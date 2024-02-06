FYI 7-22-18

Wednesday: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, fruit

Thursday: chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit

Friday: leftovers

Fish, chicken fry set

A chicken and fish fry, served with hushpuppies, slaw, fries, a drink and dessert, will be held Friday at the Maple Church Fellowship Hall, corner of Jean Ann and Cape Rock in Cape Girardeau, from 4 to 7 p.m. Adult meals are $10, and children under 12 eat free. Carryouts are available, and the hall is fully handicapped accessible. While there, visit the Maple Shoppe for crafts, baked goods, etc.