FeaturesJuly 21, 2018

FYI 7-22-18

The Salvation Army will host Meals with Friends daily this week from noon until 1 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. Monday: beef stroganoff, corn, roll, fruit Tuesday: ham and beans, corn bread, fruit Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, fruit...

Meals with Friends menu

The Salvation Army will host Meals with Friends daily this week from noon until 1 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

Monday: beef stroganoff, corn, roll, fruit

Tuesday: ham and beans, corn bread, fruit

Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, fruit

Thursday: chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit

Friday: leftovers

Fish, chicken fry set

A chicken and fish fry, served with hushpuppies, slaw, fries, a drink and dessert, will be held Friday at the Maple Church Fellowship Hall, corner of Jean Ann and Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau, from 4 to 7 p.m. Adult meals are $10, and children under 12 eat free. Carryouts are available, and the hall is fully handicapped accessible. While there, visit the Maple Shoppe for crafts, baked goods, etc.

Community
