FYI 7-18-21

Church picnic to be held

Trinity Adults in Christ of Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, will host their annual church picnic at 4 p.m. on Sunday East Perry Fairgrounds at 76 Church Lane, Altenburg. Pork steaks and fish plates available with German potato salad, baked beans and a drink. Hamburgers and cheeseburgers are also available. Homemade pie and ice cream will be available too.

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. July 18 in the fellowship hall of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas.

A presentation by Ken and Deborah Raney will pertain to traditional publishing vs. independent publishing. Ken has written and illustrated two children's picture books and Deborah has written over 40 books, one of which was made into a movie. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Art theft to be discussed

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold "It's a Heist! Stories from the World of Art Theft" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join the virtual event.

Join armchair art theft expert Rachel Stevenson as she discusses art thefts where paintings of women were stolen, the most notorious female art thief, why paintings are stolen multiple times and if a piece of art can curse its thief if not returned to where it belongs.

Register at capelibrary.org/event/its-a-heist. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.

Healthy cooking class planned

Join SoutheastHEALTH at 6 p.m. on Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau to learn more about creating easy, elegant and healthy charcuterie boards. Whether you're hosting a few friends for game night or a special occasion, these boards are a fun way to share good eats. Healthy Cooking classes are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Laura Vollink, RD, LD. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Learn about animal exercise and activity

Riverside Regional Library will hold learn about the animal exercise and activity with Missouri Extension. It will be held from 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson Civic Center; at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Perry Park Center gym in Perryville, Missouri; at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Concordia/United in Christ Lutheran School gym in Frohna, Missouri; at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Oran, Missouri, City Park; 1 p.m. at Kelso C-y School in Benton, Missouri; and at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph School gym in Scott City.

For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Learn about campfire cooking

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will teach a campfire cooking class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

We all love telling stories around the campfire, but campfire cooking can get a little boring sometimes. Why not take it up a notch from hot dogs and smores to something wild and crazy? Sumac is a wild edible here in Missouri. Indigenous people used it as a seasoning and for medicinal purposes. You will be taught about the amazing shrub and how to use its berries to add a little zing to our campfire menus. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join this virtual event.

Register at capelibrary.org/event/campfire-cooking. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.

Seminars to be held

The Rock of Church in Cape Girardeau will hold two seminars on Missouri State Sovereignty will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Are you angry with the current state of affairs in the United States and wondering what you can do about it? Come learn about "Missouri State Sovereignty" with the most sought-after national speaker on the Constitution, KrisAnne Hall, JD.

Where do we go from here will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Are you wondering what you can do about moving the United States from the current political quagmire to a brighter future? Come learn "Where Do We Go From Here" with the most sought-after national speaker on the Constitution, KrisAnne Hall, JD,

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at evenbtite.com