FYI 7-24-22

Josh Driskill will play and sing from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. His parents had the Driskill Theater in Branson, Missouri, for many years.
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31. A light meal will be served at 5:30 each evening. A closing ceremony will be held at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and will finish up in the 8:45 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. worship service with a picnic following the service.
First Class Travel will hold travel presentations from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Notre Dame Regional High School. A Alaska cruise/land trip highlights are Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, College Fjord, domed trained to Denali National Park and tour Mt. McKinley, Anchorage and more. The Tuscany, Italy highlights for the trip are Montecantini Terme, Lucca, Florence, Pisa, San Gimignano and more.
Presentations on trips to Egypt and Iceland in 2023 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at SEMO Wehking Alumni Building. Egypt highlights are Cairo, Grand Egyptian Museum, Luxor, Temple of Karnak, Valley of the Kings, Deluxe four-night Nile River cruise, Queen Hatshepsut Temple, Kom Ombo, Awsan, Pilae Temple Sound Light Show, Historic Cairo, Khan el-Khailli Bazaar Giza, pyramids, Sphinx and more. Iceland highlights include Reykjavik, Northern Lights Cruise, Golden Circle, Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss, Vik, Seljalandsfoss, Skogafoss, Jokulsario Glacial Lagoon, Skaftafell National Park and Vatnajokull glacier, Blue Lagoon and more.
Itineraries, pricing and more will be discussed. RSVP by calling First Class travel at (573) 651-0088 or email to shari@gofirstclasstravel.com. If you can't attend the shows but would like more information, go to gateway.com/link1061444 or gateway.gocollette.com/link/1081979.
Bereaved parents support group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. For more information call Molly at (573) 275-3744.
Mobile food pantries at 4 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Perryville, Missouri for residents of Perry County and 8 a.m. Friday at Woodland School District for residents of Bolllinger County. These food pantries are sponsored by Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Arby's. Bring a photo ID or a piece of mail to show proof of residence.
A candidate forum for House District 147 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. It will feature candidates Nathan Thomas, Elaine Edgar, Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapck and is sponsored by We the People of Cape Girardeau County.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building. Manitou will be the band. A big dance floor with plenty of seating and concessions are available.
The Ava Craft Center 2.0 SEMO will celebrate hold a 60th anniversary bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30. The Ava Craft Center was started in 1962 in Ava, Illinois and moved to Missouri two years ago. The business makes and sells hand-loomed rugs on antique floor looms. Noted antique loom historians, David and Lisa Meditz of Texas, will be the guest speakers. There will be special activities that day such as weaving demonstrations and giveaways. The Ava Craft Center 2.0 SEMO is located at 134 State Highway U in Burfordville. For more information, call (618) 924-4160.
Auditions will be held for "Murder on the Oriental Rug: by Marylou Ambrose and Tony Schwartz from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at R.A.D. Studios. Auditions will be held in a group setting so everyone must arrive at 6 p.m. Open to people 18 years old and older. This is a fundraiser for youth theater shows. For more information, go to facebook.com/radstudioscape or email radstudioscg@gmail.com.
Shirleen Sando of Kennett, Missouri, will present a cooking show from 11 a.m. to noon July 30 at Cape River Heritage Museum. She has been writing cookbooks for years and if working on her third one. She will feature recipes from her streaming network cooking show, "The Souther Gal's Kitchen."
The Fifth Annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. July 30 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center. It is hosted by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. You won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind friendly competition with a purpose. All proceeds remain local. To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3p4ZaED.
