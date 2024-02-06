All sections
FeaturesJune 4, 2022

FYI 6-5-22

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Missouri turtles will be discussed in a virtual program from 10 to 11 a.m. on June 4 and an in-person program from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 4. Whether they are basking on a log or slowly crossing yout path, turtles are always a delight to see. Learn how to idea some of Missouri's turtles, debunk some of the myths surrounding turtles and meet some live turtles. This naturelist-led presentation is desgiedn for ages 6 years old and older but all are welcome.
  • Garden walk and tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 4 at the Conservation Nature Center. Stroll the nature center garden beds and learn about the native pants growing there and think about native plants you may be considering for your own garden. After the walk, teas made from some of those native plants will be discussed. This program was developed for adults but budding botanists ages 12 years old and older can attend with an adult.
  • Little Acorns: Let's go camping will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on June 11 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on June 14. Camping can be a fun way to get outside and explore with your family, Come to the nature center to learn how to set up your campsite and how to stay safe.
  • Firefly frenzy will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 11. During warm summer nights, nature provides us with one of the most spectacular fireworks displays. The creator of this lightshow is the tiny firefly, Bring the whole family out for fun firefly activities, crafts and presentations as you learn about these amazing insects.

CGMO Rock Show to be held

The CGMO rock Show 4: Spring slam will start at 5 p.m. on June 4 at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau. Participating bands include Community Sadness, Guy Morgan, The Scatterguns and Isabella.

Just Plain Fun to hold show

Just Plain Fun LLC in Chaffee, Missouri, will showcase local talent with a show at 6 p.m. on June 4. There is a dance floor and a concession stand will be open. This is a family-friendly, no smoking and no alcohol show. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Underberg House Concert planned

Hector Anchondo, winner of the 2021 International Blues Challenge, will be at the Underberg House Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 4. Reservations and vaccinations are required. For reservations, call (573) 270-1009.

Cemetery Association celebrates anniversary

The St. John's Church of Christ near Fruitland will celebrate the 145th anniversary of the congregation and hold a quinquennial meeting of the St. John's UCC Cemetery Association. Worship services begin at at 10 a.m. The memorial and business service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and a celebratory lunch will be held at noon. After lunch, a community sing will be held with local talent. The lunch will be catered and a free-will offering will be accepted. Please RSVP to stjohnsfruitlandmo@gmail.com or call (573) 275-2824.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. June 5. It has recently been remodeled and docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.

Church to hold celebration of faith

Old Bethel Baptist Church near Jackson will hold a Celebration of Faith at 2 p.m. on June 5. there will be guest speakers and music by Chestnut Mountain Gang. Refreshments will be served. This will be an outdoor service so bring your lawn chairs. Old Bethel Church is the older Protestant church west of the Mississippi River.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Story time and ocean exercises will be held at various libraries. You can enjoy a fun-filled story time with Mrs. Desert including sea animal exercises and exercise fun with a parachute. Times and locations are 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Oran, Missouri; 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Benton, Missouri; 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at Scott City; 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson branch; 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Perryville branch.
  • Join Chef Bananas and enjoy a thoroughly entertaining and fun-filled performance. Times and locations are 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch; 2 to 3 p.m. at United In Christ Lutheran School in Frohna, Missouri; 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson branch; 9 to 10 a.m. at Kelly Elementary School in Benton, Missouri; 1 to 2 p.m. at Oran Elementary School; 4 to 5 p.m. at the Scott City branch.
  • Book club will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Perryville branch. "We are the Brennans" by Tracy Lange will be discussed.
  • Build a pirate ship will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Scott City branch.
  • Story time and Father's Day card craft will be held at various branches. Enjoy a fun-filled story time with Mrs. Desert and make a card for dad. Times are 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Jackson branch; 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Perryville branch.

Support group to meet

The Neuro-therapy and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The guest speaker will be Marilyn R. Schott. She will speak about Aphasia. June is Aphasia Awareness Month. This support grouis for survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. Medical personnel are invited to join in the meeting. For more information, contact Schott at (573) 275-7552 or email tristate.group@yaoo.com.

Blood drive to be held

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. For more information and to schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org/.

Tunes at Twilight planned

Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Karen Jonas will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy each week. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.

Poultry, small animal swap meeting to be held

A poultry and small animal swap meet will be start at sunrise, about 5:30 to 10 a.m. on June 11 at SEMO Livestock Sales in Fruitland. There are usually about 30 vendors with a good selection of animals to buy from local farmers. For more information, call (573) 768-0570.

Introduction to baby-led weaning planned

Introduction to baby-led weaning will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on June 11 at Rooted Web located at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. The course will share the basics behind the baby-led weaning philosophy and help you decide if it is right for your family. The purpose of BLW is to assess when infants are develomentally ready (usually around six months) and then encourage self-feeding of whole, nutrition foods -- skipping the purees and traditional "baby food" or using only when necessary. The ultimate goal is to foster healthy eating habirs from square one and allow babies to eat and enjoy whole foods. To register for the course, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-baby-led-weaning-registration-126847485243.

Baby's first food workshop to be held

Baby's First Foods Workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. on June 11 at James Allen Companies at 2530 Marsha Kay in Cape Girardeau. You will begin the journey of teaching your child to eat and enjoy whole foods. Designed for parents and babies 24 weeks and older who are looking to complement their infant's current diet of breast milk or formula to include real, whole, nutritious and delicious food (when developmentally ready.) The workshop combined concepts of the Baby-Led Weaning method with sond nutrition information from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and encourages self-feeding from square one. Taught by a registered dietician, this small-group, hands-on class provides babies with the opportunity to eat "real food" for the first time in a safe and friendly environment. All material supplies. Just come with a well-rested, clean and recently bottle- or breast-fed baby. For more information, contact Square One Wellness at facebook.com/squareonewellnessllc/

