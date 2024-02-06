FYI 7-25-21

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a virtual event, Spice life: Sumac, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Pick up a sample of sumac, a wild edible found here in Missouri, and learn a little more about it. For even more information, check out the library's Facebook page for the archived live stream of the Campfire Cooking program that was done with the Conservation Nature Center on July 20. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join our virtual event. Go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-sumac.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department present free pop-up movie nights. "School of Rock" will be shown at 9 p.m. Friday at Arena Park behind the 4-H Exhibit Hall.. Everyone is invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and find a place on the grass to enjoy the show.
Popular food trucks will serve up their signature dishes (for purchase) beginning at 8 p.m. Movies will start at 9 p.m.
Test your knowledge of Marvel's comics and cinematic universe at Marvel Trivis Madness from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Welcome to the 5th phase of Marvel: Trivia. Prizes and bragging rights are yours to win. Assemble your team or fight solo. Excelsior! Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join our virtual event.
Register at capelibrary.org/event/marvel-trivia-madness.
Celebrate Ebb & Flow Fermentation's birthday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 31. Music will be provided by the genre-jumping duo vocalist Lindsey Grojean and pianist Landon Schnurbusch. They'll be playing music from the '40s, '50s, '60s, '70s, and '80s, covering artists like James Taylor, Carole King, Billy Joel, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
Learn how to draw dragon eyes from 1 to 1:30 p.m. July 31 via the Cape Girardeau Public's Facebook page. Art instructor Cristy Crites will teach a tutorial. Learn to draw and shade dragon eyes with colored pencils for 3-D effects.
Register to reserve a kit at capelibrary.org/event/dragon-eyes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.