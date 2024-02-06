FYI 7-22-18

The Salvation Army will host Meals with Friends daily this week from noon until 1 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
Monday: beef stroganoff, corn, roll, fruit
Tuesday: ham and beans, corn bread, fruit
Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, fruit
Thursday: chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit
Friday: leftovers
A chicken and fish fry, served with hushpuppies, slaw, fries, a drink and dessert, will be held Friday at the Maple Church Fellowship Hall, corner of Jean Ann and Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau, from 4 to 7 p.m. Adult meals are $10, and children under 12 eat free. Carryouts are available, and the hall is fully handicapped accessible. While there, visit the Maple Shoppe for crafts, baked goods, etc.
