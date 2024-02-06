All sections
FeaturesJune 29, 2019

FYI 6-30-19

The Rev. David V. Dissen and his wife Judy will celebrate his 60th anniversary in the ministry with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Gordonville. Rev. Dissen served in Cape Girardeau from 1981 to 1998. During his 60 years of ministry, he has served the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in various capacities at the circuit, district and national level...

Dissen celebrates 60 years as minister

The Rev. David V. Dissen and his wife Judy will celebrate his 60th anniversary in the ministry with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Gordonville.

Rev. Dissen served in Cape Girardeau from 1981 to 1998. During his 60 years of ministry, he has served the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in various capacities at the circuit, district and national level.

He has served as a chaplain on the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 1988 and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since 1990. He has been a longtime member of Cape Girardeau Downtown Rotary International.

The public is invited to stop by the reception at any time.

