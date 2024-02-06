FYI 7-21-19

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold its annual kettle beef/chicken and dumpkling dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3. The all-you-can-eat meal also includes mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, tomatoes, fruit salad, cake and drink, The church is located on Route K off Highway 72.
