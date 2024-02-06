FYI 6-6-21

Learn about tarragon and its uses

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will present Spice life: Tarragon from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday. This is a virtual event. Learn the story of tarragon and its uses: versatile and intense, tarragon can go almost anywhere. Join the library via Facebook Live, then pick up a sample to try it for yourself!. To oin, go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-tarragon or call (573) 334-5279.

Puppet shows to be held

Riverside Regional Library will present a puppet show on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Jackson City Park Pavilion 1, 11 a.m. at Perryville City Park Pavilion 10 in Perryville, Missouri and 3 p.m. at Frohna City Park Pavilion in Frohna, Missouri. Wednesday shows will be at 10 a.m. at Oran City Park; 1 p.m. at Kelly Elementary School in Benton, Missouri; and 3 p.m. at Scott City Park bandshell.

Experience a one-of-a-kind musical puppet show with singalong favorites and new original music. Live music by Celia; puppet performance by Jeanie Puppets.

This program is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provision of the Library and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

Follow the library on Facebook or check its website to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.

Diabetes support group to meet

The diabetes self-management support group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "diabetes and heart failure." Morgan Siemer, APRN with the Southeast--HEALTH Heart Failure Clinic, will discuss management of heart failure in patients with diabetes. She will also share ways to reduce risk factors for developing this serious condition. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.

Library presents fishing seminar

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold fishin' holes and how tos, a virtual event, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Learn about local fishin' holes and get tips to keep the big one from getting away. You won't be just telling fish stories. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join our virtual event.

Register here at capelibrary.org/event/fishin-holes-how-tos. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.

Seminar will discuss symptoms

PC Medical Center will hold a seminar, "don't let your symptoms get worse before being treated," at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's Pizza. The dinner will be free. Conditions that the medical center treats are plantar fasciitis, bulging/herniated discs, low back pain, keen pain, shoulder pain and carpal tunnel.

Attendance is free but registration is required. For more information, go to pcmedicalcenters.com. To register, call (573) 335-9188.

Audiobooks will be discussed

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a virtual event to discuss audiobooks to pass the time during long card rides at 7 p.m. Tuesday vis Facebook. Audiobooks are perfect for passing the time during long car rides. These recommended books are great for the younger ones int he car -- and fun for the whole family. No CD player in the car? Renee will also recommended Playaway options for individual listing. Join the event at facebook.com/capelibrary/live. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.

Bingo planned at senior center

Bingo will be played from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Senior Center. It is sponsored by The Lutheran Home.