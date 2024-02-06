FYI 7-25-21

Learn about sumac

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a virtual event, Spice life: Sumac, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Pick up a sample of sumac, a wild edible found here in Missouri, and learn a little more about it. For even more information, check out the library's Facebook page for the archived live stream of the Campfire Cooking program that was done with the Conservation Nature Center on July 20. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join our virtual event. Go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-sumac.

'School of Rock' to be shown

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department present free pop-up movie nights. "School of Rock" will be shown at 9 p.m. Friday at Arena Park behind the 4-H Exhibit Hall.. Everyone is invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and find a place on the grass to enjoy the show.

Popular food trucks will serve up their signature dishes (for purchase) beginning at 8 p.m. Movies will start at 9 p.m.