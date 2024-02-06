All sections
FeaturesJuly 23, 2022

FYI 7-24-22

FeaturesJuly 23, 2022

Hemman Winery will have live music

Josh Driskill will play and sing from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. His parents had the Driskill Theater in Branson, Missouri, for many years.

VBS to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31. A light meal will be served at 5:30 each evening. A closing ceremony will be held at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and will finish up in the 8:45 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. worship service with a picnic following the service.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • A virtual bed time story will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Join Mrs. Desert for an Oceans of Possibities bedtime story, "Twinkle Twinkle Mermaid Blue" by Jeffrey Burton.
  • End of summer celebration will be held from1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch; 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch; and 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson branch. Help celebrate the end of summer and Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge with a great mermaid/merman crown craft.
  • Virtual book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. "River Horse: The logbook of a boat across America" by William Least Heat-Moon will be discussed via Zoom. To join the group, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.
  • Discovery Playhouse will be at the Jackson branch 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch at 1p.m. Thursday.
  • Teen game afternoon will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Jackson branch. Bring your friends and hang out at the library. There will be games available to entertain and challenge you.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Lunch bag bunch will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Bring your lunch and join Ms. Renee for fun read-alouds from great early chapter books and related activities. Drinks will be provided. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/lunch-bag-bunch-2022-07-11/all.
  • Gyotaku will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Learn about this ancient Japanese art form and make our own stamped masterpiece. Registration required at capelibrary.org/event/gotaku.
  • Fishing lure bracelets will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to make a fun piece of jewelry out of fishing lures and seed beads. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/fishing-lure-bracelets.
  • Diving in to fish: Fascinating fish will be held from 11 a.m. to noon July 30. Learn how fish move and breathe in the ocean through these experiments with Mrs. Hicks. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/dive-into-science-4.

Travel presentations to be made

First Class Travel will hold travel presentations from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Notre Dame Regional High School. A Alaska cruise/land trip highlights are Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, College Fjord, domed trained to Denali National Park and tour Mt. McKinley, Anchorage and more. The Tuscany, Italy highlights for the trip are Montecantini Terme, Lucca, Florence, Pisa, San Gimignano and more.

Presentations on trips to Egypt and Iceland in 2023 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at SEMO Wehking Alumni Building. Egypt highlights are Cairo, Grand Egyptian Museum, Luxor, Temple of Karnak, Valley of the Kings, Deluxe four-night Nile River cruise, Queen Hatshepsut Temple, Kom Ombo, Awsan, Pilae Temple Sound Light Show, Historic Cairo, Khan el-Khailli Bazaar Giza, pyramids, Sphinx and more. Iceland highlights include Reykjavik, Northern Lights Cruise, Golden Circle, Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss, Vik, Seljalandsfoss, Skogafoss, Jokulsario Glacial Lagoon, Skaftafell National Park and Vatnajokull glacier, Blue Lagoon and more.

Itineraries, pricing and more will be discussed. RSVP by calling First Class travel at (573) 651-0088 or email to shari@gofirstclasstravel.com. If you can't attend the shows but would like more information, go to gateway.com/link1061444 or gateway.gocollette.com/link/1081979.

Bereavement support group to meet

Bereaved parents support group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. For more information call Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • A bootcamp for birding will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday. This day-camp for adults is an all-day adventure for anyone interested in birding. Day 1 will focus on learning the basics of bird identification by sight and sound as well as identifying common features of local birds. You'll look at some of the gear, apps and other resources that make birding easier and more enjoyable. Day 2 you will check out a few places within Southeast Missouri to look for birds and when to expect to see them. Bring a sack lunch with you and refillable water bottle. You are welcome to bring your own gear if you wish. This program is taught jointly by MDC staff, volunteers, and bird enthusiasts who can help you on your birding journey. We will have field guides and binoculars for use.
  • Moth madness will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Butterflies, butterflies, butterflies ... it's always the colorful butterflies. Let's fix that. Moth diversity is many times higher than that of butterflies, making them a very interesting group to student. Meet some of Missouri's colorful mothers during National Mother Week.
  • Discover Nature - Fishing lessons 1 and 2 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 at Tywappity Community Lake near Chaffee, Missouri. This is a hands-on, four-part fishing instruction series to help families gain the skills and confidence they need to go fishing on their own. You will learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook and fish handling. This program is for people ages 7 years old and older. Participants of this program will not need to purchase a fishing permit.
  • Dying for color; Mystery edition will be held from noon to 3 p.m. July 30. This program is intended for anyone interested in dyeing with natural materials. For July, you will try a different process, solar dyeing, but the dyestuff is a mystery. All materials will be supplied, including the fiber. If you prefer to bring your own fiber, you can dye up to 100g additional animal-based fiber.

Mobile food pantries to be held

Mobile food pantries at 4 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Perryville, Missouri for residents of Perry County and 8 a.m. Friday at Woodland School District for residents of Bolllinger County. These food pantries are sponsored by Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Arby's. Bring a photo ID or a piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Candidate forum to be held

A candidate forum for House District 147 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. It will feature candidates Nathan Thomas, Elaine Edgar, Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapck and is sponsored by We the People of Cape Girardeau County.

Community dance to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building. Manitou will be the band. A big dance floor with plenty of seating and concessions are available.

Craft center to celebrate 60th anniversary

The Ava Craft Center 2.0 SEMO will celebrate hold a 60th anniversary bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30. The Ava Craft Center was started in 1962 in Ava, Illinois and moved to Missouri two years ago. The business makes and sells hand-loomed rugs on antique floor looms. Noted antique loom historians, David and Lisa Meditz of Texas, will be the guest speakers. There will be special activities that day such as weaving demonstrations and giveaways. The Ava Craft Center 2.0 SEMO is located at 134 State Highway U in Burfordville. For more information, call (618) 924-4160.

Auditions to be held for play

Auditions will be held for "Murder on the Oriental Rug: by Marylou Ambrose and Tony Schwartz from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at R.A.D. Studios. Auditions will be held in a group setting so everyone must arrive at 6 p.m. Open to people 18 years old and older. This is a fundraiser for youth theater shows. For more information, go to facebook.com/radstudioscape or email radstudioscg@gmail.com.

Cooking show to be held

Shirleen Sando of Kennett, Missouri, will present a cooking show from 11 a.m. to noon July 30 at Cape River Heritage Museum. She has been writing cookbooks for years and if working on her third one. She will feature recipes from her streaming network cooking show, "The Souther Gal's Kitchen."

Dancing with Show Me Stars set July 30

The Fifth Annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. July 30 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center. It is hosted by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. You won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind friendly competition with a purpose. All proceeds remain local. To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/3p4ZaED.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

