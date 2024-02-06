FYI 7-11-21

A heart saver CPR certification class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape Girardeau or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
Riverside Regional Library presents Jason d'Vaude, the Circus Man, who will perform perilous stunts and feats of strength and balance Tuesday. He will be at Jackson Civic Center at 9:15 a.m., Perryville City Park pavilion 10 at 11:30 a.,m. and Concordia/United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna, Missouri at 3 p.m. On Wednesday he will be at Oran, Missouri, City Park at 10 a.m., Kelso, Missouri, C-7 School at 1 p.m. and St. Joseph School in Scott City at 3 p.m.
D'Vaude, self-taught one-man multiple-adjectived circus sensation, brings his comedic juggling, fire, and clowning shows to audiences around the world, delighting them with his charming humor and distinct but refined awkwardness.
R.A.D. Studios will hold a afternoon summer camp for children of all ages Monday through Friday.
Your child will be work on two songs throughout the week and will sing and dance with a final performance that Friday evening.
They are preparing two contrasting songs, favorites from the young and the young-at-heart.
Register by following this link: =bit.ly/RADOnlineRegistration.
Please contact us with any questions or if you need help registering.
Regain quality of life without addictive drugs or invasive surgery at this seminar presented by PC Wellness Centers. It will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Incredible Edible in Perryville, Missouri. Attendance and lunch are free but registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188 to register.
A diabetes self-management support group will meet from to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "Palliative Care," which is specialized medical care for people living with a chronic illness. The goal of the program is to improve quality of life for both patient and family. Regina Frazier, APRN, will discuss the palliative care program at SoutheastHEALTH. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.
1st Class Travel will give informational presentations. Greece and its islands 2022 trip will be discussed 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School. Use the west entrace at the school.
Greece highlights for the trip include seven-night cruise to Kusadasi/Turkey/Ephesus, Patmos, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli, Corfu, Santorini and more.
An Ireland 2022 trip will be discussed at 3 p.m. Thursday at Saint Francis Medical Center. Use the fountain entrance. Ireland highlights for the trip: Dublin, Christ Church Cathedral, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Dingle Peninsula, Cliffs of Moher, and more.
A Portugal 2022 trip will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wehking Alumni Center. Portugal Highlights for the trip: Portuguese Riviera, Liston, Belem, Obidos, Sintra, Arraiolos, Evora, Alentejo, Monsaraz, Lagos, Algarve, Faro, Tavira, 4 Unesco World Heritage Sites, Azeitao and more.
An Alaska cruise and land tour for 2022 will immediately follow the Portgual show. Alaska Highlights for the trip: 7 night cruise to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Inside Passage, Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay. Land tour to Fairbanks, Denali National Park and Anchorage.
Itineries, pricing and more will be discussed.
RSVP by calling 1st Class Travel at (573) 651-0088 or email to shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.
The S.T.A.R. ice cream social will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members that will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339-6340. Sponsored by SoutheastHealth.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department present free pop-up movie nights. "The Parent Trap" will be shown at 9 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Park Center. Everyone is invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and find a place on the grass to enjoy the show. Popular food trucks will serve up their signature dishes (for purchase) beginning at 8 p.m. Movies will start at 9 p.m.
The fourth annual benefit for Scott Tarrants will be held at 11 a.m. July 17 at Cape Girardeau Eagles 3775.
All funds go to Darts for Kids, a not-for-profit organization that raises money to help kids with medical needs.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Sign-ups will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Darts in the air at 1 p.m.
There will be music, silent auction and full bar. A pre-tourney games will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Signups begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information call (573) 450-0251 or (573) 275-8285.
The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on July 18. The menu includes scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and homemade pork sausage. Members will also take orders for either bulk or link sausage available for pick up that morning. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6452.
