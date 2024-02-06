All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJune 6, 2020

FYI 6-7-20

Immaculate Conception Youth Spirit has partnered with Remains for many years to turn your old textiles into usable materials. Nearly all merchandise: n becomes much needed clothing and shoes for third-world countries n is recycled as commercial products like wiping cloths, sound-deadening pads, paper, etc...

Remains Trailer at Immaculate Conception

Immaculate Conception Youth Spirit has partnered with Remains for many years to turn your old textiles into usable materials.

Nearly all merchandise:

  • becomes much needed clothing and shoes for third-world countries
  • is recycled as commercial products like wiping cloths, sound-deadening pads, paper, etc.
  • is reprocessed and used for new garments, blankets, and accessories.

Donations are accepted in the trailer this week.

Acceptable items: clothing; bedding; towels; curtains and drapes; paired shoes, purses and belts (please bag these items separately).

Not accepted: hangers, fabric scraps, pillows, rugs, wet or mildewed items, household items or toys.

Please bag all items and place bags inside the trailer toward the back.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trailer is open from noon to 3 p.m. from Friday through June 19.

Weight management first steps

SoutheastHEALTH will offer a free, informative seminar that will discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. June 25, at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

Nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification will be discussed and you will receive details about the options HealthPoint Fitness offers to assist with this challenging effort. You will learn how our individualized approach evaluates your current fitness level, personal goals and medical issues before recommending any weight loss or fitness program. The program includes: Starting Point and Biometrics Weight Loss Programs; Nutritional Coaching; Personal Training; and more. Registration is required. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Diabetes self-management support group will meet

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's diabetes educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose.

Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's meeting will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This month's topic is "preparing for surgery when you have diabetes."

Asking the right questions and knowing what to do pre-and post-surgery can make all the difference.

Register online or call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this free program. Registration is required and there are space limitations.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy