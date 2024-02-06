All sections
July 18, 2020

FYI 7-19-20

Knights of Columbus in Scott City will host a breakfast on the third Sunday of every month, serving from 7:30 to 10 a.m. The menu includes homemade pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. Cost will be your goodwill donation. The city of Oran, Missouri, was incorporated as a fourth-class city in Missouri on July 19, 1869. ...

Third Sunday breakfast to be held

Knights of Columbus in Scott City will host a breakfast on the third Sunday of every month, serving from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

The menu includes homemade pork sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. Cost will be your goodwill donation.

Oran Celebrates Sesquicentennial with time capsule burial

The city of Oran, Missouri, was incorporated as a fourth-class city in Missouri on July 19, 1869. Last summer, the community celebrated it's 150th birthday. The Sesquicentennial will be "laid to rest" with the burial of a time capsule Sunday, July 19. The capsule is to be exhumed July 19, 2069. A simple ceremony will be sponsored by the Oran Sesquicentennial Committee at 4 p.m. in the City's Tilles Memorial Park. The public is invited.

Customer appreciation event canceled

Rob Rueseler and Associates annual customer appreciation event to be held July 23 at Cape Splash has been canceled due to Covid-19.

The event will be rescheduled for 2021. For more information, call (573) 335-5086.

Community
