FYI 6-6-21

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will present Spice life: Tarragon from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday. This is a virtual event. Learn the story of tarragon and its uses: versatile and intense, tarragon can go almost anywhere. Join the library via Facebook Live, then pick up a sample to try it for yourself!. To oin, go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/spice-life-tarragon or call (573) 334-5279.
Riverside Regional Library will present a puppet show on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Jackson City Park Pavilion 1, 11 a.m. at Perryville City Park Pavilion 10 in Perryville, Missouri and 3 p.m. at Frohna City Park Pavilion in Frohna, Missouri. Wednesday shows will be at 10 a.m. at Oran City Park; 1 p.m. at Kelly Elementary School in Benton, Missouri; and 3 p.m. at Scott City Park bandshell.
Experience a one-of-a-kind musical puppet show with singalong favorites and new original music. Live music by Celia; puppet performance by Jeanie Puppets.
This program is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provision of the Library and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
Follow the library on Facebook or check its website to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.
The diabetes self-management support group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "diabetes and heart failure." Morgan Siemer, APRN with the Southeast--HEALTH Heart Failure Clinic, will discuss management of heart failure in patients with diabetes. She will also share ways to reduce risk factors for developing this serious condition. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold fishin' holes and how tos, a virtual event, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Learn about local fishin' holes and get tips to keep the big one from getting away. You won't be just telling fish stories. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join our virtual event.
Register here at capelibrary.org/event/fishin-holes-how-tos. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.
PC Medical Center will hold a seminar, "don't let your symptoms get worse before being treated," at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's Pizza. The dinner will be free. Conditions that the medical center treats are plantar fasciitis, bulging/herniated discs, low back pain, keen pain, shoulder pain and carpal tunnel.
Attendance is free but registration is required. For more information, go to pcmedicalcenters.com. To register, call (573) 335-9188.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a virtual event to discuss audiobooks to pass the time during long card rides at 7 p.m. Tuesday vis Facebook. Audiobooks are perfect for passing the time during long car rides. These recommended books are great for the younger ones int he car -- and fun for the whole family. No CD player in the car? Renee will also recommended Playaway options for individual listing. Join the event at facebook.com/capelibrary/live. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.
Bingo will be played from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Senior Center. It is sponsored by The Lutheran Home.
The Cape Parks: S.T.A.R. summer barbecue will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Arena Park shelter 1.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly and events are free. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members that will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at 573.339.6340. Sponsored by Southeast Health.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/recreation or call (573) 339-6340.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library has added a new weekly storytime this summer -- Virtual Friday Flannelboard Fun will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday through July 30. You'll see some of your favorite stories told in a whole new (old?) way.
Please join at facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun.
Tunes at Twilight will feature Alec Umfleet at 7 p.m. on Friday on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page or downtowncapegirardeau.com on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.
Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship will hold a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 and 13. Gascon Horsemanship will lead the clinic. Learn how to build a better relationship with your horse using crystal clear communication with Michael Gascon. Participant with horse and auditing spots available both days. Hurry spaces are limited. For more information or to register, go to gasconhorsemanship.com/event/oak-ridge-mo-clinic/ or call (573) 579-7703.
The 28th Annual Southern Open 4-Person Scramble will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on June 12 at the Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. Lunch will be served at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Register by June 10 at cityofcape.org/golf.
Hemman Winery will hold a stop, drop n roll fireman benefit from noon to 6 p.m. on June 12.
Please help raise funds for our local volunteer fire departments. Pork burgers, brats and sides are available for a free-will donation. Serving starts at noon goes until food is gone.
Hoffman Fireworks will hold a free fireworks shoot from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on June 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.
This is a free family event but you must request a free ticket by e-mailing hoffmanfamilyfireworks@yahoo.com and letting us know how many are planning to attend and your tickets will be emailed to you. Participants will receive a shoot list and a pencil to rate all fireworks.
There will be two 35-minute shoots with a 20 minute intermission. Each shoot is different and over 80 items will be displayed during the shoot.
Food will be available from the K of C members (hamburgers, brats, pulled pork, nachoes,etc. Beer, soda and water also available for sale.)
Please no coolers or outside beverages allowed.
Bring lawn chair/blankets/flashlights.
