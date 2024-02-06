FYI 7-24-22

Hemman Winery will have live music

Josh Driskill will play and sing from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. His parents had the Driskill Theater in Branson, Missouri, for many years.

VBS to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31. A light meal will be served at 5:30 each evening. A closing ceremony will be held at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and will finish up in the 8:45 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. worship service with a picnic following the service.

Riverside Regional Library events

A virtual bed time story will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Join Mrs. Desert for an Oceans of Possibities bedtime story, "Twinkle Twinkle Mermaid Blue" by Jeffrey Burton.

End of summer celebration will be held from1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch; 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch; and 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson branch. Help celebrate the end of summer and Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge with a great mermaid/merman crown craft.

Virtual book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. "River Horse: The logbook of a boat across America" by William Least Heat-Moon will be discussed via Zoom. To join the group, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Discovery Playhouse will be at the Jackson branch 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch at 1p.m. Thursday.

Teen game afternoon will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Jackson branch. Bring your friends and hang out at the library. There will be games available to entertain and challenge you.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Lunch bag bunch will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Bring your lunch and join Ms. Renee for fun read-alouds from great early chapter books and related activities. Drinks will be provided. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/lunch-bag-bunch-2022-07-11/all .

Gyotaku will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Learn about this ancient Japanese art form and make our own stamped masterpiece. Registration required at capelibrary.org/event/gotaku .

Fishing lure bracelets will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to make a fun piece of jewelry out of fishing lures and seed beads. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/fishing-lure-bracelets .

Diving in to fish: Fascinating fish will be held from 11 a.m. to noon July 30. Learn how fish move and breathe in the ocean through these experiments with Mrs. Hicks. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/dive-into-science-4 .

Travel presentations to be made

First Class Travel will hold travel presentations from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Notre Dame Regional High School. A Alaska cruise/land trip highlights are Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, College Fjord, domed trained to Denali National Park and tour Mt. McKinley, Anchorage and more. The Tuscany, Italy highlights for the trip are Montecantini Terme, Lucca, Florence, Pisa, San Gimignano and more.

Presentations on trips to Egypt and Iceland in 2023 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at SEMO Wehking Alumni Building. Egypt highlights are Cairo, Grand Egyptian Museum, Luxor, Temple of Karnak, Valley of the Kings, Deluxe four-night Nile River cruise, Queen Hatshepsut Temple, Kom Ombo, Awsan, Pilae Temple Sound Light Show, Historic Cairo, Khan el-Khailli Bazaar Giza, pyramids, Sphinx and more. Iceland highlights include Reykjavik, Northern Lights Cruise, Golden Circle, Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss, Vik, Seljalandsfoss, Skogafoss, Jokulsario Glacial Lagoon, Skaftafell National Park and Vatnajokull glacier, Blue Lagoon and more.

Itineraries, pricing and more will be discussed. RSVP by calling First Class travel at (573) 651-0088 or email to shari@gofirstclasstravel.com. If you can't attend the shows but would like more information, go to gateway.com/link1061444 or gateway.gocollette.com/link/1081979.

Bereavement support group to meet

Bereaved parents support group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. For more information call Molly at (573) 275-3744.