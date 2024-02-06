FYI 6-4-17

Trail ride to raise funds for St. Jude Hospital

The Jackson Trail Riders will host the Saddle Up Trail Ride, a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at 1:30 p.m. today at the Patton Junction Livestock Auction in Patton, Missouri. There is a $10 donation to ride, and a 50-50 drawing will be held. For more information, call Janet at (573) 450-0262.

Fairview General Baptist to have lunch, music

Fairview General Baptist Church, County Road 253 in Advance, Missouri, will hold a noon lunch after its service this morning. Crossroads will provide singing at 1:30 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran to hold rummage sale

The St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, 216 S. Russell St. in Jackson, will hold a mission rummage sale Wednesday through Saturday. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Saturday, which will run 7 a.m. to noon.

Global Running Day to be celebrated

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will celebrate Global Running Day with a free 1-mile fun run, 5K and 10K on Wednesday at Capaha Park (Shelter 1) in Cape Girardeau. A free Zumba class begins at 5:30 p.m. and the run/walk starts at 6 p.m. The event will include prizes and games. T-shirts are available for $12. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m.