FYI 7-10-22

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218

Seminar on technology tends to be held

Join STL Communications in learning about three of the hottest topics in technology -- managed service/cloud voice, cyber security and backups/storage from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. After the seminar, enjoy drinks and appetizers at a cozy happy hour. Register at stelcom-cape-session.eventbrite.com.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Schedule your appointment to donate through the American Red Cross's blood donor app, by calling (800) RED-CROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org. You will also be asked to complete your RapidPass the morning of the drive as this will help save 10 to 15 minutes in the donation process.

River City Players to present comedy

The River City Players will present "Katydid," a one-hour whimsical summer comedy written and directed by Dr. Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood at Port Cape Girardeau. A dessert buffet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. on July 17. A dinner buffet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 and 16. Call Port Cape Girardeau for reservations at (573) 334-0954.

Introduction to baby-led weaning planned

Introduction to baby-led weaning will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on July 16 at Rooted Web located at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. The course will share the basics behind the baby-led weaning philosophy and help you decide if it is right for your family. The purpose of BLW is to assess when infants are developmentally ready (usually around six months) and then encourage self-feeding of whole, nutrition foods -- skipping the purees and traditional "baby food" or using only when necessary. The ultimate goal is to foster healthy eating habits from square one and allow babies to eat and enjoy whole foods. To register for the course, go toeventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-baby-led-weaning-registration-126847485243.

Baby's first food workshop to be held

Baby's First Foods Workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 16 at James Allen Companies at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. You will begin the journey of teaching your child to eat and enjoy whole foods. Designed for parents and babies 24 weeks and older who are looking to complement their infant's current diet of breast milk or formula to include real, whole, nutritious and delicious food (when developmentally ready.) The workshop combined concepts of the Baby-Led Weaning method with sound nutrition information from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and encourages self-feeding from square one. Taught by a registered dietitian, this small-group, hands-on class provides babies with the opportunity to eat "real food" for the first time in a safe and friendly environment. All material supplies. Just come with a well-rested, clean and recently bottle- or breast-fed baby. For more information, contact Square One Wellness at facebook.com/squareonewellnessllc/

Benefit for health clinic planned

A benefit for the Samaritan Regional Health Clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 16 at the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. There will be bands playing all day, silent auction, face painter, raffles, food trucks, prizes given away each hour, a car cruise from 1 to 3 p.m. and more. SRHC is a non-profit organization and free clinic devoted to making a difference in regions around Cape Girardeau County. It provides free, quality medical services to residents who can's afford health insurance and do not qualify for Medicare/Medicaid. For more benefit information, contact Loretta Dodson at(573) 271-0043 or Joan Simmons at (573) 225-0232.