FYI 6-30-19

Rev. Dissen served in Cape Girardeau from 1981 to 1998. During his 60 years of ministry, he has served the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in various capacities at the circuit, district and national level.

He has served as a chaplain on the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 1988 and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since 1990. He has been a longtime member of Cape Girardeau Downtown Rotary International.

The public is invited to stop by the reception at any time.