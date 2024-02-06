FYI 7-26-20

The 8th Annual Stand Up for Life event will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25, at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road. Parking will be on the lower ends of Logan's Roadhouse and Best Buy parking lots. There will be attendants present to help you park. This is a local opportunity for people in the area who would have liked attend the March for Life in Washington D.C. but were unable. The purpose is to pray for an end to abortion and to repent before God. It is also to bring awareness to some of the heartbreaking results of Roe vs. Wade.
Cape Martial Arts will hold a parent night out - Ninja turtle style from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25. Looking for something fun, entertaining and informative for the kids? This is it!! Give yourself a little quiet time. Space is limited and pre-registration is required so hurry.
For more information, go to capemartialarts.com/events/ or call (573) 381-0111.
Experience the amazing world of magic and illusion with magician Glen Foster 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. The Glen Foster Show is an entertaining show for ages 4-104. Glen has performed for many Corporate Fortune 500 Companies, Performing Arts Centers, Cruise Ships, Private Events, Libraries, Churches, Weddings, Camps and much more.
To register for this virtual event visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information see Riverside Regional Library's Facebook page.
"The Goonies" will be the pop-up movie shown at Capaha Park Friday. Festivities will begin at 8 p.m.
It will be 80s night. Get your favorite leg warmers on and get ready for adventure!
Food truck vendors and activities start at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.
Sponsored by The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Parks & Recreation Foundation, P&G, Saint Francis Healthcare System, First State Community Bank & Kidd's. Call (573) 339-6340 for more information.
Enjoy free outdoors live acoustic music with Gentry Blue from Nashville, Tennessee, while supporting local businesses at The Cape Riverfront Market ! The band will play 8 a.m. to noon.
"Gentry Blue is a psychedelic hard rock band formed in Nashville, Tennessee in late 2018, composed of Lydia Gentry on vocals and electric violin, Travis Fairley on guitar, Jo Jeffries on bass and Brendan DeBonis on drums. Best described as Rush and Janis Joplin meet Lindsey Stirling, Gentry Blue is prepared to blow their audience away with their raw sound and take no prisoners.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.