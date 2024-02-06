FYI 7-19-20

Oran Celebrates Sesquicentennial with time capsule burial

The city of Oran, Missouri, was incorporated as a fourth-class city in Missouri on July 19, 1869. Last summer, the community celebrated it's 150th birthday. The Sesquicentennial will be "laid to rest" with the burial of a time capsule Sunday, July 19. The capsule is to be exhumed July 19, 2069. A simple ceremony will be sponsored by the Oran Sesquicentennial Committee at 4 p.m. in the City's Tilles Memorial Park. The public is invited.

Customer appreciation event canceled

Rob Rueseler and Associates annual customer appreciation event to be held July 23 at Cape Splash has been canceled due to Covid-19.

The event will be rescheduled for 2021. For more information, call (573) 335-5086.