at tristate.group@yahoo.com.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Creek crawl will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Whitewater Creek. Discover the cool creatures that call it home. Nets and containers will be provided for aquatic animal observation. Come dressed to be in the creek with clothes and shoes that can get wet (no flip-flops or crocs.) If you are going to ride with nature center personnel, meet at the nature center at 1:15 p.m. If you will drive yourself, meet at the north parking lot on County Road 485 at 2 p.m.
  • Little acorns: Who lives in the water? will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. July 9 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 12. Swim on in to the nature center to discover who lives in Missouri's streams and wetlands. You never know who you'll find hiding in the water. There will be water free-play activities so you may want to bring a towel or extra clothes for the ride home. Little Acorns programs are designed to help children 3 years old to 6 years old about the natural world through hands-on experiences, crafts and focused free-play activities.
  • Discover Nature -- fishing lessons 1 and 2 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on July 9 at Perry County Community Lake. Fishing can be a relaxing day by the water with the quiet of nature all around or it can be an exciting competitive sport. This fishing program is a hands-on, four-part fishing instruction series to help families gain the skills and confidence they need to go fishing on their own. You will learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook and fish handling. Meet at the lake off of Perry County Road 700. Participants will not need to buy a fishing permit.
  • Draw a darter will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. July 9. Come ready to learn about the stippled darter and its range, habitat preferences and adaptations for where it lives. Participants will then receive instruction on drawing a stippled darter from start to finish using color pencils. You may bring your own colored pencils or borrow from the nature center.
  • Conservation families: Outdoor cooking will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. July 9. Whether you are backpacking, camping or at a backyard cookout, food just tastes better when it's cooked outside. You will learn how to cook outside safely and practice a variety of different techniques before tasting your hard-earned rewards. This program is designed for families with children but everyone is welcome.

For more information on any of these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

River Valley Carvers to meet

The River Valley Carvers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elks Lodge 639 in Cape Girardeau. The meeting is held to promote and support the art of carving. Beginners are welcome. The group meets the first Thursday of each month.

Parents' night out planned

Cape Martial Arts will hold a parents' night off from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Parents can go watch a movie, have a nice romantic dinner or take a good-old fashioned nap. Drop off the kids for a movie of their own. The snacks will even be covered. For children ages 5 years old to 12 years old. For more information, call (573) 381-0111.

Capaha Classic 5K to be held

The 35th Annual Capaha Classic 5K, the city of Cape Girardeau's longest-running 5K, will be held at 8 a.m. on July 9 at Capaha Park. It also features a children's one-mile run. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Register online at cityofcape.org/capahaclassic. For more information, contact kwalley@cityofcape.org.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy