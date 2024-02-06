FYI 6-5-22

Conservation Nature Center events

Missouri turtles will be discussed in a virtual program from 10 to 11 a.m. on June 4 and an in-person program from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 4. Whether they are basking on a log or slowly crossing yout path, turtles are always a delight to see. Learn how to idea some of Missouri's turtles, debunk some of the myths surrounding turtles and meet some live turtles. This naturelist-led presentation is desgiedn for ages 6 years old and older but all are welcome.

Garden walk and tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 4 at the Conservation Nature Center. Stroll the nature center garden beds and learn about the native pants growing there and think about native plants you may be considering for your own garden. After the walk, teas made from some of those native plants will be discussed. This program was developed for adults but budding botanists ages 12 years old and older can attend with an adult.

Little Acorns: Let's go camping will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on June 11 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on June 14. Camping can be a fun way to get outside and explore with your family, Come to the nature center to learn how to set up your campsite and how to stay safe.

Firefly frenzy will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 11. During warm summer nights, nature provides us with one of the most spectacular fireworks displays. The creator of this lightshow is the tiny firefly, Bring the whole family out for fun firefly activities, crafts and presentations as you learn about these amazing insects.

CGMO Rock Show to be held

The CGMO rock Show 4: Spring slam will start at 5 p.m. on June 4 at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau. Participating bands include Community Sadness, Guy Morgan, The Scatterguns and Isabella.

Just Plain Fun to hold show

Just Plain Fun LLC in Chaffee, Missouri, will showcase local talent with a show at 6 p.m. on June 4. There is a dance floor and a concession stand will be open. This is a family-friendly, no smoking and no alcohol show. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Underberg House Concert planned

Hector Anchondo, winner of the 2021 International Blues Challenge, will be at the Underberg House Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 4. Reservations and vaccinations are required. For reservations, call (573) 270-1009.

Cemetery Association celebrates anniversary

The St. John's Church of Christ near Fruitland will celebrate the 145th anniversary of the congregation and hold a quinquennial meeting of the St. John's UCC Cemetery Association. Worship services begin at at 10 a.m. The memorial and business service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and a celebratory lunch will be held at noon. After lunch, a community sing will be held with local talent. The lunch will be catered and a free-will offering will be accepted. Please RSVP to stjohnsfruitlandmo@gmail.com or call (573) 275-2824.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. June 5. It has recently been remodeled and docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.

Church to hold celebration of faith

Old Bethel Baptist Church near Jackson will hold a Celebration of Faith at 2 p.m. on June 5. there will be guest speakers and music by Chestnut Mountain Gang. Refreshments will be served. This will be an outdoor service so bring your lawn chairs. Old Bethel Church is the older Protestant church west of the Mississippi River.