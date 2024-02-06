FYI 6-5-22

The CGMO rock Show 4: Spring slam will start at 5 p.m. on June 4 at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau. Participating bands include Community Sadness, Guy Morgan, The Scatterguns and Isabella.
Just Plain Fun LLC in Chaffee, Missouri, will showcase local talent with a show at 6 p.m. on June 4. There is a dance floor and a concession stand will be open. This is a family-friendly, no smoking and no alcohol show. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Hector Anchondo, winner of the 2021 International Blues Challenge, will be at the Underberg House Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 4. Reservations and vaccinations are required. For reservations, call (573) 270-1009.
The St. John's Church of Christ near Fruitland will celebrate the 145th anniversary of the congregation and hold a quinquennial meeting of the St. John's UCC Cemetery Association. Worship services begin at at 10 a.m. The memorial and business service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and a celebratory lunch will be held at noon. After lunch, a community sing will be held with local talent. The lunch will be catered and a free-will offering will be accepted. Please RSVP to stjohnsfruitlandmo@gmail.com or call (573) 275-2824.
The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. June 5. It has recently been remodeled and docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.
Old Bethel Baptist Church near Jackson will hold a Celebration of Faith at 2 p.m. on June 5. there will be guest speakers and music by Chestnut Mountain Gang. Refreshments will be served. This will be an outdoor service so bring your lawn chairs. Old Bethel Church is the older Protestant church west of the Mississippi River.
The Neuro-therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The guest speaker will be Marilyn R. Schott. She will speak about Aphasia. June is Aphasia Awareness Month. This support grouis for survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. Medical personnel are invited to join in the meeting. For more information, contact Schott at (573) 275-7552 or email tristate.group@yaoo.com.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. For more information and to schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org/.
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Karen Jonas will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy each week. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
A poultry and small animal swap meet will be start at sunrise, about 5:30 to 10 a.m. on June 11 at SEMO Livestock Sales in Fruitland. There are usually about 30 vendors with a good selection of animals to buy from local farmers. For more information, call (573) 768-0570.
Introduction to baby-led weaning will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on June 11 at Rooted Web located at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. The course will share the basics behind the baby-led weaning philosophy and help you decide if it is right for your family. The purpose of BLW is to assess when infants are develomentally ready (usually around six months) and then encourage self-feeding of whole, nutrition foods -- skipping the purees and traditional "baby food" or using only when necessary. The ultimate goal is to foster healthy eating habirs from square one and allow babies to eat and enjoy whole foods. To register for the course, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-baby-led-weaning-registration-126847485243.
Baby's First Foods Workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. on June 11 at James Allen Companies at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. You will begin the journey of teaching your child to eat and enjoy whole foods. Designed for parents and babies 24 weeks and older who are looking to complement their infant's current diet of breast milk or formula to include real, whole, nutritious and delicious food (when developmentally ready.) The workshop combined concepts of the Baby-Led Weaning method with sond nutrition information from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and encourages self-feeding from square one. Taught by a registered dietician, this small-group, hands-on class provides babies with the opportunity to eat "real food" for the first time in a safe and friendly environment. All material supplies. Just come with a well-rested, clean and recently bottle- or breast-fed baby. For more information, contact Square One Wellness at facebook.com/squareonewellnessllc/
