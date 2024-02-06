All sections
July 9, 2022

FYI 7-10-22

Steve Schaffner and his band The Jumper Cables will play from 2 to 5 p.m. July 9 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Then on July 10, The Feels will play from 2 to 5 p.m.. n Virtual story time will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mrs. Desert with the Jackson branch will host the Oceans of Possibilities story time. ...

Hemman Winery entertainment

Steve Schaffner and his band The Jumper Cables will play from 2 to 5 p.m. July 9 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Then on July 10, The Feels will play from 2 to 5 p.m..

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Virtual story time will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mrs. Desert with the Jackson branch will host the Oceans of Possibilities story time. She will read "Jim and the Big Fish" by Claire Helen Welsh. This is an early-bird stories and is a Lerner storybook which will help your child comprehend the book with a quiz in the back, which is included in the story time. Join the story time on the library's Facebook page or YouTube channel.
  • Story time and activity will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Jackson branch and from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch. Join Mrs. Desert and the Green Bear Project for a fun-filled story time and craft.
  • Story time and craft will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Benton branch; from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Perryville branch; from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch; from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Jackson branch; from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Scott City branch. Join Mrs. Desert for a fun-filled story time and craft. Celebrate Christmas in July and paint your own sea creature or beach-themed wood ornament.
  • Book club will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. There will be a lively discussion with other enthusiastic readers.
  • Community Heroes will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Get to know and help celebrate our community heroes.
  • Craft will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Benton branch. Get in the mood for summer with a cool craft -- paint a jar to look like a watermelon.

Apple Creek Winery entertainment

Lindsey and Landon will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 10 at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery in Friedheim. They will play music from the '40s through the '80s, covering artists like James Taylor, Carole King, Billy Joel, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Lunch bag bunch will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Bring your lunch and join Ms. Renee for fun read-alouds from great early chapter books and related activities. Drinks will be provided.
  • Gaga Ball will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through July 25. Gaga ball is a fast-paced, high-energy sport that's played in an octagonal pit. This program will take place outside. It is recommended to attendees bring a water bottle and to wear sneakers. Teens wearing flip-flops or sandals will not be able to play. For the safety of participants, Gaga Ball will not take place in the event of rain or heat advisory. Registration is required.
  • Tech tutoring will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one tutoring session. You can request help with a computer program, devise or other tech-related questions. To ensure your question is answered, please register and include what you would like to cover during your appointment. Registration is required: capelibrary.org/event/tech-tutoring/2022-07-05
  • Cross stitch demonstration will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. This week, the 100 days of hobbies feature is cross stitching. A 10 to 15 minute demonstration will be held before sending you home with a take-and-make kit to keep practicing.
  • Mermaid breakout boxes will be held from 2 p.m., 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Tuesday. Can you figure out the mermaid clues to "break in" and claim the prize?
  • Secret message in a bottle will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Make a secret message to hide in a bottle and see if you can crack our codes. Registration is required. Go to capelibrary.org/event/secret-message-in-a-bottle.
  • Fishbowl art will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Create a watercolor fishbowl collage inspired by the artist, Henri Matisse. Registration is required. Go to capelibrary.org/event/fishbowl-art.
  • Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join library staff via Facebook Live for this virtual event.
  • Kids in the kitchen -- part 2 will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday. This is the second of a three-part series featuring Ann Knight, nutrition program associate with the University of Missouri Extension. Register at capelibrary.org/event/kids-in-the-kitchen-2.
  • Under the sea trivia night will be held form 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Join library staff for a family-friendly trivia night filled with Oceans of Possibilities. Brush up on your ocean facts and your favorite underwater movies to help your team claim victory. Register at capelibrary.org/event/under-the-sea-trivia.
  • Dive into science: It's salty! will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on July 16. The oceans are filled with saltwater and these experiments with Mrs. Hicks will teach you more about this salty water. Registration is required: To go capelibrary.org/event/dive-into-science-2.

Parkinson's support group to meet

The Parkinson's Support Group will begin face-to-face meetings again from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. People with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers, friends and family are welcome. For more information, call (573) 979-2468.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Diggin' Deep: Summer Yellow will be e held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. This time of year we lose that spring color and seem to only have yellow flowers everywhere. Those bright flowers bring life to fields and gardens. You will discover there area a lot of yellow wildflowers and about their habitat, cultivation and some pollinators. This program is developed for adults but children might enjoy it as well.
  • Hotel for bees will be held online from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and in person from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Did you know there are more than 400 species of bees living in Missouri? Most of these bees don't store honey or live in a hive. You'll learn about what homes natives bees prefer, discuss some bee benefits and pointers on how to build your own hotel for bees. Place your bee hotel in your garden and it'll be buzzing with visitors in no time.
  • Creature feature: Western rat snake will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Meet one of the best tree climbers in the state. The western rat snake is one Missouri's largest and most common snakes. Discover the importance of this snake as you investigate its life and debunk some myths.
  • Feeding frenzy will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and learn what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family and watch as you are introduced to and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.
  • Babes in the woods: Crawdad capers will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on July 16. Mudbugs, ditch crickets and crawdads: Whatever you like to call them, crayfish are a lot of fun. Introduce your little one to this clever creek creature as you learn what it takes to live like a crayfish. After a short presentation, you will get to see live crayfish and enjoy a variety of free play activities.
  • Discover nature -- fishing lessons 1 and 2 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Girardeau Conservation Area off County Road 383. Fishing can be a relaxing day by the water with the quiet of nature all around or it can be an exciting competitive sport. This program is a hands-on, four-part, fishing instruction series to help families gain the skills and confidence they need to go fishing on their own. You will be taught about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook and fish handling. You'll even get to drop a line in. This program is for anyone 7 years old and older. Participants of this program will not need to purchase a fishing permit.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218

Seminar on technology tends to be held

Join STL Communications in learning about three of the hottest topics in technology -- managed service/cloud voice, cyber security and backups/storage from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. After the seminar, enjoy drinks and appetizers at a cozy happy hour. Register at stelcom-cape-session.eventbrite.com.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Schedule your appointment to donate through the American Red Cross's blood donor app, by calling (800) RED-CROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org. You will also be asked to complete your RapidPass the morning of the drive as this will help save 10 to 15 minutes in the donation process.

River City Players to present comedy

The River City Players will present "Katydid," a one-hour whimsical summer comedy written and directed by Dr. Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood at Port Cape Girardeau. A dessert buffet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. on July 17. A dinner buffet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 and 16. Call Port Cape Girardeau for reservations at (573) 334-0954.

Introduction to baby-led weaning planned

Introduction to baby-led weaning will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on July 16 at Rooted Web located at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. The course will share the basics behind the baby-led weaning philosophy and help you decide if it is right for your family. The purpose of BLW is to assess when infants are developmentally ready (usually around six months) and then encourage self-feeding of whole, nutrition foods -- skipping the purees and traditional "baby food" or using only when necessary. The ultimate goal is to foster healthy eating habits from square one and allow babies to eat and enjoy whole foods. To register for the course, go toeventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-baby-led-weaning-registration-126847485243.

Baby's first food workshop to be held

Baby's First Foods Workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 16 at James Allen Companies at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. You will begin the journey of teaching your child to eat and enjoy whole foods. Designed for parents and babies 24 weeks and older who are looking to complement their infant's current diet of breast milk or formula to include real, whole, nutritious and delicious food (when developmentally ready.) The workshop combined concepts of the Baby-Led Weaning method with sound nutrition information from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and encourages self-feeding from square one. Taught by a registered dietitian, this small-group, hands-on class provides babies with the opportunity to eat "real food" for the first time in a safe and friendly environment. All material supplies. Just come with a well-rested, clean and recently bottle- or breast-fed baby. For more information, contact Square One Wellness at facebook.com/squareonewellnessllc/

Benefit for health clinic planned

A benefit for the Samaritan Regional Health Clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 16 at the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. There will be bands playing all day, silent auction, face painter, raffles, food trucks, prizes given away each hour, a car cruise from 1 to 3 p.m. and more. SRHC is a non-profit organization and free clinic devoted to making a difference in regions around Cape Girardeau County. It provides free, quality medical services to residents who can's afford health insurance and do not qualify for Medicare/Medicaid. For more benefit information, contact Loretta Dodson at(573) 271-0043 or Joan Simmons at (573) 225-0232.

Community
