FYI 7-11-21

CPR certification class to be held

A heart saver CPR certification class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape Girardeau or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

The Circus Man will perform Tuesday and Wednesday

Riverside Regional Library presents Jason d'Vaude, the Circus Man, who will perform perilous stunts and feats of strength and balance Tuesday. He will be at Jackson Civic Center at 9:15 a.m., Perryville City Park pavilion 10 at 11:30 a.,m. and Concordia/United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna, Missouri at 3 p.m. On Wednesday he will be at Oran, Missouri, City Park at 10 a.m., Kelso, Missouri, C-7 School at 1 p.m. and St. Joseph School in Scott City at 3 p.m.

D'Vaude, self-taught one-man multiple-adjectived circus sensation, brings his comedic juggling, fire, and clowning shows to audiences around the world, delighting them with his charming humor and distinct but refined awkwardness.

Musical theater summer camp planned

R.A.D. Studios will hold a afternoon summer camp for children of all ages Monday through Friday.

Your child will be work on two songs throughout the week and will sing and dance with a final performance that Friday evening.

They are preparing two contrasting songs, favorites from the young and the young-at-heart.

Register by following this link: =bit.ly/RADOnlineRegistration.

Please contact us with any questions or if you need help registering.

PC Wellness Centers to hold seminar

Regain quality of life without addictive drugs or invasive surgery at this seminar presented by PC Wellness Centers. It will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Incredible Edible in Perryville, Missouri. Attendance and lunch are free but registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188 to register.

Diabetes support group will meet

A diabetes self-management support group will meet from to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "Palliative Care," which is specialized medical care for people living with a chronic illness. The goal of the program is to improve quality of life for both patient and family. Regina Frazier, APRN, will discuss the palliative care program at SoutheastHEALTH. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.

Informational trip presentations to be given

1st Class Travel will give informational presentations. Greece and its islands 2022 trip will be discussed 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School. Use the west entrace at the school.

Greece highlights for the trip include seven-night cruise to Kusadasi/Turkey/Ephesus, Patmos, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli, Corfu, Santorini and more.