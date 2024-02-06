FYI 7-26-20

Stand Up for Life event to be held

The 8th Annual Stand Up for Life event will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25, at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road. Parking will be on the lower ends of Logan's Roadhouse and Best Buy parking lots. There will be attendants present to help you park. This is a local opportunity for people in the area who would have liked attend the March for Life in Washington D.C. but were unable. The purpose is to pray for an end to abortion and to repent before God. It is also to bring awareness to some of the heartbreaking results of Roe vs. Wade.

Parent night out planned

Cape Martial Arts will hold a parent night out - Ninja turtle style from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25. Looking for something fun, entertaining and informative for the kids? This is it!! Give yourself a little quiet time. Space is limited and pre-registration is required so hurry.

For more information, go to capemartialarts.com/events/ or call (573) 381-0111.

Magic show to be held at library

Experience the amazing world of magic and illusion with magician Glen Foster 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. The Glen Foster Show is an entertaining show for ages 4-104. Glen has performed for many Corporate Fortune 500 Companies, Performing Arts Centers, Cruise Ships, Private Events, Libraries, Churches, Weddings, Camps and much more.

To register for this virtual event visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information see Riverside Regional Library's Facebook page.