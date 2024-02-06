FYI 6-4-17

The Jackson Trail Riders will host the Saddle Up Trail Ride, a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at 1:30 p.m. today at the Patton Junction Livestock Auction in Patton, Missouri. There is a $10 donation to ride, and a 50-50 drawing will be held. For more information, call Janet at (573) 450-0262.
Fairview General Baptist Church, County Road 253 in Advance, Missouri, will hold a noon lunch after its service this morning. Crossroads will provide singing at 1:30 p.m.
The St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, 216 S. Russell St. in Jackson, will hold a mission rummage sale Wednesday through Saturday. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Saturday, which will run 7 a.m. to noon.
The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will celebrate Global Running Day with a free 1-mile fun run, 5K and 10K on Wednesday at Capaha Park (Shelter 1) in Cape Girardeau. A free Zumba class begins at 5:30 p.m. and the run/walk starts at 6 p.m. The event will include prizes and games. T-shirts are available for $12. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m.
A free seminar, "Burns, Bugs and Booboos" will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at HealthPoint Plaza, 2126 Independence in Cape Girardeau. The program will focus on common summer maladies, including prevention, symptoms and treatment options. There will be a question-and-answer session and light refreshments. Reservations can be made by calling (800) 800-5123.
The Safe House for Women will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Southeast Missouri with a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 9 at the Isle Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will feature a buffet, speaker and awards presentation. Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. For information, call (573) 335-7745.
St. John's United Church of Christ, 781 Highway FF in Jackson, will host a celebration of the 140th anniversary of the congregation June 11. A service will be held at 10 a.m. and a celebration lunch at 12:30 p.m. The church will supply barbecue and drinks, while others are asked to bring side dishes and lawn chairs. The afternoon will consist of lawn games and activities. For more information, call (573) 204-0120 or email rodneypensel@gmail.com.
The Cape Giardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 30th annual Capaha Classic 5K Run and Children's One-Mile Run for youths ages 6 to 12 on July 8 at Capaha Park. Cost of registration is $15 before July 5 and $20 thereafter. Registration will be held from 6:45 to 7:40 a.m. before the 5K race, which will begin at 8 a.m. The mile run will begin at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call 339-6606.
