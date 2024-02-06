FYI 7-18-21

Trinity Adults in Christ of Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, will host their annual church picnic at 4 p.m. on Sunday East Perry Fairgrounds at 76 Church Lane, Altenburg. Pork steaks and fish plates available with German potato salad, baked beans and a drink. Hamburgers and cheeseburgers are also available. Homemade pie and ice cream will be available too.
The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. July 18 in the fellowship hall of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas.
A presentation by Ken and Deborah Raney will pertain to traditional publishing vs. independent publishing. Ken has written and illustrated two children's picture books and Deborah has written over 40 books, one of which was made into a movie. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold "It's a Heist! Stories from the World of Art Theft" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join the virtual event.
Join armchair art theft expert Rachel Stevenson as she discusses art thefts where paintings of women were stolen, the most notorious female art thief, why paintings are stolen multiple times and if a piece of art can curse its thief if not returned to where it belongs.
Register at capelibrary.org/event/its-a-heist. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.
Join SoutheastHEALTH at 6 p.m. on Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau to learn more about creating easy, elegant and healthy charcuterie boards. Whether you're hosting a few friends for game night or a special occasion, these boards are a fun way to share good eats. Healthy Cooking classes are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Laura Vollink, RD, LD. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Riverside Regional Library will hold learn about the animal exercise and activity with Missouri Extension. It will be held from 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson Civic Center; at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Perry Park Center gym in Perryville, Missouri; at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Concordia/United in Christ Lutheran School gym in Frohna, Missouri; at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Oran, Missouri, City Park; 1 p.m. at Kelso C-y School in Benton, Missouri; and at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph School gym in Scott City.
For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will teach a campfire cooking class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
We all love telling stories around the campfire, but campfire cooking can get a little boring sometimes. Why not take it up a notch from hot dogs and smores to something wild and crazy? Sumac is a wild edible here in Missouri. Indigenous people used it as a seasoning and for medicinal purposes. You will be taught about the amazing shrub and how to use its berries to add a little zing to our campfire menus. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join this virtual event.
Register at capelibrary.org/event/campfire-cooking. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.
The Rock of Church in Cape Girardeau will hold two seminars on Missouri State Sovereignty will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Are you angry with the current state of affairs in the United States and wondering what you can do about it? Come learn about "Missouri State Sovereignty" with the most sought-after national speaker on the Constitution, KrisAnne Hall, JD.
Where do we go from here will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Are you wondering what you can do about moving the United States from the current political quagmire to a brighter future? Come learn "Where Do We Go From Here" with the most sought-after national speaker on the Constitution, KrisAnne Hall, JD,
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at evenbtite.com
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girarddeau. Topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Your Grief Journey." For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice, (573) 335-6208.
EPIC and the Missouri Department of Conservation will have reptiles and amphibians from 11 to noon at Arena Park Shelter. Learn and touch these animals.
Adult Beach Bash will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cape Splash. It is for ages 18 years old and older. There will be music, free food samplings (while supplies last), games and more. Pre-purchase wristbrands at the Arena Building or Osage Centre.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department present free pop-up movie nights. "The LEGO Batman Movie" will be shown at 9 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Park Center. Everyone is invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and find a place on the grass to enjoy the show. Popular food trucks will serve up their signature dishes (for purchase) beginning at 8 p.m. Movies will start at 9 p.m.
Red House Presentation: The Life & Times of Judge John Dillard Cook
Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Red House Intrepretive Center
The Life and Times of Judge John Dillar Cook will be presented from 10 to 11 a.m. at Red House Intrepretive Center in Cape Girardeau.
Judge John Dillard Cook was a pioneer judge in Southeast Missouri during the early 1800's. Listen to Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. explore Judge Cook's long-lost legacy as a prominent lawyer, judge, politician and community leader. Join us at the Red House Interpretive Center as we take a glimpse into the career of this trailblazing judge.
Please bring your lawn chairs and picnic basket to enjoy the presentation!
Should the weather not cooperate, an indoor location will be announced on social media, facebook.com/redhouseinterpretivecenter and on our Rainout Hotline (573) 975-1024. For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6340.
An old fashioned Bed Turning will be held Sat 11 a.m. July 24 at the Cape River Heritage Museum. This early American practice, which is a type of quilt show, dates back to the 1800's.
Join Riverside Regional Library for a showing of a great family film (rated PG) 8 to 10 p.m. July 24. It will be set up in the grass to the left of the building. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Follow the library on Facebook or check its website to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.
For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
A Touch of Branson: A Variety Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at Oran Jaycee Hall. Join your friends and neighbors to enjoy a night of Branson-style entertainment while supporting the great work of the Oran Jaycees and Life 360 Community Services.
Entertainers include Classy Chassy Country (Becki and Leroy), Dave Barberis, Frank proffer, Don (Elbis) Hester, Jack (Mr. Steel) Hargraves, Deborah Sadler, Bob Collier, Panta Barnes.
The Oran Jaycees concession counter will be open throughout the show. Proceeds will benefit the Life 360 Community Services.